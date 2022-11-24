Read full article on original website
orangefizz.net
By The Numbers: How SU Righted Its Ship Against BC, 32-23
For the third time in the last seven years, Syracuse football just ended a regular season with a victory over Boston College. This time, SU had to work deep into the fourth quarter to overcome the woeful Eagles and to end its regular season 7-5 – the program’s first winning season since 2018. Before we take a look toward bowl season, let’s break down some of the numbers that helped the ‘Cuse get past BC.
waer.org
Syracuse Recruiting Falls Short of ACC Standard
When Syracuse football takes the field today, it will be for the final time this regular season. A slew of injuries to starters have made it an unexpectedly tough run to the finish line. Just like every season, Dino Babers and the Orange have a new slew of recruits coming to the 315 for next season, but compared to the rest of the ACC, that might not be much comfort.
SU head coach Jim Boeheim addresses the media following loss to Bryant
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at home to Bryant 73-72. Freshman point guard Judah Mintz was ejected in the first half for slapping Bryant player Doug Edert. Sherif Gross-Bullock lifted the Bulldogs to the win, racing the length of the floor for the game-winning basket with .8 […]
cortlandvoice.com
Third time's a charm: Mahar gets first win at the Dome (Photos included)
Cortland native Eamonn Mahar and the Bryant University men’s basketball team (5-1) stunned the Syracuse Orange (3-3) with a 73-72 victory on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. Senior Sherif Gross-Bullock dropped in the game-winning bucket with 0.8 seconds in regulation to help the Bulldogs edge the Orange. “(This...
Jim Boeheim Calls Out Bryant’s Jared Grasso After Testy Postgame Exchange
A nonconference matchup Saturday between behemoth Syracuse and little-known Bryant turned heated during the game and after it. The contest featured several ejections in the first half after Syracuse’s Judah Mintz and Bryant’s Doug Edert, who gained fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament run with Saint Peter’s, both slapped each other in the face.
orangefizz.net
Going Bowling: Where Could SU be Headed This Postseason?
Syracuse football regained a bit of momentum with a 32-23 win over Boston College yesterday. The Orange snapped a five-game losing streak, and secured (even though in today’s CFB, a 6-6 record is a lock for a bowl) a bowl berth, and maybe something a bit more illustrious than the first bowl game of the year. Let’s check out where different projections have the ‘Cuse headed this bowl season.
orangefizz.net
Fizz Instant Reaction: Bryant 73, Syracuse 72
When Syracuse fans look back on the Bryant game, a 73-72 loss in the Dome, in three months, they might remember it at the “slap game,” or the “Mintz Fight.” All that aside, it’s SU’s second mid-major loss in three weeks. Joe Girard was a ghost Saturday, Justin Taylor and Chris Bell stepped up to carry the team down the stretch, and Jim Boeheim threw out some really interesting lineups. The Fizz’s Ian Unsworth breaks it all down on the Instant Reaction twitter space.
In a chippy game with players and coaches ejected, Bryant wins it in the last second (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Bryant to see the latest...
orangefizz.net
Dissecting Fact and Fiction From Last Night’s Skirmishes
We told you about Syracuse’s 32-23 win over Boston College. But we’d be remiss if we didn’t address the fiasco that took place between the players, coaches, and even the fans in attendance. So let’s break down everything that happened last night in terms of people getting chippy because there was plenty of it.
orangefizz.net
Crisis Averted: Syracuse Sneaks Past Boston College 32-23
Thank all that is good and pure. Following the trainwreck of a basketball game against Bryant, we were looking for Syracuse Football to give us something to be excited about. And that it did. Despite trailing Boston College 17-6 early in the fourth quarter, the Orange put their rally caps on and squeaked past the Eagles 32-23 in their regular-season finale. Ugly? Yes, but a win is a win, especially for a team that has been struggling mightily in the second half of the season.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Bryant: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (3-2) vs. Bryant Bulldogs (4-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, N.Y. Line: Even with ‘Cuse playing a decent Bryant team, the Draftkings Line favors the Orange by 8.5. TV/Streaming: ACC Network Extra, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Rivalry: 1-0, Syracuse. Current Streak: 1, Syracuse.
Two College Basketball Players Slapped Each Other on Court [WATCH]
The college basketball year is still young and things are already heating up on the court. Watch as a Syracuse basketball player slaps a Bryant Bulldogs player, then the player for Bryant slaps him back. However, when a fellow Syracuse player saw what happened, the much smaller player for Bryant...
Syracuse offensive lineman Enrique Cruz ejected from Boston College game after throwing multiple punches
Chestnut Hill, Mass. — Syracuse football will be down an offensive lineman as it attempts to mount a comeback against Boston College. Redshirt freshman Enrique Cruz was ejected late in the second quarter after punching BC right edge Donovan Ezeiruaku several times in the back of his helmet. Cruz...
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
Cicero-North Syracuse football stopped again in state Class AA semifinal
ENDICOTT – Just because it had happened before, and even though it was familiar, the pain the Cicero-North Syracuse football team felt last Saturday night at Union-Endicott’s Ty Cobb Stadium remained deep and difficult to accept. For a fifth consecutive time, the Northstars found itself in the New...
localsyr.com
A Christmas scavenger hunt throughout Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – As Thanksgiving rolls on out of here, and Christmas is merely a month away, maybe you’re looking to get into that holiday spirit. The best part of living near Syracuse is the tree-mendous amount of displays and activities you can find around Central New York around Christmas time.
John Copanas, longtime Syracuse city clerk, dies: ‘He loved this city’
Syracuse, N.Y. – John Copanas, who served as Syracuse city clerk for nearly three decades and helped shape the Democratic Party here for more than a generation, has died, two close friends told syracuse.com | The Post-Standard. Copanas, 65, was found unresponsive in his home on Thanksgiving morning, said...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Syracuse, NY
As one of the cities in New York state, you may think Syracuse would have busy streets and crowded places. However, Syracuse is much more than what meets the eye. As the seat of Onondaga County, this city is home to many destinations showcasing rich culture, local arts, deep history, and natural attractions.
11-year-old boy shot on West Onondaga Street in Syracuse, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police say an 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest and arm this weekend. The child, whose name was not released, was shot Saturday evening on West Onondaga Street, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said in a news release. Officers responded to 1326 W....
iheartoswego.com
Kimberly Rebbeor – November 23, 2022
Kimberly Rebbeor, 65, of Oswego, passed on November 23, 2022. Born in Bangor Maine, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Marie (Westfall) Rebbeor. Kimberly worked as a Nurse's Aide for OCO. Kim loved her family and her dogs Hobs and Libby. She is survived by her sons...
