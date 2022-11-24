ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

abccolumbia.com

Christmas trees, poinsettias delivered to SC Governor’s Mansion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Governor’s Mansion. Monday, folks at Penland Tree Farm and the Lexington Tech Center Future Farmers of America delivered Christmas trees and poinsettias to the first family. First Lady Peggy McMaster was on hand to...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Red Kettles up across the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Tis the season for the familiar bells! The Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign is underway in the Midlands. You can drop some change or even a few dollars in the Red Kettles or you can donate online. For more ways to donate to the Salvation Army...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Columbia gas prices continue to fall, $2.97 average

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Gas prices in the midlands are on the decline. According to Gas Buddy, the average gasoline price in Columbia has fallen 14 cents in the past week to an average of $2.97 a gallon. Prices in Columbia are 19.2 cents per gallon lower than they were...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Shoppers say Black Friday more manageable this year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — With many stores offering extended sales and online shopping, several Black Friday shoppers say the hustle and bustle of Black Friday wasn’t so bad this year. Tyann and Fred Hammett say stores have been much more manageable this time. “Yea it’s not crowded at...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Best practices for Thanksgiving, holiday meal leftovers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Thanksgiving may be behind us, but many of us still have leftovers at the front of our refrigerators. Richard Chesley, Manager with the Office of Solid Waste Reduction and Recycling at DHEC says always get your perishable food in the fridge immediately. “Leaving perishables out...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
ORANGEBURG, SC
abcnews4.com

Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
carolinapanorama.com

Councilman Derrek Pugh to lead Richland County’s Revived Small Business Committee

Councilman Derrek Pugh was recently elected chair of the County’s revived Office of Small Business Opportunity (OSBO) Ad Hoc Committee. As chair, Pugh will serve as County Council’s liaison to the office, which works to ensure all segments of the local business community can participate in contracts for construction, architectural and engineering services, professional services, non-professional services and commodities.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Fire damages South Carolina chicken processing plant

WARD, S.C. (AP) — A fire at a South Carolina processing plant for chicken byproduct, which is used as an ingredient for pet food, has been extinguished, authorities said Friday. The fire started Thursday at Valley Proteins Inc. in Saluda County, news outlets reported. No one was injured. Darling Ingredients, which acquired Valley Proteins in […]
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Salvation Army ‘Angel Tree’ helps Midlands children at Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– ABC Columbia News is proud to partner with the Salvation Army of the Midlands for the annual Angel Tree program, providing new clothes and toys for children of families in need. “Every one of the tags on this Angel Tree here at the Columbiana Mall —...
COLUMBIA, SC
Outsider.com

South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

F.B.I. shares tips on avoiding and reporting Holiday scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Columbia office says to beware of Holiday scams, and shares some tips on how to protect yourself. Officials say if a deal looks to good to be true, there’s a strong chance it is. Ensuring that a retailer’s...
COLUMBIA, SC

