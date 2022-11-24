ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

orangefizz.net

By The Numbers: How SU Righted Its Ship Against BC, 32-23

For the third time in the last seven years, Syracuse football just ended a regular season with a victory over Boston College. This time, SU had to work deep into the fourth quarter to overcome the woeful Eagles and to end its regular season 7-5 – the program’s first winning season since 2018. Before we take a look toward bowl season, let’s break down some of the numbers that helped the ‘Cuse get past BC.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard

When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
SYRACUSE, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)

Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
SYRACUSE, NY
NESN

Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange

A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
SMITHFIELD, RI
orangefizz.net

Going Bowling: Where Could SU be Headed This Postseason?

Syracuse football regained a bit of momentum with a 32-23 win over Boston College yesterday. The Orange snapped a five-game losing streak, and secured (even though in today’s CFB, a 6-6 record is a lock for a bowl) a bowl berth, and maybe something a bit more illustrious than the first bowl game of the year. Let’s check out where different projections have the ‘Cuse headed this bowl season.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Fizz Instant Reaction: Bryant 73, Syracuse 72

When Syracuse fans look back on the Bryant game, a 73-72 loss in the Dome, in three months, they might remember it at the “slap game,” or the “Mintz Fight.” All that aside, it’s SU’s second mid-major loss in three weeks. Joe Girard was a ghost Saturday, Justin Taylor and Chris Bell stepped up to carry the team down the stretch, and Jim Boeheim threw out some really interesting lineups. The Fizz’s Ian Unsworth breaks it all down on the Instant Reaction twitter space.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Dissecting Fact and Fiction From Last Night’s Skirmishes

We told you about Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t address the fiasco that took place between the players, coaches, and even the fans in attendance. So let’s break down everything that happened last night in terms of people getting chippy because there was plenty of it.
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Crisis Averted: Syracuse Sneaks Past Boston College 32-23

Thank all that is good and pure. Following the trainwreck of a basketball game against Bryant, we were looking for Syracuse Football to give us something to be excited about. And that it did. Despite trailing Boston College 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Orange put their rally caps on and squeaked past the Eagles 32-23 in their regular-season finale. Ugly? Yes, but a win is a win, especially for a team that has been struggling mightily in the second half of the season.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know

Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
SYRACUSE, NY
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY

As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022

Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
OSWEGO, NY

