Come home to this well designed 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home with all of the high quality modern finishes that Bailey Homes is known for. Walking into the great room of this home, you immediately notice how open and bright it feels due to the layout out and large windows. You can also see the built in fireplace on the far wall as the focal point of the living room. With the kitchen you get a large island, walk in pantry and upgraded stainless steel appliance package including an over the range hood and refrigerator. The master bedroom includes an oversized closet and attached bathroom with separate tiled shower stall, jetted tub and double sinks. Located in Cambridge Estates Subdivision off of Celtic Way, this neighborhood provides you with the privacy of being off of the main roads, with the convenience of being near the most popular shopping areas and amenities in Elko. Annual Taxes are estimated. Photos are of another Waterford Model on a different lot.

ELKO, NV ・ 3 DAYS AGO