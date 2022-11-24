Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
apr.org
Senior adults are getting some holiday cheer
Holiday cheer is being spread to senior adults in Alabama. The Home Instead Senior Cares organization is hosting its annual Be a Santa to a Senior program. The program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated, alone or financially unstable during the holiday season. Today is the last day...
ABC 33/40 News
Nonprofits expect growing donations despite high inflation
Birmingham area nonprofits expect growing donations for Giving Tuesday and throughout the holiday season. Giving Tuesday is November 29th. It is an opportunity for people to give to their local nonprofits ahead of the holiday season. Organizers with Easterseals of the Birmingham area said donations on Giving Tuesday climb each...
Anniston Fire VS Police Chili Cook-Off
Anniston, AL – Main Street Anniston has partnered with Anniston Fire Department and The Anniston Police Department to bring you the first ever, Fire VS Police Chili Cook-off benefiting the annual APD Toy Drive!!!
Oxford’s 13th Annual Breakfast with Santa
Oxford, AL – Oxford City Schools Education Foundation 13th Annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at the Oxford High School Cafeteria. IHOP Pancakes and sausage served by Christmas Elves, Visiting with Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, Elsa, Olaf, The Grinch and other Christmas Characters, Entertainment by Christmas Characters, Jacket Sing-sations and Old World Carolers. Every child will receive a Christmas surprise, Ornament decorating and Buff City Soaps and Oxford Nutrition will be selling speciality items.
wbrc.com
The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham offering an easy and affordable way to give back this holiday season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation is impacting everyone’s wallets, but non-profit leaders are offering an easy and affordable way you can help those in need this holiday. Temperatures are dropping as we get into these colder months, which means energy bills are bound to start going up. Leaders will The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham said that many people across the state this year are going to struggle to afford their bills and stay warm.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham 'Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party' draws large crowd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Christmas is exactly four weeks away and the city of Birmingham officially kicked off the holiday season on Sunday. The city hosted its "Holiday Tree Lighting Block Party" at Linn Park. There were food trucks spread throughout the park for people to enjoy while they waited for the tree lighting ceremony. There were also concerts and a sampling of "The Brown Sugar Nutcracker."
NALC 1st Annual Christmas Family Festival in Oxford
Photo byCalhoun JournalNovember 26, 2022Local EventsOxford, AL – The NALC 1st Annual Christmas Family Festival will be held on Saturday, December 3rd from 12:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The New Adventures Learning Center will host this event at the Bynum Community Center. There will be games, activities and shopping!!! (And a few surprises)List of Activities/Games: (FREE)
wvtm13.com
New Christmas tree farm brings holiday experience to Nauvoo
NAUVOO, Ala. — For the Lomoro family, this year's Christmas tree needed the perfect height and appearance before son Garrett started sawing away Friday. "It's family time. One off at college now, so we don't get to see him as much. So it's time out in nature, spending it together," Debra Lomoro said.
Bham Now
Need a little Christmas? Regions Bank’s holiday lights are back
Thanksgiving has come and gone, which can only mean one thing… One of The Magic City’s greatest holiday traditions begins tonight. At 5:15PM, Regions Bank will kick off its annual holiday display as the building lights up the sky with classic Christmas trees, a huge wreath and a massive stocking. Keep reading for more info and a behind the scenes look.
Christmas on the Farm in Anniston
Anniston, AL – On Saturday, December 3rd from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm join Dustbunnies and Dog Hair at1085 Anniston Beach Rd, Anniston, AL 36206 for Christmas on the Farm. Its time again for Christmas on the Farm and the animals will be dressed up and ready to take pictures with you. Fan favorites like Holmes and Watson, Luke, Red, Sweentess, Rose, Henry and Flapjack will be there.
wbrc.com
Birmingham holiday tree lighting set for Nov. 27
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham will soon look far more festive as the holiday season is officially here. The city will host its Holiday Tree Block Party from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27 in front of City Hall on Short 20th Street North. Magic...
wvtm13.com
Local toy store shares details on popular toys this season
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Thanksgiving has now passed, we're full swing ahead to Christmas. As the holiday approaches, many parents will be on the lookout for that hottest toy of the season. The manager at Learning Express Toys tell us squishmallows, slime, and tonies box are trendy this year. The...
wbrc.com
GBHS offering $25 adoption fees for some long-term resident pups
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is offering $25 adoption fees for nine long-term resident puppies. They say it’s all thanks to a generous sponsor to get these pets a fur-ever home. Chief Program Officer Ivana Sullivan says it’s important to get these dogs adopted as...
Bham Now
25 Christmas tree lightings, holiday parades in the Birmingham Metro area
An annual holiday tradition, Bham Now has compiled once again a list of Birmingham area Christmas tree lightings and holiday parades this November and December. Make sure to follow the links in the titles for all the details. Birmingham Christmas Tree Lighting Block Party – November 27. In front...
Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Santa’s Wonderland of Lights and Amusements is a holiday attraction featuring vintage lights and decorations, rides, concessions, and snacks like funnel cakes. This event will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and will be open nightly from December 19th-23rd. To visit go to downtown Oxford, AL at 25 W. Choccolocco St.
Christmas 2022: Don’t miss these holiday lights shows in the Birmingham area
Holiday light shows already are sparkling in the Birmingham area. Here are eight festive events meant to delight the eyes, warm the heart and bring cheer during the Christmas season. Some of them can be found right in the metro area; others are within easy driving distance. Season’s greetings and happy viewing!
Bham Now
7 restaurants serving delicious fall salads in Birmingham
Overstuffed on Thanksgiving stuffing and need something fresh and light after all those carbs? We’ve rounded up the best fresh fall salads in Birmingham that will satisfy your craving. Keep reading to find out which restaurants made the list. 1. Real & Rosemary. Real & Rosemary is the place...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
police1.com
Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge
GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
18-year-old shot, killed on Thanksgiving identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An 18-year-old Birmingham man who was shot and killed on Thanksgiving has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Quinderius Germond Peoples was found shot in the 400 block of Orchid Road last Thursday around 6:30 p.m. Peoples was transported to UAB Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at […]
