Read full article on original website
Richard H
4d ago
That is so nice of you and the others at a time this country is so divided. Ty and hopefully that church can do it another 20 years 🙏
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
iheart.com
Camp Hill Borough's Parade of Lights
>Camp Hill Borough's Parade of Lights starts Thursday. (Cumberland Co., PA) -- Camp Hill's annual Parade of Lights is set to start Thursday at Siebert Park. The event, which will benefit Toys for Tots, will be held each night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through Saturday. Visitors are asked to provide one new unwrapped toy donation as admission to the drive-through event. U.S. Marine volunteers will collect the donations at the gate. The borough says in a news release that because of the Parade of Lights, Siebert Park will be closed to all non-parade visitors through December 4th.
Fundraiser campaign announced for Gettysburg Welcome Center
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A fundraiser has been established to build a proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center. The capital campaign will be used to secure $500,000 in grant-match funds to build the proposed Gettysburg Welcome Center on 3340 Baltimore Street. The project is expected to provide accessible, ADA-compliant restrooms, a community...
abc27.com
Lancaster church continues Thanksgiving dinner tradition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s a tradition of 30 years and counting at Ebenezer Baptist Church. “Every dollar we get goes to a meal, so for every donation, we always put the money back in the kitchen. We’re always feeding,” said Sandra Forbes, outreach director at Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Lancaster Cemetery offers unique holiday tradition: Letters from Krampus
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You've likely heard of sending letters to Santa Claus, but what about letters to Krampus?. The horned half-man, half-goat creature originated in Austria's Alpine region to scare children who have misbehaved during the Christmas season. For the second year in a row, The Lancaster Cemetery...
Dauphin County fire department kicks off Christmas tree sale to benefit company
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Dauphin County fire company has officially kicked off its biggest fundraiser of the year. Colonial Park Fire Company in Lower Paxton Township is once again selling Christmas trees to support their volunteer firehouse. Their Douglas Fir and select-cut Frazier Fir trees range from five...
sarabozich.com
Historic Harrisburg Association presents Holidays in Hummelstown | Dec. 2-3
Historic Harrisburg Association’s 30th Anniversary presentation of Elegant Progressions is Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2 and 3. Read on for event details and how to get tickets!. About Elegant Progressions. Historic Harrisburg Association’s annual Elegant Progressions is regarded as one of the premier social events of central PA and...
Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
macaronikid.com
York & Adams County Holiday Events Guide
Check out all the Holiday family fun happening in York and Adams County. Spring Grove Christmas Parade- December 1, 5:30 pm. The Gettysburg Outlet Shoppes is known for its spectacular holiday display, known as The Land of Lights. With over a quarter of a million gleaming lights, this annual event is not to be missed. Participating store elves have added some magic to Main Street with whimsical holiday window decor. It is our hope that these displays will bring some added joy, as you leisurely shop for the perfect gifts for all of the special people in your life.
Red Cross assisting Lebanon County residents after building collapse
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The American Red Cross is mobilizing to support residents affected by a Lebanon County building collapse. At the request of the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services, the nonprofit will assist all residents affected at the Chestnut Crossings Apartments in the 800 block of Chestnut Street.
lebtown.com
We saved you a bite: Miller’s Restaurant (Lebanon Valley Food Critics)
Editor’s Note: Last year, Michael and Nicole Borrell began reviewing Lebanon Valley’s restaurants and eating attractions as the Lebanon Valley Food Critics. Since then, the couple has aimed to offer unbiased reviews of the eating and drinking establishments the Lebanon Valley has to offer. LebTown is pleased to be partnering with LVFC to share these reviews with our readers. Bon appétit!
iheart.com
Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday
>Weis Markets Joins Customers To Celebrate Giving Tuesday. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Weis Markets is joining with customers to support local nonprofits during the National Day of Giving Tuesday, November 29th. Each Weis store team has selected a nonprofit to receive customer donations, which stores will match up to 500-dollars per location. Customers can donate by adding on to their total receipt when they check out, or by rounding up to the next dollar. A company spokeswoman says local organizations chosen by Weis locations are primarily food pantries, emergency shelter services and animal rescue organizations.
macaronikid.com
York County Holiday Train Gardens
The Miniature Railroad Club of York was established in 1943 and has been entertaining the people of the greater York area ever since. The club currently owns its own building in the southeastern portion of the city which has a 30' x 90' HO scale layout. 2.Glen Rock Hose &...
WGAL
'Snakesgiving' came to Lancaster North Museum
Thanksgiving may be over but the North Museum in Lancaster celebrated "Snakesgiving" this weekend. Guests had a chance for up-close encounters with more than ten types of snakes. From exotic to more common types, including a 10-foot python. Visitors were also able to engage in snake-related activities, crafts and educational...
lebtown.com
State awards $3 million in redevelopment grants to local applicants
The state has awarded $3 million in grants to Lebanon County firms as part of its 2022 Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The program, operated by the state’s Office of the Budget, targets the “acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects,” according to its official website.
wdiy.org
Lancaster County Town Plans Cutting Library Funding Over ‘Conservative Values’
Citing ‘conservative values,’ a town in Lancaster County plans to cut funding for the local library. WITF’s Brett Sholtis has the details. Brett Sholtis is a health reporter for WITF/Transforming Health. Sholtis is the 2021-2022 Reveal Benjamin von Sternenfels Rosenthal Grantee for Mental Health Investigative Journalism with the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism. His award-winning work on problem areas in mental health policy and policing helped to get a woman moved from a county jail to a psychiatric facility. Sholtis is a University of Pittsburgh graduate and a Pennsylvania Army National Guard Kosovo campaign veteran.
abc27.com
Lebanon County business uses Small Business Saturday to give back
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — A local shop in Lebanon County is using Small Business Saturday as a way to help the community. Seltzer’s Smokehouse Meats in Palmyra encourages the community to shop local, as well as give local. The business asked for non-perishable food items that will be...
WGAL
Harrisburg's Tiny Home project makes new strides
Harrisburg's "Tiny Home" Project received 1.5 million dollars in state funding. Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania is leading the charge to build 15 tiny homes and a community center for local unsheltered veterans. The future site of the tiny home village and community center is a 5-acre plot along the Susquehanna...
susquehannastyle.com
Best Christmas Light Displays Within the Susquehanna Valley
Whether it’s the vision of falling snow and twinkling lights, the sound of familiar carols, or the smell of peppermint candy canes and hot cocoa, the holiday season delights the senses. It is no secret that Christmas is regarded as “the most wonderful time of the year.” Every year, thousands of people are captivated by light displays that capture the essence of the holiday. One of the greatest aspects of the Christmas season is that it is enjoyed by everyone of all ages, and these light displays are an amazing spectacle for everyone in your family. The Susquehanna Valley features numerous impressive light displays, with options that are drive-thru or walk-thru, and this holiday season the Susquehanna Style encourages you to visit one of these light displays to celebrate the magic of the season.
Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
Well-established central Pa. winery closes after nearly 2 decades in business
A well-established York County winery closed its doors a couple of weeks ago following the death of its owner/winemaker in late August. Marburg Estate Winery in Spring Grove has been offering a final shot at a number of its wines curbside this month, including Sweetheart, Ruby Red, Pride of Hanover and Hidden Creek Sweet.
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 1