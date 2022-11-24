Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Malik Monk on Kings’ 122-117 loss to Suns, not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, the inability to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker, his own 30 point effort off Sacramento’s bench, the three game losing streak and De’Aaron Fox’s off-night.
WATCH: Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard hits buzzer beater against Los Angeles Lakers
The Pacers rookie hit a ridiculous buzzer beater over LeBron James.
KOKI FOX 23
Indiana WBB coach calls Vegas tourney 'major miss' that set back women's basketball
Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated at the organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage Hotel this past weekend for supplying such a subpar, fan-unfriendly setup for the women's basketball teams that came to play in the tournament. And beyond the frustration, Moren felt the tournament was a step back for the entire sport.
KOKI FOX 23
Nathaniel Hackett hears upset fans after latest Broncos loss: 'Nobody is as frustrated as I am'
Nathaniel Hackett knows things aren’t going well in Denver. The Broncos' first year head coach, after losing seven of their last eight games, is perhaps in the hottest seat in the league. Following Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, where , calls for his job continued to grow louder.
KOKI FOX 23
Jets offense comes alive in blowout of Bears as Zach Wilson watches from the bench
The New York Jets offense is back. And Zach Wilson looks out of a job. With Mike White at quarterback, the Jets torched the Chicago Bears in a 31-10 win on Sunday. A week after the posting three points and 103 yards with Wilson directing the offense, the Jets rolled up three passing touchdowns and 466 yards of offense in Sunday's win.
