ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Zion Williamson Won’t Reveal Thanksgiving Favorite for One Reason

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQJTS_0jMiLP6E00

The Pelicans star didn’t want to give social media critics any new content.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Pelicans star Zion Williamson has been in and out of the lineup this season for New Orleans since his return from a foot injury that sidelined him for all of last season.

In Wednesday night’s 129–110 victory over the Spurs, Williamson was brilliant, posting 32 points and 11 rebounds on 14–18 shooting from the floor.

After Williamson’s strong performance, he was asked by sideline reporter Jen Hale about his favorite Thanksgiving meal.

“You’re trying to set me up,” Williamson said with a smile on his face. “No matter what answer I give, social media going to clown me. So no comment,” he quipped.

Williamson’s answer paled in comparison to Mississippi State coach Mike Leach’s answer last Saturday when he went into great detail about the merits of gravy at Thanksgiving dinner.

Williamson was able to laugh off the situation and give a non-answer as he instead tries to keep his focus on the basketball floor.

The Pelicans are back in action on Friday night against Memphis.

More NBA Coverage:

For more New Orleans Pelicans coverage, go to Pelicans Scoop .

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Philadelphia 76ers Tobias Harris’ Wife, Jasmine Winton

Tobias Harris of the 76ers performed impressively against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. On the job, he’s experienced both successes and failures this year. But off the court, this year, the basketball player tied the knot with the woman of his dreams. However, the couple is lowkey about their personal life. On the other hand, Fans are keen to learn more about Tobias Harris’s wife, Jasmine Winton. Therefore, this Jasmine Winton wiki goes in-depth on his wife’s background.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

111K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy