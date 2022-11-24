$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County

ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Wyoming County.

The New York Lottery says the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, which is worth $50,000, was sold at Arcade Market Place on Main Street in Arcade. It had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 1-2-31-39-66 with a Powerball of 25.

Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m. The current jackpot is an estimated $48 million.

