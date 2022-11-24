ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Joseph News-Press

Spire expanding DollarHelp program funding, eligibility

By Daniel Slaybaugh News-Press NOW
 4 days ago
Spire is expanding a program that assists customers who need help paying natural gas bills.

The company is increasing funding and customer eligibility for its DollarHelp program, which was created in 1982. In addition to funding from the company, Spire customers can donate $1 or more per month to the program, which helps those who struggle to pay their bills.

St. Joseph, MO
