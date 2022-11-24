Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Corning man dies after Schuyler County car crash
DIX, N.Y. (WENY) -- A Corning man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Schuyler County. According to WENY-TV's media partner, The Star Gazette, Jason Ellsworth, 47, was driving southbound on State Route 414 when his car went out of control in the town of Dix. Around 7:30 a.m., his...
Yahoo Sports
Vestal student, 18, killed on birthday in single-vehicle crash on Clayton Avenue
This story has been updated with more information about Kadin Abdullah and details on calling hours at a funeral home. A Vestal Central School District student was killed early Thursday morning when a vehicle he was in crashed on Clayton Avenue in Vestal. Vestal police responded at about 1:15 a.m....
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest North Carolina couple for CPCS 2nd, and CPCS7th.
On November 25, 2022, State Police arrested James M. Alderman, 36 of Charleston, NC, and Laura K. Alderman, 34 of Johns Island, NC for Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 2nd, and Criminal Possession Controlled Substance 7th. On November 25, 2022, around 5:09 p.m. Troopers were traveling on State Route 3, in...
wwnytv.com
State Police investigate suspicious death in Lisbon
TOWN OF LISBON, New York (WWNY) -State Police are investigating a dead body found on the side of the road in St. Lawrence County. A State Police officials said around 1:15 Thursday afternoon they were called to Pray Road for a suspicious complaint. The scene was about halfway between Ogdensburg...
nyspnews.com
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center.
The Livingston County District Attorney’s Office and the State Police will be holding a press conference today at 2:30 p.m., at the Livingston County Government Center located at 6 Court Street in Geneseo regarding an arrest. All questions will be answered at this time.
Police: Man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston Co.
Details are limited at this time.
13 WHAM
State Police: Fatal ATV accident on Thanksgiving
Victor, N.Y. — New York State Police say a 64-year-old man died in an ATV accident in Victor on Thanksgiving Day. Joseph Nolan of Eagle Bay, Herkimer County, was hunting and using an ATV near a relative’s home. After relatives couldn’t didn't hear from him, they went looking for him and found him dead under the ATV.
New York State Man Accused of Cutting Power To Ex’s House
Relationships can turn ugly sometimes, and people will resort to desperate measures. While there aren't too many available details of what spurred this alleged incident, we do know that one man has been arrested, according to police. The Sheriff's Office says his crime is rather unusual. Was this man trying to force an ex from her home?
nyspnews.com
Gasport man arrested for DWI
On November 24, 2022 at 3:58 pm, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Cory J. Rising, 44 of Gasport, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 24, 2022, Troopers responded to West Ave in the town of Royalton for a property damage accident. While...
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
waynetimes.com
Marion woman charged with Grand Larceny in theft of from parent’s business
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Wednesday (11/23) at 4:55 a.m. of a Town of Marion woman following a larceny investigation in the Town of Williamson. Deborah L. Finewood, age 53, of North Main Street in Marion was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree.
localsyr.com
Victim killed by SUV in Clay identified by Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Yesterday evening the Onondaga County Sheriff’s office and Moyer’s Corners Fire Department responded to an accident involving an SUV. The SUV had struck a pedestrian on the 7300 block of Oswego Road, in the Town of Clay. Today, the victim has...
Teen dies in Vestal car accident
VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) — An early morning motor vehicle accident in Vestal sparked an investigation as it left one teen dead. Police responded to the call of the accident around 1:17 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, in the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street, a residential neighborhood, in Vestal. Police say they responded to a […]
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
wwnytv.com
Crash victim dies from injuries, police say
TOWN OF ALEXANDRIA, New York (WWNY) - State police announced Tuesday that Nicholas Bellman died after a November 2 crash on State Route 26 in the town of Alexandria. The 51-year-old Alexandria Bay man was riding his motorcycle when police say a box truck pulled out in front of him causing the crash.
Endicott Traffic Detour 11/28
On Monday November 28th, Phoenix Industrial Investors will begin demolition on the south walkover between North Street and Watson Boulevard.
Vestal School District releases statement on sudden death of student
VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Vestal Central School District has released a statement regarding the sudden death of one of its students. Yesterday morning at approximately 1:17 a.m. members of the Vestal Police Department responded to the area of Clayton Avenue and Lagrange Street for a report of a motor vehicle accident. Officers located a […]
Ithaca man arrested on multiple felony charges
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police in Ithaca announced the arrest of a man on Thursday found to have outstanding charges against him. According to police, Gregory E. Hayden, 40, was arrested Thursday and charged with the following: Robbery in the First Degree, a Class B Violent Felony Strangulation in the Second Degree, a Class D […]
NewsChannel 36
Elmira Man Arrested for Felony Menacing Stemming from Neighbor Dispute
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - An Elmira man was arrested Tuesday night after allegedly threatening his neighbors with a hand gun. Elmira Police arrested Paul Spallone for menacing after responding twice to reports of a neighbor dispute in the West First Street area. Police said that Spallone, who has a pistol...
