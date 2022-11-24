Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball beats Jacksonville State, 86-82, in overtime
UNC (3-4) defeated Jacksonville State (2-4), 86-82 in overtime, for its second game of the Lobo Classic in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The Bears knew the Gamecocks would be tough. They are fresh off a 2022 NCAA Tournament appearance, earning the ASUN Conference automatic bid, and expected to be another top contender in the league. UNC is expected to be a top program in the Big Sky.
Fort Morgan Times
Back-to-back Bears: Northern Colorado beats Portland State for second straight Big Sky title
UNC (22-8, 13-3 Big Sky) defeated Portland State (18-12, 11-5 Big Sky) in a tough but exciting championship game (23-25, 25-23, 25-27, 25-15, 15-6). The Vikings and Bears traded points for most of the first three sets, with small runs and details determining the outcomes. Portland State took a 2-1 lead in the match and looked like it could have the defending champs in a tough spot, but Northern Colorado responded dominantly.
A Big Ol’ Herd Of Elk Makes Visit To Colorado Homeowner’s Doorstep
Looks like a few friends smelled that Thanksgiving lunch. Growing up in the southeast, and not spending much time out west, it truly is hard to imagine a part of the country where everybody lives on elk and bison time, like states such as Montana, Wyoming, and Colorado. Seriously, you...
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
What time will snow start for Denver metro area?
The Pinpoint Weather team has issued a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for Tuesday for another round of snow that will impact travel across the Denver metro area.
Home sales are crashing down to reality in the West
Over two-thirds of home sellers in Boise, Idaho, are slashing prices, the most in the U.S.. Cities in Utah and Colorado are close behind, according to the latest Redfin analysis.
What to do 24 hours ahead of Tuesday’s snowstorm
An approaching storm is expected to leave more than 6 inches of snow in some areas along the Front Range, including Idaho Springs, from late Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Indigenous members continue to recognize Denver's violent past
When people think of Denver, many people think of its skyline, Union Station or perhaps the state capitol. But many fail to recognize, the Mile High City sits on native land.As many people gear up for the Thanksgiving holiday, for some indigenous community members, it's a complicated reminder that the country once belonged to other nations, and that's true of Denver."It has a very romanticized feeling to it, right?," said John Cummins, who is Navajo and Crow and a student at the University of Denver. "When you walk around as an indigenous student, you start to realize even streets are...
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
EDITORIAL: Freeing predators to prowl on parole
State Sens. Pete Lee of Colorado Springs and Julie Gonzales of Denver, and state Rep. Leslie Herod of Denver — have some explaining to do. Especially, to the grieving loved ones of 27-year-old Allison Scarfone. Scarfone was raped and killed in Colorado Springs last month. Her alleged killer was on parole at the time — despite several parole violations — thanks at least in part to the three notoriously soft-on-crime lawmakers. ...
1 hurt in Arvada apartment fire
One person was hurt on Thursday after a fire ignited at an Arvada apartment complex.
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Denver Bishop’s Record of Discrimination Against LGBTQ People Is ‘Compassionate,’ Says Spokeswoman
In a statement about the Club Q massacre Sunday, Denver’s Catholic Bishop Samuel Aquila stated that “random acts of killing innocent human beings must be condemned by a civil society.”. “As we seek to overcome evil with good, we must promote the dignity of every human being created...
1 hospitalized in midday downtown Denver shooting
On Friday, one person was hospitalized after a shooting broke out in Denver's Five Points neighborhood and now police are looking for the suspect.
1 shot on I-25 in Northglenn
Police say a person was shot and wounded on Interstate 25 Tuesday night in Northglenn.
cpr.org
Warning to Colorado’s reckless toll lane drivers: Big fines are coming your way next year
If you’ve spent time on Colorado's highways, you’ve probably seen it: drivers weaving in and out of toll lanes or otherwise abusing them. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that allows state transportation officials to ticket the tens of thousands of drivers who do just that on the relatively new part-time toll lanes on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
1310kfka.com
31 Year Old Sentenced to Life
As reported in the Greeley Tribune, A judge on Friday sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison after a jury convicted him of murder for a 2020 shooting at an Evans motel. Joseph Gonzales was issued a life sentence following his conviction of a first-degree murder charge on Wednesday. Gonzales was arrested in September 2020 after video surveillance showed he shot and killed 42-year-old Abdul Nigel Jefferies at the Rodeway Inn, in Evans.
Denver's Sun Valley affordable housing development will multi-bedroom units
The City of Denver is working on a $1 billion affordable housing development in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood that will include three, four, and five-bedroom units.
shortgo.co
Fatal Crash East of Cheyenne, Wyoming
November 15, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 375 on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne, Wyoming. At 4:19 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision. A 2017 Peterbilt Conventional commercial truck was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 and collided head-on with a westbound 2015...
