Oregon, WI

biztimes.biz

Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant

Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
DARLINGTON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD

Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
ROCKFORD, IL
travelawaits.com

8 Reasons This Historic Midwest Town Is The Perfect Small-Town Holiday Getaway

We stood on the top of downtown High Street looking downwards at one of the best Midwest holiday towns to explore. Decorated shops and galleries invite residents and guests to celebrate the season. From this point of view, downtown and the Driftless Region’s rounded farmland hills merge, rising above the rooftops, creating a majestic view of historic Mineral Point.
MINERAL POINT, WI
captimes.com

9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon

Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering doughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
MADISON, WI
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County

TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners

“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest

A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
Daily Cardinal

Family of student who died in fire raises awareness of fire safety

The family of a college student who died in a Madison house fire pressed the importance of fire safety at a press conference last Friday, 15 years after his death. In 2007, Peter Talen, a theater major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was visiting his brother in Madison when a fire broke out at his brother’s home at 123 N. Bedford St. While all other residents were able to escape, Peter Talen died in the fire.
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin

TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
FOND DU LAC, WI

