rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Bowl Projections At Conclusion Of The Regular Season
Tennessee capped off a 10-2 regular season with a blowout victory over instate rival Vanderbilt Saturday night in Nashville. The win gave Tennessee its best regular season since 2003 and assured the Vols a spot at a New Years Six Bowl. Tennessee’s win over Vanderbilt wasn’t the only result that...
atozsports.com
Lou Holtz just went overboard with his Tennessee Vols hate
Former Notre Dame/South Carolina head coach Lou Holtz has never been a big fan of the Tennessee Vols. And it impacts his ability to be objective. Holtz has a vote in the FWAA-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll and he voted Tennessee at No. 14 after the Vols’ 56-0 win over Vanderbilt this weekend.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols QB Joe Milton makes definitive statement on UT’s ‘locker room issues’
The storyline surrounding the Tennessee Vols all week was that UT’s culture was a disaster. That storyline was manufactured from message board rumors, social media posts, and erroneous statements from folks like ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit. After the Vols’ win against Vanderbilt, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel addressed the...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Closes Strong, Shuts Out Vandy to End Regular Season | RTI Press Pass
Tennessee Football has officially achieved a 10-2 regular season record after shutting out Vanderbilt, 56-0, on Saturday night in Nashville. The Vols’ defense was able to bounce back like a basketball after allowing a massive 63-point game against South Carolina last weekend. Tennessee’s defense locked in and held a surging Vanderbilt team, coming off back-to-back wins against Kentucky and Florida, scoreless in their final game of the season.
atozsports.com
How history shows us that Vols QB Hendon Hooker still has an argument to win the Heisman Trophy
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker saw his Heisman Trophy hopes take a severe hit earlier this month due to the torn ACL he suffered in UT’s loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. At one time, Hooker was considered by many to be the favorite in the Heisman Trophy race.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
Staff Predictions: No.10 Tennessee-Vanderbilt
No.10 Tennessee will be at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville as the Vols compete in their annual in-state rivalry game against Vanderbilt. Tennessee is coming off of a big loss to South Carolina, which seemingly eliminated any playoff chance for this year. Can the Vols get back on track and finish out ...
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Football Preview: Vanderbilt Hosts Music City Showdown
The Opponent: Vanderbilt University was founded in 1873 and named after Cornelius Vanderbilt. Neil (I think we can call him that) lived a pretty amazing life, dominating land & sea shipping lanes in the second half of the 19th century. It was his second wife, also his cousin, who convinced him to donate $1 million to start Vanderbilt University. At the time, it was the largest known charitable gift in U.S. History. Notable alumni included inventor of the internet, Al Gore, as well as famed author James Patterson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joe Milton III makes a 60-yard throw look effortless in warmups ahead of Tennessee-Vanderbilt
Joe Milton III is getting his first start of the season for Tennessee against Vanderbilt following the injury of Hendon Hooker. But that’s not as huge of a problem as some may believe. Milton has shown several times this season he has the talent to sling it. He’s thrown for 6 touchdowns this season in garbage time of Tennessee’s blowout wins.
tennisrecruiting.net
Five-Star Raidt Ready to Return to Tennessee
After Conley Raidt’s family moved to Nashville when she was 7 years old, her mother searched for sports activities for Conley and her younger brother. She couldn’t find a summer soccer class, so she signed them up for tennis lessons. Once the first day arrived, they all climbed into their black Volkswagen minivan and headed to the courts.
rockytopinsider.com
No. 10 Tennessee at Vanderbilt: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Key Stats
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for the final game of the regular season Saturday night against Vanderbilt in Nashville. While this game seemed harmless for Tennessee throughout the whole year, the Vols have been caught sliding in the last few weeks while Vanderbilt has surged with wins over Florida and Kentucky.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dee Williams unleashes 73-yard punt return TD, busts out stanky leg celebration
Dee Williams ran like he’d wanted to score on a punt return all season, and the Tennessee speedster delivered on Saturday at Vanderbilt. Williams returned a punt 73 yards for a touchdown, and then busted out a stanky leg celebration with teammates. That was Tennessee’s first punt return for...
Tennessee chapter pushes for ‘Honoring the Fallen’ license plates
Spouses of fallen officers are hoping to keep their loved one’s memory alive here in Tennessee.
luxurytraveldiary.com
Review: Four Seasons Nashville
Four Seasons Nashville is the first Four Seasons in Tennessee. Set in one of the most iconic high-rise buildings in the state of Tennessee, rising 40 stories above the vibrant city, the art and light-filled hotel encompass 235 hotel guest rooms and suites, along with a unique chef-driven restaurant and bar concept, a full-service spa and resort-style pool deck, modern event spaces, and more.
matadornetwork.com
The 8 Best Barbecue Restaurants in Nashville
Barbecue isn’t a monolith. The styles of this iconic American cuisine vary depending on where you are in the country. Memphis is about smoked pork, hot wings (served with a sweet, sticky sauce), and barbecue spaghetti (the dish was a favorite of local favorite son Elvis Presley). Texas-style barbecue is about cooking low and slow. Texans will throw a variety of meats on the fire, but brisket is the Lone Star specialty. The sauce served on meats smoked in North Carolina barbecue pits is more vinegar-y than sweet. The best BBQ in Nashville rarely shows up on these lists of the best barbecue in America — but maybe that should change.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
How gas prices have changed in Tennessee during Thanksgiving week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tennessee using data from AAA.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
dequeenbee.com
Severe storm threat this coming Tuesday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Severe storms capable of producing all modes of severe weather including tornadoes could occur Tuesday into Tuesday night across the ArkLaTex into Mississippi and Tennessee according to the Storm Predictions Center. The worst of the weather may happen in the eastern part of our area. The risk is enhanced there.
