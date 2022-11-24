Read full article on original website
Related
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Scottie Pippen's Ex-Wife And Michael Jordan's Son Went On A Date And Got Screamed At By A Fan In Viral Video
Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen went on a date and got heckled by an overly enthusiastic fan.
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
NBC Sports
Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA
DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
Patrick Beverley Reveals Kawhi Leonard's Real Personality
Patrick Beverley talked about the real personality of Kawhi Leonard after being asked if his former teammate was a 'weirdo.'
The All-Time NBA GOAT Pyramid: There Is Only One GOAT
There is a lot of great players in NBA history, but only one is the GOAT. Check our latest NBA GOAT Pyramid.
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans
NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Meet the Black woman in charge of America’s favorite sports TV show
Beside every successful Black man is a Black woman. For Turner Sports‘ insanely popular “Inside The NBA” show, which stars three Black men in Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, a Black woman calls the shots behind the scenes. Tara August has spent 17 years at Turner Sports, and is now the company’s senior vice president of talent. The role has put her at the forefront of securing extensions of O’Neal, Barkley and Smith to remain on the Basketball Hall of Fame cast.
Shaquille O'Neal: Charles Barkley Does NOT Owe Klay Thompson an Apology
Shaq needs to see more from Klay and the Golden State Warriors before it's apology time
HipHopDX.com
NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M
NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
Dwight Howard is close to averaging a 30-point triple-double already in the Taiwanese league. And fans are loving what they're seeing from his performances.
Yardbarker
Stephen Curry explains how Michael Jordan influenced him
Stephen Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history and one of the best players of all time. Michael Jordan, in most people’s eyes, is the best basketball player of all time. In that respect, it stands to reason that both would have unique and strong opinions about...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Forward Patrick Williams Believes He Can Be A Superstar
Patrick Williams has no shortage of confidence. The third-year forward out of Florida State believes he can become a superstar in the NBA. It's great to see this confidence out of Williams, especially with so many fans on the fence about him. Hell, even the coaching staff has been on record desiring more from Williams.
"Just think about it. His games were on ESPN" — T.J. Ford said he knew LeBron James was going to be the No. 1 pick from their draft class
It may seem normal now, but to be a national figure while in high school was unthinkable - until LeBron James made it reality.
NBA should make significant change as more ‘games’ are becoming a farce
It was the perfect night and the perfect place to have tickets to the perfect NBA game. The start of Thanksgiving week, Monday, Pelicans at home against the star-filled defending NBA champion Warriors. A standing-room-only crowd was in the house — 18,589 in an arena with a listed capacity of 17,900. And it was an expensive bait-and-switch ripoff — a tank job in the first degree. Coach Steve Kerr, that champion of social altruism and justice, held four of his starters — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins; a total of roughly $137 million this season in salary — out...
rolling out
Atlanta, GA
113K+
Followers
8K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political Newshttps://rollingout.com/
Comments / 0