Thank all that is good and pure. Following the trainwreck of a basketball game against Bryant, we were looking for Syracuse Football to give us something to be excited about. And that it did. Despite trailing Boston College 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Orange put their rally caps on and squeaked past the Eagles 32-23 in their regular-season finale. Ugly? Yes, but a win is a win, especially for a team that has been struggling mightily in the second half of the season.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO