Charles Woodson was sporting a Michigan shirt behind the news desk while covering the NFL on Fox Sports on Sunday. It would make sense that the analyst would be repping his team, as they dominated Ohio State during Rivalry Week. Woodson played college football at Michigan, where he was part of the national championship team his junior year, and where he won the Heisman Trophy in 1997. His alma mater defeated the Buckeyes for the first time at home in 22 years, and clenched the B1G East division title on Saturday.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO