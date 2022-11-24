BOSTON, MA - Games are rarely won and lost in the first quarter, but that was the case in Charlotte's 140-105 loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night. The Hornets, winners of two straight, came out flat on both ends of the floor. Defensively, it was a nightmare from the opening tip. They failed to contest shots and oftentimes left their man wide-open behind the three-point arc and the Celtics cashed in on it. As a team, Boston hit 10-of-15 shots from the perimeter and finished the quarter 17/23 (74%) from the floor. The 45-point first quarter was the most by the Celtics this season and also the most the Hornets have allowed.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 5 HOURS AGO