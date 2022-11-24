ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Should taxpayers pay for abortion travel?

By Rachel N. Morrison &amp; Natalie Dodson, Opinion Contributors
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05h9vv_0jMiIqd600
The office of Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, one of Nebraska’s few abortion clinics, is seen in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Josh Funk)

Abortion was on the minds of many voters during the 2022 midterm elections. Historically, regardless of whether a person was pro-choice or pro-life, one thing most Democrats and Republicans agreed upon was that taxpayers should not be forced to pay for abortion. But support for this position by Democrats has been waning in recent years. After the Supreme Court’s June Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade, the Biden administration has sought new and creative ways to use the federal government to promote, provide and pay for abortion — all on the taxpayer’s dime.

One major legal impediment to the Biden administration’s pro-abortion agenda is the Hyde Amendment — a longstanding appropriations provision with bipartisan support (at least until recently) that restricts federal health dollars from paying for abortion. (Additional federal government programs are subject to other congressional restrictions.)

Originally passed in 1976, the text of the Hyde Amendment, named after sponsor Rep. Henry Hyde (R-Ill.), has changed some over the years. The current text states “none of the funds appropriated in this Act, and none of the funds in any trust fund to which funds are appropriated in this Act, shall be expended for any abortion.”

The constitutionality of the Hyde Amendment was upheld, even under the now defunct Roe regime, by the Supreme Court in the 1980 case Harris v. McRae. In his brief defending the Hyde Amendment before the Court, Hyde explained that “the Hyde Amendment withholds governmental support for abortion decisions.”

President Biden was once a stalwart supporter of the Hyde Amendment and consistently voted in support of appropriation bills containing it. In a 1994 letter to a concerned constituent who requested, “Please don’t force me to pay for abortions against my conscience,” Biden replied, “I agree with you.” He explained “those of us who are opposed to abortions should not be compelled to pay for them.”

My, how times have changed.

Biden flipped his position on the Hyde Amendment during his 2020 presidential campaign. And as president, Biden has doubled down on his support of federally-facilitated and taxpayer-funded abortion with an emphasis on abortion-related travel.

Despite the text of Hyde prohibiting federal funding “for any abortion,” the Biden administration conveniently decided post-Dobbs that this prohibition does not include expenses for travel to receive an abortion.

If this is true, taxpayers could be required to pay for not only abortion travel but also abortion counseling and a host of other abortion-related expenses, as long it is not the medical procedure itself. Like Planned Parenthood’s infamous 3 percent abortion calculation, abortion expenses could be itemized so that federal funding is restricted only for the final act of inserting the abortion instrument into a woman’s uterus or handing a woman abortion pills.

This is like saying a school cut funding for basketball (“no school funds shall pay for any basketball”), but then turning around and saying it could still pay for the team’s uniforms, practice space, coaches or, for that matter, bus ride for the team to play a basketball game across state lines. Paying for the basketball team’s uniforms, practice space, coaches and bus ride to a basketball game is effectively paying for basketball. Likewise, paying for travel to receive an abortion is effectively paying for abortion.

There would be no abortion but for the travel, and no travel costs but for abortion. Thus, travel for abortion is an abortion expense and funding for abortion.

Nevertheless, the once-respected Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) in the Department of Justice (DOJ), likely at the bidding of the White House, rubberstamped the Biden administration’s interpretation of Hyde as not prohibiting federal funding for travel to obtain abortion.

The Biden administration’s novel interpretation of the Hyde Amendment post-Dobbs is politically expedient and highly suspect. If the Hyde Amendment allows for abortion travel funding as the OLC opinion and the Biden administration suggests, it is surprising other pro-abortion rights Democratic administrations failed to recognize and capitalize on this giant loophole.

What is not new is the Biden administration’s willingness to bend the law when it comes to abortion. Since Dobbs, Biden’s DOJ has sued to invalidate a state law protecting unborn life under the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA), even though EMTALA explicitly protects an “unborn child.” Likewise, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) issued an interim final rule allowing the VA to provide taxpayer funded abortions, even in pro-life states, despite a federal law prohibiting the VA from providing abortion. The VA, with OLC’s blessing, claims the law has been “overtaken.”

