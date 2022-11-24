Read full article on original website
Move over, operators — consultants are the new nontraditional VC
This year has seen a wave of startup consultant firms looking to raise venture funds of their own to take stakes in companies they are already working with or that align with their practice. In theory, this makes total sense because both consultants and venture capitalists have the same goal at the end of the day: helping companies grow.
Amie grabbed $7 million for its opinionated calendar and todo app
Other investors in the round include Creandum, Guillermo Rauch, Hanno Renner and Quick Coffee Ventures. Amie competes with a new wave of calendar startups, including Vimcal, Magical, Fantastical, Cron and Rise. It’s a crowded space but Amie thinks it can provide a better user experience. As I wrote in...
Cameroonian crypto and savings platform Ejara raises $8M, led by Anthemis and Dragonfly
London-based venture capital firm Anthemis co-led the growth round alongside crypto-focused fund Dragonfly Capital. Anthemis is a follow-on investor in Ejara, having also led the fintech’s $2 million seed round announced last October. Participating VC firms in this new financing include other follow-on investors Mercy Corps Ventures, Coinshares Ventures...
On affinity-focused fintechs, the future of BNPL and more
Worse, fintech didn’t escape the recent waves of tech layoffs, with high-profile companies like Brex, Chime and Stripe making headlines for this disheartening reason over the last few weeks. And yet, fintech startups are still getting founded and funded this year. Of the 223 companies in Y Combinator’s summer...
BlockFi files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
This past year has been hectic for the crypto lending platform BlockFi, and today is no different as the company shared an announcement that it filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey. On November 10 the crypto platform shared in...
Meta hit with ~$275M GDPR penalty for Facebook data-scraping breach
The €265 million (~$275 million) fine was announced today by the Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), the tech giant’s lead regulator for the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). The DPC confirmed that the decision, which was adopted on Friday, records findings of infringement of Articles...
Seedstars Capital launches to support new fund managers around the world
Seedstars Group co-founder and Seedstars Capital managing partner Michael Weber and Seedstars Capital partner Benjamin Langer told TechCrunch in an email that “Seedstars’ mission is to impact people’s lives in emerging markets through technology and entrepreneurship.” Over the past decade, it has supported various stakeholders, mostly tech entrepreneurs, through entrepreneurial programs.
Lawyers see crypto regulation coming in 2023 because industry needs to rebuild trust
“Crypto will recover,” Katherine Dowling, general counsel member at Bitwise Asset Management, said to TechCrunch. “This is not the death of crypto.”. Given the belief by many that crypto remains here to stay, it’s worth looking ahead. Crypto denizens certainly are — after the FTX collapse, questions circulated concerning crypto’s future and what regulators would do next.
Efficient growth? No problem, bootstrapped startups say
Investors these days want to see not only growth, but also a path to profitability — and it isn’t always easy for venture-backed startups to suddenly correct course. But their bootstrapped peers have a leg up, a recent report shows. Let’s explore. — Anna. Cheaper growth.
Southeast Asia insurtech Igloo increases its Series B to $46M
The newest round was led by the InsuResilience Investment Fund II, which was launched by the German development bank KfW for the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and is managed by impact investor BlueOrchard. Other lead investors were the Women’s World Banking Asset Management (WAM), FinnFund, La Maison and returning investors Cathay Innovation.
BackingMinds raises new €50 million fund to fund normally overlooked entrepreneurs
Instead, the new fund will look for companies with high potential outside of Europe’s capital cities and entrepreneurs often overlooked by traditional investors. The investment range of the fund will be €500,000 to €3,000,000 on initial investments, and across the whole of Europe, except the U.K., due to it being outside the EU.
As Pipe’s founding team departs, tensions rise over allegations
In an exclusive interview, co-founder and former co-CEO Harry Hurst told TechCrunch that the trio were “0-1 builders, not at-scale operators.” He said the company’s revenue was growing year-over-year and that the company had five years of runway. Finding the right successor could take a while, however....
Say hello to the TechCrunch+ Cyber Monday sale!
TechCrunch+ is TechCrunch’s founder-focused analytical arm. We cover the trends behind the news, dig into venture capital numbers, report on how startups are executing today, and share advice and insight from tech operators. We’d love for you to join us. You may have noticed more TechCrunch+ material on...
Google, Microsoft-backed VerSe Innovation cuts 5% of workforce, reduces salaries
The Bengaluru-based startup informed impacted employees on Friday and separately held a town hall meeting on Monday where it announced pay cuts to its remaining staff, people familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. It’s a major turn for VerSe Innovation, which is backed by the likes of Google and Microsoft...
Microsoft 365 faces darkening GDPR compliance clouds after German report
The working group’s update could crank up pressure on Microsoft 365 customers in Germany — and elsewhere in the European Union where the same data protection framework applies and other regulators are also investigating cloud services’ General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance — to reassess usage of its software and/or seek out less compliance-challenged alternatives.
Lessons for raising $10M without giving up a board seat
My co-founder and I started Reclaim.ai nearly four years ago, and our path to raising capital has been far from conventional. We realized early on that we tended to build best (and pitch best) using a more incremental approach — raising modest sums of capital as we grew rather than using a pitch deck and raising multiple rounds. Doing this not only gave us a more sustainable business that had less risk of entering zombie unicorn territory, it also let us build faster, and we had fewer distractions and more control.
TipTip uses a hyperlocal strategy to help Southeast Asian creators monetize
The latest round was led by East Ventures, with participation from returning investors Vertex, SMDV and B.I.G. Ventures. TipTip founded in October 2021 by Albert Lucius, whose previous startup Kudo was acquired by Grab in 2017. It serves as a marketplace for creators to connect with fans, and monetize content like videos and documents by selling them to their followers, or hosting live video sessions.
Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor lets you track connection-related performance issues
These kinds of issues are harder to track down because they vary so greatly and depend on a lot of factors that are mostly out of your control. Amazon wants to make it easier to track these kinds of issues on apps running on AWS infrastructure with a new service called Amazon CloudWorks Internet Monitor. It’s announcing the new service this week at AWS re:Invent.
AWS launches Graviton3E, its new Arm-based chip for HPC workloads
These new chips will obviously power new AWS EC2 instance types, starting with the logically dubbed Hpc7G. This new instance type will come in a variety of sizes, with up to 64 vCPUs and 128 GiB of memory. It’ll take until early 2023 before these instances become available, though. For more network-intensive workloads, AWS is also launching a new Graviton 3E instance type (c7gn).
AWS announces Digital Sovereignty Pledge
Matt Garman, AWS’s senior vice president of Sales, Marketing and Global Services, notes that giving customers control over their data has always been a priority for AWS, but with constantly shifting and evolving legal requirements, managing all of this has become increasingly complex. “In many places around the world,...
