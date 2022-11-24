Read full article on original website
Related
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
NECN
Cameroon Scores Two Goals in Three Minutes to Draw Even Vs. Serbia
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Two quick goals put Cameroon behind in Monday’s World Cup match against Serbia, and it was two quick goals that put them right back in the mix. Trailing...
NECN
World Cup Day 9: Top Moments in Photos
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Day nine of the 2022 World Cup kicked off with Cameroon and Serbia in a fierce tug-of-war for goals. Cameroon scored two goals in three minutes, wiping out Serbia's early-game lead for a tie of 3–3.
NECN
Casemiro Leads Neymar-less Brazil to 1-0 Win Over Switzerland
The Brazilian midfielder showed up in a big way for the Seleçao in their match against Switzerland on Monday. Known more as a defensive-minded player, the 30-year-old netted Brazil's lone goal of the day and was instrumental in securing his country a spot in the knockout round. After 83...
NECN
Jean-Charles Castelletto Scores Cameroon's First 2022 World Cup Goal
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jean-Charles Castelletto’s first international goal came at the perfect time for Cameroon. The 27-year-old center back put his country up 1-0 in its Group G match against Serbia...
NECN
Neymar Gets Treatment at Hotel During Brazil's Second 2022 World Cup Game
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Brazil played its second Group G showdown against Switzerland without its key player Neymar in attendance. The star striker stayed at the hotel where he received therapy for a...
NECN
What World Cup Games Are Happening Today? Match Schedule for Nov. 28
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Monday is looking to be a spirited day of World Cup action. Sunday definitely lived up to the hype, with all four games delivering upsets, goals and neck-and-neck action.
NECN
How to Watch Japan vs. Costa Rica in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E Play
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Japan is one victory away from clinching a second consecutive trip to the World Cup round of 16. The team can punch its ticket with a win over Costa...
Comments / 0