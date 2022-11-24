ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Black Friday deals you’ll want to avoid

By Chris Morris
Getting caught up in the spirit Black Friday—the busy shopping day after Thanksgiving— is easy. You’re in a mental mindset to spend—and retailers count on that to lure you in with doorbuster prices and hope you buy a lot more while you’re there. Sometimes, though, the deals aren’t as good as they seem.

Certain categories of merchandise are best avoided on Black Friday. And the team at DealNews has advice on what you should avoid (and for how long). Here are things you’re better off bypassing.

TVs—well, some of them

There are great deals on some name-brand TVs on Black Friday. There are also specials on off-brands. Those are the ones you’re better off avoiding. Televisions are an expensive enough product that it’s wise to get a major brand, as the quality is generally better. Missed out on the best deals today? Wait until late January/early February, when they’ll usually go on sale again at comparable or better prices.

Toys

If you’re hunting for one of the year’s red-hot items, then definitely buy it if you see it. But if you’re simply shopping for random toys, Black Friday isn’t the best time to buy them, despite the sales. There are good odds you’ll find better prices closer to Christmas.

Makeup

It’s tempting to buy makeup when you’re already at a big box store like Macy’s, but the Black Friday deals usually aren’t great. Cyber Monday generally has better discounts, says DealNews. And more stores will be offering them.

Holiday decorations

While there are some bargains for people looking to get in a festive mood, you’re better off waiting until right before—or, even better, after—Christmas. That’s when prices really get slashed and you can stock up for holiday 2023.

Power tools

Mom or Dad might want a drill, but the holidays aren’t the time for peak savings. Prices tend to be lower closer to Father’s Day. There are some end-of-year savings, but if it’s a gift that can wait, consider starting your shopping a bit earlier next year.

Furniture

Sofas and other big-ticket furniture items aren’t common holiday gifts. You’re likely to save money if you can hold off until President’s Day or Memorial Day. The occasional deal you do see on Black Friday (or throughout the entire holiday season) won’t generally be the best one.

Pretty much anything from small Businesses

Let’s be clear: We’re not saying don’t support local merchants. Just wait a day. Small Business Saturday is Nov. 26—and that’s when the small business deals are more prevalent.

