Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Casemiro Incredible Goal For Brazil v Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2022
Casemiro has scored an absolute rocket to give Brazil the lead vs Switzerland. Watch it here.
FOX Sports
Argentina vs. Mexico Highlights | 2022 FIFA World Cup
After Argentina’s shocking loss to Saudi Arabia, they faced off against Mexico in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Mexico met Argentina’s speed of play from the jump and did a solid job at containing their attacks and shots on goal. In the 45th minute, Mexico’s Alexis Vega fired off a wicked free kick and Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez made a spectacular diving save to hold the leveled score. Lionel Messi got going in the second half as he scored in the 64th minute. Then Enzo Fernández scored in the 87th to give Argentina a 2-0 victory.
NBC Sports
Portugal beats Uruguay as Bruno continues red-hot World Cup
Portugal made it two wins from two games as Bruno Fernandes scored twice to beat Uruguay 2-0 and advance to the round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup on Monday. Fernandes was awarded the opening goal in the 54th minute, perhaps to the dismay of Cristiano Ronaldo, who immediately insisted the he got his head on the ball as it sailed over everyone — himself included, according to the review panel — and found its way into the back of the net from the opposite corner of the penalty area.
Portugal vs Uruguay player ratings: Bruno Fernandes upstages Cristiano Ronaldo with brace
Portugal got through a tricky contest with Uruguay at the Qatar World Cup on Monday, with Bruno Fernandes scoring from a cross and then from the penalty spot to secure a 2-0 win in Group H.Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the first goal as his own, suggesting he had nodded Fernandes’ second-half cross past Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet, but the record books will say otherwise. That moment came shortly after a pitch invader took to the field with a rainbow flag and a T-shirt with messages in support of Ukraine and Iranian women.It was Fernandes who also put the game to...
NBC Sports
Portugal vs Uruguay: How to watch, live stream link, team news
Portugal looks to seal its fate in the World Cup Round of 16 by piling pressure on Uruguay when two titans of the sport meet in Lusail on Monday. It’s a group that never looked easy and is looking more and more like a “Group of Death” as the World Cup rolls through Qatar in its typically tense fashion this month and next.
Yardbarker
Hansi Flick prepares Germany for World Cup ‘final’ against Spain
Germany head coach Hansi Flick has challenged his players to react ahead of their 2022 World Cup clash with Spain. The four times winners endured a disastrous start to their Group E campaign in Qatar as Japan battled back to seal a 2-1 win in Doha. In contrast, Spain set...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
Mick Beale is a cosy appointment when Rangers need a ruthless rebuild | Ewan Murray
The self-aggrandising fuss Steven Gerrard’s former assistant created when knocking back Wolves means QPR fans are entitled to snort with laughter
World Cup 2022 briefing: Portugal and Uruguay face age-old dilemma
Both head coaches may need to replace ageing superstars with emerging talent if their teams are to go far in Qatar
NECN
World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3.
NBC Sports
Rodrigo Bentancur's Sensational Run Can't Give Uruguay Lead Vs. Portugal
Oh, what could’ve been. Rodrigo Bentancur nearly scored one of the top goals in the 2022 World Cup in the 32nd minute of Uruguay’s second Group H matchup against Portugal on Monday. After picking up a loose ball just behind the halfway line, Bentancur, a center midfielder, carried...
NECN
How to Watch Mexico vs. Argentina in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group C Match
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Mexico and Argentina are entering this Group C showdown with a lot to prove and everything on the line. Not only is each team absolutely desperate for a win...
FOX Sports
While Ronaldo draws attention, Portugal just keeps on winning
DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo did what Cristiano Ronaldo does on Monday, delivering the goal that sent Portugal surging through to the knockout stages of the World Cup. Or so it seemed for a minute or two at Lusail Stadium, as Ronaldo celebrated like a goalscorer until it was revealed that Bruno Fernandes had in fact provided the decisive blow that now looks likely to determine the outcome of Group H.
Portugal vs Uruguay prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
Portugal face Uruguay in Group H as two of the dark horses for the Qatar World Cup continue their campaigns.The Selecao lead the group after victory over Ghana, while La Celeste were held by South Korea in a goalless draw.Meanwhile Portugal have shown unity after a setback to their defence with Danilo Pereira ruled out injured for the remainder of the group stage.“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal...
Is Portugal vs Uruguay on TV? Start time, channel and how to watch World Cup 2022 fixture online
Uruguay play Portugal as Group H at the Qatar World Cup continues at the Lusail Stadium.La Celeste are yet to fire after a frustrating draw against South Korea, while the Selecao are in better shape following a hard-fought win over Ghana.Fernando Santos’ side suffered a setback with Danilo Pereira’s injury, but the PSG star’s adversity has brought the group closer together.“We want to dedicate this win to Danilo [Pereira] because he is a fantastic player and person,” Bernardo Silva said. “That is why we would like to do it for him. But we have a strong arsenal of weapons...
NECN
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
Comments / 0