Abortion, and specifically abortion funding, will likely continue to be at the forefront of federal politics. The scope of taxpayer funding for abortion is expected to arise during the upcoming debates over fiscal year 2023 appropriations, in the 2023 Congress and in court challenges to agency actions.

Rachel N. Morrison is an attorney and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, where she works on EPPC’s HHS Accountability Project. Natalie Dodson is a legislative and regulatory affairs associate and member of the Ethics and Public Policy Center’s HHS Accountability Project.

Comments / 5

Related
The Hill

Congress should nip the independent state legislature theory in the bud

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case with dangerous implications for American democracy on Dec. 7, the anniversary of a previous day of infamy. The case, Moore v. Harper, will give the GOP-appointed majority the opportunity to grant state legislatures the sole state authority to set rules for federal elections. In states where legislatures are controlled by one party, that party could gerrymander to its heart’s content without approval by the governor or oversight by the courts. The decision could also set the stage for a repeat of the scheme pursued by election deniers to snatch the presidency in 2020 with alternate or “fake” elector slates.
The Hill

Energy & Environment — Climate activists prepare for divided Congress

A narrow GOP House majority has activists assessing the years ahead. Meanwhile, the federal government OKs some Chevron operations in Venezuela, and Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) tough reelection fight may doom his hopes for permitting reform. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused...
The Hill

Fauci pushes back on Pence remarks: ‘I don’t align myself with anybody’

Anthony Fauci on Sunday pushed back against former Vice President Mike Pence’s claims that the White House adviser aligned himself with Democratic governors during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying he is a “public health person” who made decisions based on science. Fauci, who is stepping down as the COVID-19 chief medical adviser to…
The Hill

House Republican on impeaching DHS secretary: ‘You’ve got to build a case’

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said Republicans should “build a case” when asked if he supported potential efforts by House Republicans to impeach Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border. McCaul told ABC’s “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that Mayorkas has been “derelict in his responsibilities”…
The Hill

Manchin’s side deal on brink as GOP seeks his 2024 ouster

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-W.Va.) side deal with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) to enact permitting reform before the end of the year is on life support as Republicans look to deprive the lawmaker of a major victory that could aid his potential 2024 reelection. Manchin is in discussions...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

GOP rep says Congress won’t allow potential rail strike: ‘Failure is not an option here’

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) on Sunday said Congress will not let a national railroad workers strike hurt the U.S. economy. Fitzpatrick told “Fox News Sunday” anchor Jennifer Griffin that negotiations are ongoing between railroad unions and companies, so “congressional intervention is a last resort.” But if negotiations fail, Congress “will not let this strike happen,” he…
The Hill

On the Money — Biden moves to block rail strike

President Biden is calling on lawmakers to prevent a rail strike as the deadline looms. We’ll also look at the economic impacts of China’s COVID-19 lockdown protests and striking new comments from a top Fed official. But first, did you see that monkeypox is getting a name change?
The Hill

Top GOP Oversight member says panel will investigate ’40 or 50 different things’

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) on Sunday said the House Oversight Committee will investigate about “40 or 50 different things” when Republicans take control of the House of Representatives next year. Comer, who will likely chair the panel when Republicans assume the majority, told NBC’s “Meet the Press” moderator Chuck Todd that Republicans “have the capacity”…
The Hill

Kari Lake and the last stand of the election deniers

According to the political website FiveThirtyEight, “the vast majority of election-denying candidates who lost their races have conceded.” They no more deserve applause than would arsonists who, at the last minute, decide to fight the fire that they had set. But unlike these candidates, Kari Lake, the two-fisted,...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Biden calls on Congress to intervene to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Monday called on Congress to pass legislation to avert a rail shutdown before Dec. 9, warning of major disruptions to the U.S. economy if lawmakers don’t act. He said Congress should pass a bill “immediately to adopt the Tentative Agreement between railroad workers and operators —...
The Hill

Clyburn says he stayed in House leadership to rep the south

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 House Democrat, on Sunday cited a need for southern representation as a reason he chose to remain in the top tiers of Democratic leadership. Clyburn earlier this month announced he will step down from his current leadership post along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and House Majority…
The Hill

The Hill

787K+
Followers
89K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy