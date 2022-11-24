ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Boy shot in Northeast DC Thanksgiving afternoon

By Brian Farrell, Dave Leval
DC News Now
DC News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mKnKT_0jMiJhpA00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for an older model gray Toyota Camry after someone shot a boy in Northeast early Thursday afternoon.

“I heard the gunshots from my kitchen. I looked out, saw people running,” said Nelson Gomez, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened. “Then, in five minutes, the whole place was cordoned off.”

Gomez had a disturbing reminder of what happened left on the hood of his car: the boy’s handprints.

“I’m just glad the kid’s okay,” Gomez said. “He had a bunch of paramedics around him.”

Commander Tasha Bryant with MPD said the shooting happened around 1:25 p.m. Police received a report that there had been an number of gunshots in the area of 17th Street NE and East Capitol Street NE. Officers already were in the area working the annual Turkey Bowl football game at Eastern High School and were able to respond quickly.

MPD to increase patrols in response to Club Q mass shooting

When they got to 17th Street NE, they found the boy who’d been shot in the leg. Bryant said he was approximately 15 years old. Medics took him to the hospital. He was expected to recover.

“I’m tired of seeing kids as victims. I’m tired of kids victimizing other children,” Bryant said. “We have to do better than this.”

Although there had been a dispute of some sort at the football game earlier in the day, Bryant said the shooting had no connection to the fight. The people involved had been kicked out long before the shooting, and the boy who was hit by gunfire was not at the game.

4 injured in shooting at Prince George’s County shopping center

Bryant said that a woman may have been driving the Camry that appeared to be involved in the shooting. Police tweeted that the car had a D.C. tag of FP3600 on it. Bryant wasn’t certain how many people were in the car.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 10

My voice
4d ago

Couldn't they lay their dam guns down in DC for just one day I mean really, someone dies every hour there

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Post office robbed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Members of the United States Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) were at a post office in Southeast Tuesday after someone robbed it. Postal inspectors said the robbery took place around 2:40 p.m. at the USPS location in the 600 block of Pennsylvania Ave. SE. The person who robbed it was approximately […]
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Idaho murders - live: Victim’s father says Moscow police believe only one of four students killed was ‘target’

Moscow police believe that only one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in an off-campus rental home was the intended “target” of the quadruple murders, according to the father of victim Kaylee Goncalves.Ever since law enforcement made the grim discovery on 13 November, officials have described the attack as “targeted” but have refused to reveal what has led them to that conclusion.“I’ve been told it’s one, but then again, there’s the bigness like it’s purposely big,” Steve Goncalves said on Wednesday.It is not clear who among Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin is...
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Woman left with 13 bullet holes after brother took her dancing at Colorado LGBTQ club

A woman who was out for a night of dancing with her brother was left with 13 bullet holes in her body after being wounded in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs, family say.Charlene Slaugh, 35, and her brother James Slaugh were preparing to leave Club Q on Saturday night when a gunman opened fire, killing five and wounding 25 others, according to a GoFundme page set up by friends to support the family. Charlene was shot at least once in the abdomen and suffered a collapsed lung. She is recovering after undergoing surgery and faces a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
DC News Now

DC News Now

33K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy