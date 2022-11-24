Read full article on original website
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
How Long Does It Take To Beat Evil West?
"Evil West" is an old-school kind of action game, one that harkens back to the PS2 era with wild combat and an even wackier setting. In "Evil West," players take control of the vampire hunter Jesse Rentier in an apocalyptic western setting as they hunt down all sorts of creepy beasts and supernatural beings. Players can experience the fast-paced gameplay of "Evil West" via solo or co-op play (though it's worth noting that the game is not cross-platform).
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Evolve Charcadet Into Ceruledge And Armarouge
As with past entries in the series, Game Freak has made some Pokémon exclusive to "Scarlet" and others exclusive to "Violet." The developer has also introduced certain pocket monsters with branching evolutions that can transform into different Pokémon based on certain factors. In "Scarlet and Violet," those features combine for the Pokémon Charcadet.
The Best Starter In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
As they dive into the Paldea region to catch and battle pocket monsters, "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" players will have plenty of choices to make. From where to go first to what sort of team to put together, developer Game Freak has provided Pokémon trainers with no shortage of options to explore in the title. One of the first (and, for some, biggest) choices players will have to make centers on starter Pokémon.
The Secret Cyberpunk 2077 Weapon That Took Years To Discover
"Cyberpunk 2077" will go down in gaming history for its rocky release full of strange, but funny, bugs and its removal from the PlayStation store. However, fans have still had fun with the futuristic CD Projekt game, and its earned a dedicated following since its release in 2020. There's even been enough buzz about the game to inspire CD Projekt to make a sequel, which no one saw coming.
GTA: San Andreas Horror Game Is A Creepy But Impressive Fan-Made Project
If you're a fan of Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" series, it's likely you've played "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas.". However, what happens when you take this legendary title, flip it on its head, and make it a psychological horror game?. Over the years, "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" has...
After 17 Years, One Xbox Fan Just Got The Perfect Gamerscore
After nearly 17 years of playing games on Xbox, one fan has managed to achieve what they view as the perfect Gamerscore. Shared on the Xbox One subreddit, user RestiveHippo shared that after 17 years of gaming on the platform, they had achieved a Gamerscore of 123,456. For anyone unaware, the Xbox achievement system was introduced at the launch of the Xbox 360. This system awards players points (Gamerscore) for completing specific challenges within a video game. While there are plenty of exceptions, the standard has been that a game gets to have 1,000 Gamerscore available at launch, with the ability to add more whenever DLC and massive updates become available.
How Assassin's Creed Mirage Is Reworking The Detection System
Stealth and detection used to play a key role in "Assassin's Creed." Jamie Russo of Screen Rant argued that stealth once served as a cornerstone of the franchise, helping it stand out within a crowded RPG market. However, the most recent entries have nearly abandoned stealth altogether. The system hit a new low in "Valhalla," which many regard as the most abysmal stealth experience of the series.
Legal Expert Tells Us Why Nintendo Is So Strict About Fan Mods
Creating mods is often a way for gamers to add and share improvements that they want to see in the games they love, but it's always existed in a bit of a legal gray area. Some developers and game directors, like Bethesda's Todd Howard, are open to modders tinkering with their games, but others are notoriously steadfast in their insistence against unofficial mods of any kind. Nintendo is particularly well known for zealously guarding its intellectual property, serving copyright strikes to YouTubers posting Nintendo soundtracks and filing multi-million dollar lawsuits against those who would modify its games and hardware for profit.
Warzone 2: How To Turn Proximity Chat On And Off
"Call of Duty Warzone 2.0" has finally arrived, bringing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Similar to the original game, "Warzone 2.0" has launched alongside "Modern Warfare 2," which means that the two games share some similarities regarding new game mechanics. "Warzone 2.0" features new game mechanics like the interrogation system and the brand-new battle pass system, which allows players to have some control over the order in which they unlock new items. In addition to these new game features, "Warzone 2.0" also features proximity chat.
Why Assassin's Creed Mirage Won't Have Some Of The RPG Elements Of Previous Games
When video game franchises get older, they can fall into the trap of repetitiveness. Fans have certainly accused the "Assassin's Creed" franchise of this on multiple occasions. Perhaps that is why the series' latest installment, "Assassin's Creed Mirage" is looking to shake things up and ensure the storyline will be changing forever.
The Best Games Of 2022 So Far
2022 more than lived up to the hype, even with the disappointing delays of games like "Hogwarts Legacy" and "Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League." "Elden Ring" set a launch record for FromSoftware with jaw-dropping sales and Twitch views. "God of War Ragnarok" was a late standout in November, dominating the 2022 Game Awards Nominees with 10 nominations!
The Children's Game You Never Realized Starred Jason David Frank
On Nov. 20, 2022, the news broke that beloved "Power Rangers" actor Jason David Frank, best known for his long tenure of appearances as the heroic Tommy Oliver, passed away at the age of 49. The actor made his "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" debut in the 1993 episode "Green with Evil, Part I: Out of Control" and would go on to reappear in the part many times over the next 29 years, including appearances in all three theatrically released "Power Rangers" films. Frank, who also enjoyed a successful career as an MMA fighter, was a favorite among fans of the franchise, but his acting career extended beyond one of Zordon's "teenagers with attitude."
Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast
The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Scarlet Version Have?
In line with release of past "Pokémon" games, "Pokémon Violet and Scarlet" offer more or less the same base experience and story. The variation between the two titles largely comes down to the exclusive content each provides outside of the core offerings. The differences are mostly visual and pertain to the featured colors, but they also include different Pokémon that players can catch and train throughout their journey.
Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Exploit May Ensure One-Hit K.O.s
"Pokémon Scarlet" and "Pokémon Violet" have had an interesting start. According to a press release from Nintendo, the games have sold more in the first three days of release than any other Nintendo game has (via translation from Hype Beast). However, many players are actively seeking refunds because of glitches. The two takes on the game's release barely seem to fit together, and it's the Pokémon paradox of the Paldea region. Now, a recently discovered issue in the Battle Stadium has broken the mode, giving players another reason to be disappointed.
God Of War Ragnarok Boss Teases Another Entry In The Series
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
How To Quickly Level Up In Star Ocean: The Divine Force
Depending on how you like your RPGs, the grind to the highest level can either be an essential part of the experience or a complete chore based on the level cap. With an upper ceiling of 255, "Star Ocean: The Divine Force" offers a long grind to max out every single party member. And while this isn't necessary to complete the main story — with players on GameFAQs reporting that the final boss was trivial at only level 100 — there's tons of endgame content to cover and prepare for (per Screen Rant), not to mention the fun of maxing out and optimizing the individual builds of all the playable characters.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: Where To Find Tinkatink
Early reactions to "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" all said the same thing: it's buggy and barely chugs along on the Nintendo Switch, but it still shakes up the tried and true formula enough to be fun for veterans and newcomers alike. Sure, maybe NPCs more than five feet away from the player move at 5 FPS and there are glitches galore with the physics engine, but the game has its cute moments, tons of fun new features, and — best of all — a fresh roster of unique Pokémon to catch and log in your Pokedex.
It's Finally Time To Talk About Goat Simulator 3's P.T. Scene
Now that "Goat Simulator 3" is finally here, early reactions have all said the game is stupid fun. The premise of allowing players run around as chaos-creating goats is silly enough, but as pointed out within TheGamer's review, "Goat Simulator 3" is also chock full of wacky easter eggs that regularly allude to other popular video games. Even the announcement trailer for Coffee Stain's sandbox game was a giant reference that took a shot at "Dead Island 2."
