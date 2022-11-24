Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Urban Meyer, FOX's postgame broadcast serenaded with 'We want Urban' chants from Buckeyes faithful
Urban Meyer was serenaded with some interesting chants as Ohio State fans are not happy about losing to Michigan for the 2nd year in a row. After the 45-23 upset, the hosts of FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff were set to reveal their analysis of the game. However, when Urban Meyer began speaking, Buckeye fans in the crowd began chanting “We want Urban.”
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day addresses CFP consideration, says Buckeyes weren't 'outmatched in terms of overall play' vs. Michigan
Ryan Day went to the podium after the disappointing loss to Michigan on Saturday. The Ohio State HC made the case for Ohio State to still be considered for the College Football Playoff. Day stated that he didn’t think Ohio State was necessarily outmatched during the 2nd half. Day thought...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean McVay takes wicked hit to the head by own player on Rams sideline
Sean McVay probably encourages his players to hit someone every game, but McVay took a hit of his own Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles Rams tight end Roger Carter put on his helmet and headed toward the field, but on his way he didn’t see his head coach and McVay got a face full of helmet and shoulder pads. He definitely was in some pain, but he seemed to shake it off pretty easily.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Big Ten Championship: Matchup in Indianapolis officially set
The 2022 Big Ten Championship teams have been officially set. The Michigan Wolverines and Purdue Boilermakers will meet in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec 3. Michigan clinched its spot in the game after throttling Ohio State at home. Purdue clinched after beating Indiana with Iowa losing to Nebraska on Black Friday.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan cannot afford to 'reject the moment' as season winds to close
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going back to the B1G Championship game for the 2nd straight season after a 45-23 win over rival Ohio State Saturday. Michigan is the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, with dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State and a chance to improve upon last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum updates his top 4 teams, explains debate between Ohio State and Alabama at No. 5 after Week 13
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to break down the Week 13 of action in college football. That included Finebaum updating his top 4 teams in the country plus one more in his “Rank & File” segment. According to Finebaum, the top four...
saturdaytradition.com
Desmond Howard: 'Things will get hot' for Ryan Day if Ohio State loses to Michigan for second straight season
Desmond Howard thinks Ryan Day could feel some fire under his seat if the Buckeyes lose to Michigan in The Game on Saturday. Discussing Saturday’s matchup, the ESPN College GameDay host and analyst said that no matter what Day does the rest of the season, a win against Michigan is a must via Eleven Warriors.
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff
Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff
Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum says Heisman Trophy race is over ahead of Championship Weekend
Paul Finebaum doesn’t need to see what happens in Championship Weekend to declare a winner for the Heisman Trophy. According to Finebaum, the Heisman race was decided over Rivalry Weekend. Sunday morning, Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter to discuss the Heisman battle. With injuries to Hendon Hooker...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst Booger McFarland calls out Jim Knowles for 'one of the more arrogant game plans I've ever seen'
Booger McFarland took exception to the defensive game plan offered up by Jim Knowles in The Game, calling it “one of the more arrogant game plans I’ve ever seen.”. Early on, it seemed obvious that Ohio State’s defense was going to sell out to stop the run. Understandably, as Michigan boasts one of the most impressive ground attacks in the nation. However, star RBs Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were both dealing with injuries leading up to The Game.
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Edwards has perfect response when asked about long TD run following The Game
Donovan Edwards had himself a game for No. 3 Michigan as the Wolverines crushed rival No. 2 Ohio State in Columbus 45-23 in Week 13. Edwards rushed for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on 22 carries. He accounted for two late touchdown runs of 75 yards and 85 yards to...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Michigan's dominant win over Ohio State in The Game
Kirk Herbstreit is impressed with what he saw out of Columbus Saturday. ESPN’s college football analyst and former Ohio State quarterback congratulated No. 3 Michigan on the huge 45-23 win over No. 2 Ohio State in Ohio Stadium. Herbstreit went on to compliment Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his ability to get his players to focus on The Game with a chance to go to the B1G title game next Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker confirms one previously suspended player has been reinstated by Michigan State
Mel Tucker has updated the latest information regarding the status of one of the previously suspended Michigan State layers since Week 9. Tucker said that freshman cornerback Malcolm Jones was reinstated to the team and practiced with the team as the Spartans prepared for the Week 13 road game versus No. 11 Penn State.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
saturdaytradition.com
Charles Woodson proudly reps Michigan after latest win during NFL coverage for FOX
Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm shares early comments on B1G Championship matchup vs. Michigan
Jeff Brohm’s Purdue team clinched a spot in the B1G Championship Game against Michigan after defeating Indiana Saturday. After finishing 4th in the B1G West in 2021, Brohm’s squad earned their ticket to Indianapolis with a 6-3 B1G record. After the big win over Indiana, Brohm was asked about his upcoming matchup with Michigan and said the following:
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell describes Wisconsin as a 'destination job,' lays out why he is excited for the future
Luke Fickell was introduced as the next head coach at Wisconsin on Sunday. He had some praise for the Badgers program. Fickell comes to Madison from Cincinnati. The Bearcats are about to join the Big 12 in 2023, but will be looking for a new coach to lead them during that time.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit updates top 4 College Football Playoff teams after Rivalry Week
Kirk Herbstreit has a new top 4 after a wild Rivalry Week that saw the upset of several top teams. The analyst updated the list after the end of the Notre Dame-USC game, where the Trojans took care of the Irish 38-27 to hold on to their positioning. Herbstreit’s updated top 4 teams are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and USC. Alabama and Ohio State are on the outside looking in sitting at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively.
