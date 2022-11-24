ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Health: Hospitals Expand Care to Address Violence at the Source

Text and images by Natalie Kerr. Amy Goldberg would like to be out of work. As surgeon in chief at Temple University Hospital, Goldberg wants to never have another patient come into the trauma unit because of a gunshot wound. That’s why she started Temple Safety Net in 2005.
Hand & Stone opens in Quartermaster

A new luxury massage and facial spa franchise is moving into South Philly and getting comfortable. Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa moved its newest franchise into the Quartermaster Plaza just off the Interstate 76 expressway in South Philadelphia. Located at 2306 W. Oregon Ave., the new Hand &...
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families

City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
Airport employees entertain travelers waiting in line at PHL

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It's a hectic day for airports across the country as millions of travelers head home from their Thanksgiving vacations. CBS3 was at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) where nearly 85,000 passengers are expected to pass through on Sunday.Officials at the airport say they're not expecting volume to reach pre-pandemic levels but are still expecting Sunday to be busier than last year.While there are some delays in the departure and arrival times, most flights are running on time.A traveler from Florida hopes to be home in time for the Eagles game."I'm actually from Philadelphia. I came back to spend...
Chester volunteers turn out for another mobile market

CHESTER — Chester volunteers turned out October 26 for another Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Roy Wunderlich and Dr. Alan Liefer prepare food items for distribution at the October 26 Chester Area Christian Food Pantry “Mobile Market”. Photos by Jim Beers. Another volunteer:...
Viral "Terrible sandwich" mom, son using new found fame to fight childhood hunger

ARDMORE, Pa. (CBS) – A 9-year-old from Ardmore is thankful for social media. An older family video that just went viral is now helping to feed families in need.Special delivery for 4th grader Abe Ndege and his mom, Ricki Weisberg.This was just weeks after a video of Abe on the first day of school hit TikTok. As he was leaving the school bus, he said to his mom in all honesty, "Mommy? Terrible sandwich by the way."Honest Abe's sandwich bashing quickly went viral with more than 50 million views around the world."It makes me feel surprised and think 'Oh, oh!...
