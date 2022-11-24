Read full article on original website
Limits on liquids in cabin luggage could be axed at airports in 2024
Restrictions on liquids and laptops in hand luggage could reportedly be removed within two years due to the rollout of new 3D scanners.Since November 2006, passengers taking liquid in their cabin luggage have been restricted to clear plastic bags holding no more than 100ml, which must be shown to security staff.But The Times reports ministers have been reviewing a trial at Heathrow Airport, which began in 2017, of 3D scanners already in use at US airports that allow staff to zoom in on a bag’s contents and rotate the images for inspection.We are slowly rolling them outJohn Holland-KayeThe BBC added...
Chaos in Cyprus as 'thousands' of travellers are stranded at Paphos airport and trapped on planes after last-minute staff strike
There is chaos in Cyprus as thousands of travellers are stranded at an airport and trapped on planes after a last-minute strike by staff on Wednesday. Ground staff had announced a two-hour strike at Pafos International Airport between 2pm and 4pm local time — before extending it until around 7pm.
UK airline first to trial 2.5 second scanners where your face replaces your passport
British Airways has become the first UK airline to trial biometric technology that could replace passport checks with a 2.5-second face scan.Passengers on the carrier’s flights from Heathrow’s Terminal 5 to Malaga are the first to be given the option to try the airport’s new “smart” identity checks, which involve having your face scanned instead of showing your passport at the gate.Customers flying on the route during the next six months “will be invited to scan their face, passport and boarding pass on their smartphone or tablet ahead of travel, with this information being kept safe and secure,” said...
Major British Airports Set To Phase Out Liquid Limit In Hand Luggage
New CT scanners using 3D technology are set to be installed in U.K. airports by the summer of 2024, which would allow for the rules to be relaxed.
London City airport to allow laptops and liquids through security in hand luggage
Airport will introduce CT scanners in all lanes by April, removing need to take items out of luggage
The second worst ship disaster after the Titanic was afflicted with a history of murder and the loss of 852 lives
Lifeboat on board the EstoniaCredit: Accident Investigation Board Finland; Public Domain Image. The second worst ship disaster in the Western world occurred on the evening of September 27, 1994 on a stormy Baltic Sea.
A Couple Tried To Trick A Passenger With A Seat Swap On A Flight & It Backfired So Fast
An airline passenger's story about getting tricked into a seat swap with a couple will reignite your trust in karma, because everyone ends up getting exactly what they deserve. A guy on Reddit recently shared a story about the time he agreed to switch seats so a couple could sit...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
At least 20 migrants drown off Greek island, dozens more feared dead
ATHENS (Reuters) - Greek rescuers on Wednesday recovered 20 bodies of migrants who drowned after their small boat capsized while trying to cross from Turkey to Greece, the coast guard said, and dozens more were feared dead. The boat sank on Tuesday in rough seas and gale force winds and...
A Woman Called Out An Airline Passenger For 'Manspreading' On A Flight & Reaction Is Mixed
If you've travelled by plane recently then you know space is limited, even if you're in an aisle seat. So what do you do if someone is taking over your legroom?. One Reddit user shared her experience from a recent four-hour flight with a photo that shows a fellow passenger "manspreading" into her space.
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
A man in China was hospitalized after he ate a whole, live crab to 'take revenge for my daughter' after it pinched her
The man told doctors that his "daughter was pinched by a small crab, so I got angry and put it into my mouth for revenge," per local reports.
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Unaccompanied 11-year-old boy ‘inconsolable’ after being kicked off Jetstar flight
An 11-year-old boy was “left inconsolable” after being kicked off a Jetstar flight, according to his mother.Jack Garland was due to travel with his 13-year-old sister Scarlett from Sydney to the Gold Coast in Australia for a long weekend in October when the incident occurred.The siblings were originally meant to be travelling with their father, but last-minute work engagements prevented him from taking the trip.The pair’s mother, Emma Garland, claims she checked beforehand with Qantas, through whom she’d booked the tickets, that the two could travel unaccompanied by an adult.But she alleges that, once they had boarded the plane,...
Passengers Injured As Cruise Ship Collapses Upon Docking
The gangway on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship collapsed this week, injuring several passengers.
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are the 8 biggest mistakes first-time passengers make.
I've worked on cruises for seven years and have seen my fair share of new passengers make mistakes. Try not to overpack, and don't bother walking your luggage on board instead of checking it. Book your excursions beforehand to save time and make sure you get the tours you want.
Grieving woman ‘kicked out’ of plane seat for family with baby
An Australian woman has described being left in tears after being moved on a flight shortly after her father died.Nama Winston said she was holidaying on the country’s Gold Coast when she received a shocking call saying her father had been killed in a tragic car crash.She and her five-year-old rushed to the airport to be booked on to the next flight home to Adelaide, where Qantas staff were understanding about the sad situation.“Normally I’m such a careful planner, always selecting seats ahead of time, but that day we needed whatever we could get,” Ms Winston told Kidspot.com.au.“I explained...
US airport finds gun stuffed in chicken by traveller
US transport officials have roasted a passenger online after they were caught trying to smuggle a gun on to a plane by hiding it inside a raw chicken. The fowl plot was cracked by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Florida's Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport. The traveller's weapon was spotted before...
