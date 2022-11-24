ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana WBB coach calls Vegas tourney 'major miss' that set back women's basketball

Indiana women's basketball coach Teri Moren was frustrated at the organizers of the Las Vegas Invitational at the Mirage Hotel this past weekend for supplying such a subpar, fan-unfriendly setup for the women's basketball teams that came to play in the tournament. And beyond the frustration, Moren felt the tournament was a step back for the entire sport.
Jets offense comes alive in blowout of Bears as Zach Wilson watches from the bench

The New York Jets offense is back. And Zach Wilson looks out of a job. With Mike White at quarterback, the Jets torched the Chicago Bears in a 31-10 win on Sunday. A week after the posting three points and 103 yards with Wilson directing the offense, the Jets rolled up three passing touchdowns and 466 yards of offense in Sunday's win.
