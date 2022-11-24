Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Award-winning MECCA choirs to present holiday concerts
KINGSPORT — The Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy choirs will present a full slate of holiday concerts in and around the Tri-Cities during the month of December. The choirs will kick things off by performing alongside Symphony of the Mountains and its many guests at this year’s “By the Fireside” concerts Saturday, Dec. 3, at Toy F. Reid Eastman Employee Center in Kingsport, and Sunday, Dec. 4, at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, Virginia. Both concerts begin at 3 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Concert, Santa visit highlight Chuckey Depot Christmas events
Jonesborough’s Chuckey Depot Museum is on track for swell holiday activities this year, with a Christmas concert and a visit from the jolly old soul himself, Santa. The concert is a fundraising event for the historic railroad depot, which was saved from demolition at its trackside spot in Chuckey and moved to Jonesborough. It will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 starting at 6:15 p.m. at the McKinney Center, 103 Franklin Ave.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Nov. 28
Nov. 28, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Sunday Times reported stories of interest to Elizabethton, Johnson City and Jonesboro residents. Items with a dateline from Elizabethton and a date of Nov. 27 included: “The revival which has been in progress at the Baptist church, for two weeks, closed Tuesday night.”
Johnson City Press
ETSU’s Quillen College of Medicine students planning Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser
The Organization of Student Representatives at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine will host a 5K Reindeer Run/Walk fundraiser to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital. The event will be held Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Kingsport Times-News
SW Va. towns to celebrate season with Christmas parades
The holiday spirit takes to the streets in Southwest Virginia as the first weekend of December nears.
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Kingsport Times-News
Entire day of activities planned around Christmas parade, tree lighting
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend. The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
Piney Flats First Baptist once again presents its popular 'The Journey'
PINEY FLATS — With the coming of the Christmas season, Piney Flats First Baptist Church, 100 Cherry St., will once again present “The Journey,” which has been performed during the first part of December for many years. While “The Journey” has a spectacular manger scene, complete with...
Johnson City lights up Christmas Trees in Founders Park
Editor’s Note: Due to technical issues, the tree lighting ceremony was unable to be streamed. JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — On Saturday evening Johnson City lit up Christmas Trees at both King Commons and Founders Parks. 160 trees decorated by local businesses, organizations and non-profits were there as part of the Candyland Christmas event.
Johnson City Press
Elizabethton ice rink opened Saturday
ELIZABETHTON — The first skaters took to the ice at the Covered Bridge Park at 3 p.m. Saturday and enjoyed great conditions despite the 62-degree temperatures. The synthetic material means temperatures don’t have to be at freezing to enjoy ice skating at the Skate by the Doe rink. There was a good crowd of adults and children taking to the rink for the first hour, but it wasn’t crowded because the rink is 100 feet by 50 feet.
Johnson City Press
East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy starts annual Give Thanks fund raiser
ELIZABETHTON — The East Tennessee Christian Home and Academy has started its annual Give Thanks Campaign, and this year the home for teen girls is asking its donors to provide a bigger donation to offset the rising costs of the ministry. Melissa and Ron Marvel, directors of services and ministry development said “rising costs have stretched our resources and energies, but we are as committed during these difficult times to share the gospel and help at-risk children and their families.”
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Christmas Box returns for 42nd year
Christmas is a time of celebration, giving and spending valuable time with loved ones. And the Johnson City Press Christmas Box is returning this year to help families in worrying less and focusing on what matters most — each other. The Johnson City Press Christmas Box has been helping...
Johnson City Press
Beth Quillen of West Ridge in Teacher Spotlight
BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Special Education Teacher Beth Quillen arrives early and stays late.
Johnson City Press
Step back in time for 'Christmas in the Country' at Exchange Place
KINGSPORT — Exchange Place Living History Farm will celebrate “the most wonderful time of the year” 1850s style with its tradition-rich Christmas in the Country. Artisans, craftsmen, food vendors, and volunteers in period costumes will whisk visitors back in time to demonstrate wintertime farm life and offer a unique glimpse into how our ancestors would have set up for the holidays.
Johnson City Press
Makers Faire returns to Jonesborough in time for holiday shopping
What started as a small craft market back in 2019 has blossomed into a bi-annual event that “just keeps getting better and better.”. The Makers Faire, hosted by the Mill Spring Makers Market, will return to Jonesborough next weekend with more than 50 artists, artisans and other makers participating just in time for many people’s holiday shopping.
Herald and Tribune
Mill Spring Makers Market to host Holiday Makers Faire
Christmas is coming to Jonesborough. While the town is planning a series of events throughout the Christmas season, one special event will be returning this year. The Holiday Makers Faire will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event, hosted by Jonesborough’s Mill Spring Makers Market, features over 50 of the region’s best artists, craftsmen, and makers, complete with live demonstrations, music, and food.
Johnson City Press
Great-grandmother raising four children under 17
KINGSPORT — Virginia Long was a young mother when she first turned to the Salvation Army for assistance. Now, three generations and more than 30 years later, she finds herself there yet again — this time to help make Christmas a little brighter for her great-grandchildren. The 72-year-old...
Johnson City Press
This is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree
With Thanksgiving now over, many East Tennesseans will be looking to deck their halls for Christmas. That means this is the weekend to buy a live Christmas tree for the holidays. A number of retailers will be offering trees for sale, including a lot adjacent to Kiwanis Park at the corner of University Parkway and West Market Street in Johnson City.
Main water line breaks in South Fork Utility District
UPDATE 6:21 p.m.: According to the utility district, a crew is working to repair a bad valve on Bullock Hollow and will then move to the leak on Weaver Pike shortly after finishing. At approximately 6:21 p.m., the utility district said that they were told that they hope to have the water turned on from […]
Kingsport Times-News
Allandale opening doors for Christmas tours next weekend
KINGSPORT — Allandale Mansion is continuing a decades-long tradition this holiday season by opening its doors to the public and letting folks enjoy room after room of Christmas decorations. The Christmas tours will take place on Dec. 3 from 1 to 6 p.m. and on Dec. 4 from 1...
