Detroit, MI

Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful

Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Sean McVay takes wicked hit to the head by own player on Rams sideline

Sean McVay probably encourages his players to hit someone every game, but McVay took a hit of his own Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles Rams tight end Roger Carter put on his helmet and headed toward the field, but on his way he didn’t see his head coach and McVay got a face full of helmet and shoulder pads. He definitely was in some pain, but he seemed to shake it off pretty easily.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set

The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff

Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
LINCOLN, NE
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend

Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland calls out Jim Knowles for 'one of the more arrogant game plans I've ever seen'

Booger McFarland took exception to the defensive game plan offered up by Jim Knowles in The Game, calling it “one of the more arrogant game plans I’ve ever seen.”. Early on, it seemed obvious that Ohio State’s defense was going to sell out to stop the run. Understandably, as Michigan boasts one of the most impressive ground attacks in the nation. However, star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both dealing with injuries leading up to The Game.
COLUMBUS, OH
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State in The Game

Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
COLUMBUS, OH
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff

Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
LINCOLN, NE
Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX

Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan

Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
ANN ARBOR, MI
Kirk Herbstreit updates top 4 College Football Playoff teams after Rivalry Week

Kirk Herbstreit has a new top 4 after a wild Rivalry Week that saw the upset of several top teams. The analyst updated the list after the end of the Notre Dame-USC game, where the Trojans took care of the Irish 38-27 to hold on to their positioning. Herbstreit’s updated top 4 teams are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. Alabama and Ohio State are on the outside looking in sitting at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
GEORGIA STATE

