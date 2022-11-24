Read full article on original website
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1Tawana K WatsonPhiladelphia, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a FireNikPhiladelphia, PA
KOP Grill & Tavern Launches Winter Menu Featuring Comfort FoodsMarilyn JohnsonKing Of Prussia, PA
Governor Abbott Sends the Third Set of Migrants to PhiladelphiaTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Health: Hospitals Expand Care to Address Violence at the Source
Text and images by Natalie Kerr. Amy Goldberg would like to be out of work. As surgeon in chief at Temple University Hospital, Goldberg wants to never have another patient come into the trauma unit because of a gunshot wound. That’s why she started Temple Safety Net in 2005.
Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom Worth a 10-Minute Detour for Travelers on I-95
The staff at Charlie’s Hamburgers celebrates the Delco landmark's 80th anniversary in 2015. Image via Rick Kauffman, Digital First Media. Despite being slightly out of the way, Charlie’s Hamburgers in Folsom made it onto the list of the best eateries located near I-95 exits in Philadelphia, write Max Marin and Danya Henninger for Billy Penn.
billypenn.com
10 things to look for at Christmas Village and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market
Philadelphia’s annual winter pop-up markets are back, filling Dilworth Park, the City Hall courtyard, and Love Park with nearly 200 vendors offering gifts, food, and a bustle of colorful activity. It’s a fun place to be, whether you’re shopping or just strolling through. You can go with...
3 Delaware County Towns Make the Grade as Best on East Coast
Hundreds of beautiful communities on the East Coast cater to wide tastes, from an energetic urban landscape to the sedate natural surroundings of rural life. Stacker has compiled a list of the 100 best places to live on the East Coast and three Delaware County communities made the grade, writes Elisa Fernandez-Arias for Stacker.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant has Some of the Biggest Cheesesteaks in all of Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with sandwich options. From the infamous cheesesteak to hoagies piled high with salami, ham, and provolone, no matter what you are craving you'll find it somewhere within this state.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster
A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
fox29.com
Officials announce funeral services for 28-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Fire Department released the funeral details for Firefighter John Flood, who they say died from cancer earlier this month. On November 18, The Philadelphia Fire Department announced that Firefighter Flood, 58, died from occupational cancer. Flood, a Northeast Philadelphia native, was a dedicated member of the...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
As food costs rise, one New Jersey soup kitchen provides Thanksgiving help
The Trenton Area Soup Kitchen’s dining room was full and bustling on Thanksgiving morning, as dozens of people filed in to receive trays of turkey, stuffing, green beans, cornbread, soup, and pumpkin pie. John Yeager, 63, says the extra meals help make his fixed income go a little further.
philasun.com
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families
City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
suntimesnews.com
Chester volunteers turn out for another mobile market
CHESTER — Chester volunteers turned out October 26 for another Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Roy Wunderlich and Dr. Alan Liefer prepare food items for distribution at the October 26 Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Photos by Jim Beers. Another volunteer:...
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
A Draft of the Constitution Was Found Hidden Across the River from Bucks County. Read to Learn Where and Why
In an area known for its deep connection to American history, one town near Bucks County recently made another major historical discovery. Kevin Coyne wrote about the historical find in The New York Times. In Trenton, New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Bucks County, a fairly recent discovery...
What to eat at Christmas Village this year
With Thanksgiving behind us, it is now officially the holiday season, and that means Philadelphia’s Christmas Village is in full swing. One of the highlights of the seasonal market is, of course, the food.
‘Who am I in this situation?’: ‘Stop the Bleed’ trauma first aid class targets gunshot injuries
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Community members and staff of the Nicetown-Tioga library recently gathered for “Stop the Bleed,” a trauma first aid class. “I’m not telling everybody...
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler.Photo byJessica Griffin, The Philadelphia Inquirer. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
Viral "Terrible sandwich" mom, son using new found fame to fight childhood hunger
ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – A 9-year-old from Ardmore is thankful for social media. An older family video that just went viral is now helping to feed families in need.Special delivery for 4th grader Abe Ndege and his mom, Ricki Weisberg.This was just weeks after a video of Abe on the first day of school hit TikTok. As he was leaving the school bus, he said to his mom in all honesty, "Mommy? Terrible sandwich by the way."Honest Abe's sandwich bashing quickly went viral with more than 50 million views around the world."It makes me feel surprised and think 'Oh, oh!...
Center City business district promotes unique and boutique holiday shopping experience
Center City District officials are urging people to come downtown where the shopping is diverse and unique. The district’s Michelle Shannon said shopping downtown is an experience you cannot have anywhere else in the region. “Over 60% of our shops are locally owned and run,” she said. “Then you...
