biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner: CITY OF ROCKFORD ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY PRIOR TO STROLL ON STATE FESTIVITIES IN DOWNTOWN ROCKFORD
Lived in a haunted house? Saw a mysterious creature?. If you are searching for a specific incident. My opinion on what allegedly may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has been currently provided to Rockford Scanner:. City Issues Travel and Parking Information for Downtown Events. Saturday November 26th,...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
rockrivercurrent.com
Candy Cloud in Rockford launches franchise program, hopes to open next storefronts in 2023
ROCKFORD — Candy Cloud’s owners want their store to be a nationwide name, and they’re starting by franchising locally. Owners Alex and Paityn Edwards began accepting franchise applications in October and are now looking for franchisees in cities such as Madison and Milwaukee. “We’re looking to have...
travelawaits.com
8 Reasons This Historic Midwest Town Is The Perfect Small-Town Holiday Getaway
We stood on the top of downtown High Street looking downwards at one of the best Midwest holiday towns to explore. Decorated shops and galleries invite residents and guests to celebrate the season. From this point of view, downtown and the Driftless Region’s rounded farmland hills merge, rising above the rooftops, creating a majestic view of historic Mineral Point.
captimes.com
9 new restaurants to try around Madison, and 5 opening soon
Several new restaurants have opened in and near Madison this fall, with a few businesses moving to new locations. More are opening soon, including a spot offering doughnuts, coffee and fried chicken. In the Cap Times’ list of 14 places that either opened this fall or are coming in the...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
wpr.org
937 freshmen at UW-Madison receiving free tuition and fees from Bucky's Tuition Promise
Another 937 freshmen and transfer students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have tuition and fees paid for by the privately-funded Bucky's Tuition Promise. The students, who enrolled this fall, come from 66 of the state's 72 counties. UW-Madison freshman Jasmine Phung of Oak Creek is majoring in mathematics. She...
Mother of murder victim buys security cameras for Freeport residents
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — As her son’s 2021 murder remains unsolved, Robbie Capp is giving back to the people of Freeport to help make the streets safer. Capp, who lives in Lena, Illinois, raised nearly $1,800 on social media to purchase 41 two-way, wireless security cameras she’s already started to distribute to local residents. “The homeowners […]
WBAY Green Bay
Person found dead in vehicle in Dodge County
TOWNSHIP OF CHESTER, Wis. (WBAY) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a person found dead in a vehicle Saturday morning around 9:53am. Officials say the vehicle was found on Shamrock Road near East Waupun Road in the Township of Chester, approximately 2 miles east of Waupun.
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
nbc15.com
Driver in motorcycle crash on US HWY 18 initially charged with 9th offense OWI
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash on US HWY 18 Saturday night was initially charged with 9th offense OWI. According to the Ridgeway Marshal’s Office, a 47-year-old man from Mount Horeb was driving eastbound on HWY 18 around 5:35 p.m. when he lost control of his Harley Davidson motorcycle.
fox47.com
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
x1071.com
Suspicious Vehicle Investigation Results in Drug Arrest
A man from Platteville was arrested on drug charges Sunday. A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to White Oak Road in White Oak Springs Township for a suspicious vehicle around 6pm. As a result, 36 year old Justin Ringleman of Platteville was arrested for Felony Bail Jumping, Possessing Methamphetamine, Possession of THC and a Probation and Parole Violation. Ringleman was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
fortatkinsononline.com
Reported shots fired may bring reckless endangering safety charges, Jefferson police say
The Jefferson Police Department responded Sunday to reports of “shots fired from a vehicle,” according to information released by the department Monday. According to the release, at approximately 2:30 p.m., the city of Jefferson Police Department responded to a report of shots fired from a vehicle in the 200 Block of South High Avenue.
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Daily Cardinal
Family of student who died in fire raises awareness of fire safety
The family of a college student who died in a Madison house fire pressed the importance of fire safety at a press conference last Friday, 15 years after his death. In 2007, Peter Talen, a theater major at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, was visiting his brother in Madison when a fire broke out at his brother’s home at 123 N. Bedford St. While all other residents were able to escape, Peter Talen died in the fire.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac man dies after colliding with tree in southeast Wisconsin
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Shortly after deputies in southeast Wisconsin tried to stop a speeding car, the vehicle crashed into a tree, killing a 21-year-old man from Fond du Lac. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. on Thanksgiving day, just south of...
Head-on crash near Williams Tree Farm in Rockton
ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cars crashed head-on near Williams Tree Farm on Friday. The crash happened just before 2 p.m. in the 4660 block of Yale Bridge Road. The conditions of the occupants of each vehicle are currently unknown.
