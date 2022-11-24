Read full article on original website
How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Pacers?
A look at where LeBron James stands in his pursuit of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's scoring record following the Lakers' loss to Indiana. The post How Close Is LeBron James to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s All-Time NBA Scoring Record Following the Lakers’ Loss to the Pacers? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Malik Monk on Kings’ 122-117 loss to Suns, not worried about Sacramento’s 3 game skid
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about Monday’s 122-117 loss to the Suns, the inability to stop Phoenix’s Devin Booker, his own 30 point effort off Sacramento’s bench, the three game losing streak and De’Aaron Fox’s off-night.
Exclusive: Ivica Zubac Reveals NBA All-Defensive Team Goal
Ivica Zubac has big goals this NBA season. He wants to be an NBA Champion, he wanted a 30/30 game during a 31-point, 29-rebound performance, and he wants to be on an NBA All-Defensive Team - it's Ivica Zubac's year, his ZubacCaissance. "Making the NBA All-Defensive team is something I'm...
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Celtics Shoot the Lights Out in Lopsided Win Over Hornets
BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.
Dodgers Insider Strongly Believes Aaron Judge Will Not End Up In Los Angeles
Aaron Judge is perhaps the biggest name on the free-agent market this offseason, and as such, he's been linked to the Dodgers. Every big free agent gets linked to the Dodgers at some point, to make sure whoever ends up signing him pays top dollar. Of course, to make the Judge-to-Dodgers narrative stick, people have had to come up with ridiculously unrealistic ideas like moving six-time Gold Glove winner Mookie Betts from right field to second base.
Injuries Don’t Excuse Philadelphia’s 10-Game Winless Streak
When the Philadelphia Flyers started the NHL regular season on a 5-2-0 tear, more than a few eyebrows raised in shock. This was a franchise very little was expected of, despite the suggestions of GM Chuck Fletcher, so a hot streak to begin the year was a surprise. However, since...
