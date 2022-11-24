ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Morgan Times

Northern Colorado men’s basketball beats Jacksonville State, 86-82, in overtime

UNC (3-4) defeated Jacksonville State (2-4), 86-82 in overtime, for its second game of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Bears knew the Gamecocks would be tough. They are fresh off a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, earning the ASUN Conference automatic bid, and expected to be another top contender in the league. UNC is expected to be a top program in the Big Sky.
GREELEY, CO
Fort Morgan Times

Back-to-back Bears: Northern Colorado beats Portland State for second straight Big Sky title

UNC (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) defeated Portland State (18-12, 11-5 Big Sky) in a tough but exciting championship game (23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 15-6). The Vikings and Bears traded points for most of the first three sets, with small runs and details determining the outcomes. Portland State took a 2-1 lead in the match and looked like it could have the defending champs in a tough spot, but Northern Colorado responded dominantly.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Denver

Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past

When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
DENVER, CO
cowboystatedaily.com

Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
WYOMING STATE
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Freeing predators to prowl on parole

State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was on parole at the time — despite several parole violations — thanks at least in part to the three notoriously soft-on-crime lawmakers. ...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
94kix.com

Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?

In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
COLORADO STATE
1310kfka.com

31 Year Old Sentenced to Life

As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
EVANS, CO
shortgo.co

Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming

November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
CHEYENNE, WY

