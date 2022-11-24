ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
H. Roy Adams

To His Mom, He’s a Medical Masterpiece

Jaden with his care team at Johns Hopkins All Children's.Photo byAllyn DiVito. Originally published on Nov. 22, 2022 by Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital. When Sarabeth dropped her 13-year-old son, Jaden, off at his best friend’s house to spend the weekend this past June, she never imagined she would next see him fighting for his life in the pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
727area.com

5 of the Most Unique Holiday Gift Ideas in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

Between twinkling holiday lights, jingling bells, and bright smiles full of wonder, the holiday season is a truly magical time of year. Unfortunately, finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list isn’t always dusted with holiday magic like the season itself. In fact, trying to find a unique gift that your loved ones will enjoy can be a cause of great frustration.
CLEARWATER, FL
pascosheriff.com

Community Alert: Found Potbelly Pig, Hudson

On Nov. 26, around 6 p.m., PSO’s Agricultural Unit found a gray and black female potbelly pig, near the intersection of Dayton Dr. and Peoria Ave. in Hudson. If you can provide proof of ownership, please call the Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7 and refer to case number 22-040950.
HUDSON, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Pasco Sheriff deputies locate missing 82-year-old Holiday woman

HOLIDAY, FLA - Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Valerie Welsh, a missing 82-year-old. Welsh is 4’11”, around 105 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Welsh was last seen on Nov. 13, in the Umber Rd. area of Holiday. Welsh may be driving a 2015...
HOLIDAY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy