Louisiana State

Rounds on rain on the way

WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nexH1_0jMiJsHv00

Clouds moved in during the day on Thanksgiving and rounds of rain are on the way for Southeast Louisiana.

"We need to watch for just a few showers this afternoon, but more widespread rain is expected tonight," WWL TV Meteorologist Payton Malone forecasts. "The rain will linger in to the early morning hours Friday, but Friday looks mostly dry and cloudy."

He says Saturday we should see another round of rain and thunder storms.

"The timing of this round looks to arrive during the middle of the day."

Malone says heavy rain could be a bit more widespread Saturday.

"Overall, some locations could top 2-5" of rain between the rain tonight and rain on Saturday. We'll also need to watch for a few stronger storms on Saturday. By Sunday we clear with highs near 70 degrees."

Detailed Forecast...

THANKSGIVING:

Mostly cloudy. 30% scattered showers, especially later in the day. 80% rain and storms late night. Warm, Breezy. More humid. High: 74.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and mostly dry day. Warm, humid. Low: S 64, N 62. High: 68.

SATURDAY:

70% numerous showers and some storms. Breezy. Low: S 63, N 58. High: 71.

SUNDAY:

More sunshine. Mild, nice. Low: S 54, N 51. High: 70.

MONDAY:

Mostly sunny. Warmer, nice. Low: S 54, N 49. High: 70.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 30% spotty showers. Warmer, more humid.
Breezy. Low: S 62, N 56. High: 78.

WEDNESDAY:

60% morning showers and storms. Then clearing. Falling temps late. Breezy. Low: S 58, N 67. High: 78, then falling in afternoon.

