Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea RoomThe Planking TravelerRidgeway, SC
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
abccolumbia.com
Christmas trees, poinsettias delivered to SC Governor’s Mansion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion. Monday, folks at Penland Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the first family. First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand to...
abccolumbia.com
Red Kettles up across the Midlands
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for the familiar bells! The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway in the Midlands. You can drop some change or even a few dollars in the Red Kettles or you can donate online. For more ways to donate to the Salvation Army...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia gas prices continue to fall, $2.97 average
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in the midlands are on the decline. According to Gas Buddy, the average gasoline price in Columbia has fallen 14 cents in the past week to an average of $2.97 a gallon. Prices in Columbia are 19.2 cents per gallon lower than they were...
abccolumbia.com
Shoppers say Black Friday more manageable this year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With many stores offering extended sales and online shopping, several Black Friday shoppers say the hustle and bustle of Black Friday wasn’t so bad this year. Tyann and Fred Hammett say stores have been much more manageable this time. “Yea it’s not crowded at...
abccolumbia.com
Best practices for Thanksgiving, holiday meal leftovers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Thanksgiving may be behind us, but many of us still have leftovers at the front of our refrigerators. Richard Chesley, Manager with the Office of Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling at DHEC says always get your perishable food in the fridge immediately. “Leaving perishables out...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County School District Two: Metal detectors to be used at stadiums and arenas
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Metal detectors will be used regularly at Lexington Two stadiums and arenas starting Monday, November 28, according to Lexington School District Two. Lexington Two officials say the new measures is apart of the school districts commitment to the safety of students, families, employees, and...
abcnews4.com
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
More than 60 elderly residents displaced after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It’s the alarm he wasn’t expecting. “I was getting ready to go to bed,” Abu Skakur said. Shakur lives at Christopher Towers, a Devine Street apartment complex serving the elderly in the Five Points neighborhood of Columbia, South Carolina. "We got an alarm...
abccolumbia.com
Newberry County Sheriff’s Office: Operation Santa Clause donations being accepted
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WOLO)—The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Operation Santa Clause once again!. According to their Facebook page, deputies will be registering children in need on Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1 at the Sheriff’s Office. Certain criteria must be met for a child to qualify. Donations...
Looking for some Christmas, holiday fun? Here are some South Carolina events
COLUMBIA, S.C. — So you want to get into the spirit of the holidays?. Here is a list of some of the events going on in the South Carolina Midlands. If, somehow, our elves have missed your event, please email us at News19@WLTX.com and we'll be happy to add it to our list.
carolinapanorama.com
Councilman Derrek Pugh to lead Richland County’s Revived Small Business Committee
Councilman Derrek Pugh was recently elected chair of the County’s revived Office of Small Business Opportunity (OSBO) Ad Hoc Committee. As chair, Pugh will serve as County Council’s liaison to the office, which works to ensure all segments of the local business community can participate in contracts for construction, architectural and engineering services, professional services, non-professional services and commodities.
Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant
WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ helps Midlands children at Christmas
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. “Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall —...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Fire damages SC processing plant
A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Terrific Tuesday precedes a Wednesday Alert Day!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - FIRST ALERT HEADLINES. Our Tuesday will feature a good deal of sun with mild temperatures in the upper 60s. Wednesday will be a first alert weather day due to scattered heavy rainfall and storm chances during the morning. A cold front will be the culprit for...
FOX Carolina
F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
Small businesses in Five Points worry about their biggest day of the year being overshadowed by the 'big game'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia's 'small business hub' has been excitedly waiting for Small Business Saturday to come. Local store owners in Five Points are hoping to see a boost in sales. Sid & Nancy is a clothing store on Saluda Avenue that chose to keep its doors open for...
