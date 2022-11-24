This is Willie Holland of Holland Pharms' 2nd Annual Friendsgiving. Holland is handing out fully loaded Thanksgiving plates to people in need.

They will provide turkey, Mac-And-Cheese, greens, dressing, fried chicken, and desserts.

"Today is not only for the homeless; I am telling everyone in need to come; we are feeding as much of the community as we can," said Willie Holland. Come early because this event is a first come, first serve.

"Things happen in our lives that weren't forced into bad situations that we can do nothing about," said Antonio Ortiz, who is currently experiencing homelessness. "There are many people out here in the community as I'm sitting here today having been this wonderful dinner, Thanksgiving, and I'm so happy that they welcomed me here and didn't need money for a wonderful meal."

Willie Holland was inspired by his father Willie Holland Sr. " I seen him doing it and it just jumped on me. So this is what we do," said Willie Holland.

The event started at 1 pm and will continue until all of the food is gone.

150 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The post A local Palm Springs Business is hosting a thanksgiving plate giveaway appeared first on KESQ .