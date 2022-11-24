ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
NBC Sports

Boogie Cousins called Warriors GM Myers and got reality check on why he’s not in NBA

DeMarcus Cousins didn’t understand why he didn’t have an NBA contract this season. He thought he had proven he could help teams in need of front-line depth last season, first in Milwaukee when Brook Lopez was out following back surgery and gave them 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds a game of solid play. The Bucks ultimately let Cousins go for financial reasons, so the Nuggets picked him up to backup Nikola Jokic. He was again solid, averaging 8.9 points and 5.5 rebounds a game (and he had a 31-point night against the Rockets).
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”

The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Leaves $15M On The Table After U-Turning On Tour Plans

NBA YoungBoy has revealed he’s turning down every tour offer coming his way — even if there’s $15 million on the table. The Baton Rouge rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday (November 23) to explain that he isn’t interesting in performing on the road as he’s prioritizing his peace of mind, and how spending more time at home has allowed him to bond with his daughter.
CBS Minnesota

Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury

MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
rolling out

Meet the Black woman in charge of America’s favorite sports TV show

Beside every successful Black man is a Black woman. For Turner Sports‘ insanely popular “Inside The NBA” show, which stars three Black men in Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith, a Black woman calls the shots behind the scenes. Tara August has spent 17 years at Turner Sports, and is now the company’s senior vice president of talent. The role has put her at the forefront of securing extensions of O’Neal, Barkley and Smith to remain on the Basketball Hall of Fame cast.
HipHopDX.com

NBA YoungBoy Offers To Quit Rapping For $100M

NBA YoungBoy has offered to bring his rap career to an end and give away whatever unreleased music he has if anyone is willing to meet his price. The Baton Rouge rapper teased the offer with a photo of a LaCie external hard drive, which he posted to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night (November 23).
Yardbarker

Stephen Curry explains how Michael Jordan influenced him

Stephen Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history and one of the best players of all time. Michael Jordan, in most people’s eyes, is the best basketball player of all time. In that respect, it stands to reason that both would have unique and strong opinions about...
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Forward Patrick Williams Believes He Can Be A Superstar

Patrick Williams has no shortage of confidence. The third-year forward out of Florida State believes he can become a superstar in the NBA. It's great to see this confidence out of Williams, especially with so many fans on the fence about him. Hell, even the coaching staff has been on record desiring more from Williams.
New York Post

NBA should make significant change as more ‘games’ are becoming a farce

It was the perfect night and the perfect place to have tickets to the perfect NBA game. The start of Thanksgiving week, Monday, Pelicans at home against the star-filled defending NBA champion Warriors. A standing-room-only crowd was in the house — 18,589 in an arena with a listed capacity of 17,900. And it was an expensive bait-and-switch ripoff — a tank job in the first degree. Coach Steve Kerr, that champion of social altruism and justice, held four of his starters — Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins; a total of roughly $137 million this season in salary — out...
