Wyoming County, NY

$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wyoming County

By Evan Anstey
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A third prize-winning Powerball ticket was recently sold in Wyoming County.

The New York Lottery says the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, which is worth $50,000, was sold at Arcade Market Place on Main Street in Arcade. It had four matching numbers and the Powerball.

The numbers for Wednesday’s drawing were: 1-2-31-39-66 with a Powerball of 25.

Powerball drawings take place on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday nights at 11 p.m. The current jackpot is an estimated $48 million.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

