Schuyler County, NY

NewsChannel 36

Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash

DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

State Police arrest North Carolina couple for CPCS 2nd, and CPCS7th.

On November 25, 2022, State Police arrested James M. Alderman, 36 of Charleston, NC, and Laura K. Alderman, 34 of Johns Island, NC for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2nd, and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th. On November 25, 2022, around 5:09 p.m. Troopers were traveling on State Route 3, in...
HARRIETSTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon

TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
LISBON, NY
nyspnews.com

The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center.

The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center located at 6 Court Street in Geneseo regarding an arrest. All questions will be answered at this time.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving

Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
VICTOR, NY
96.9 WOUR

New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House

Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
DELAWARE STATE
nyspnews.com

Gasport man arrested for DWI

On November 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Cory J. Rising, 44 of Gasport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers responded to West Ave in the town of Royalton for a property damage accident. While...
GASPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Teen dies in Vestal car accident

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
VESTAL, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Regional Police Activity

Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Crash victim dies from injuries, police say

TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
ALEXANDRIA BAY, NY
News Channel 34

Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
ELMIRA, NY

