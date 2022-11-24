Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
‘Tis the Season! The Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Christmas Decorations: Photos of Their Homes
Merry and bright! The Kardashian-Jenner family always does it big for the holidays, but the famous brood has topped even themselves for Christmas 2022. Kylie Jenner, 25, started decorating her home right after Thanksgiving and showed off the massive tree in her foyer that nearly reached the ceiling. The fir was adorned with white lights and hundreds of different Santa Claus ornaments.
Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Sit Courtside at New York Knicks Game Amid Romance: Photos
Date night! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski sat courtside at the New York Knicks basketball game on Sunday, November 27, as their romance continues to heat up. Both the actor, 29, and model, 31, enjoyed a beer and cuddled up while watching the Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Emily was bundled up in a brown North Face jacket paired with jeans and high-heeled boots while Pete opted for a hoodie and sweatpants. The comedian also sported his signature look: sunglasses inside.
High Roller! ‘Firefly Lane’ Actress Katherine Heigl’s Net Worth Is Seriously Insane
Cash money! Katherine Heigl has starred in some of the most popular television shows and movies over the course of her decades-long career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is truly out of this world. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Katherine Heigl’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
