Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Linguine’s, A Paradise of PastaJ.M. LesinskiBowmansville, NY
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘MVP’ Candidate
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots pursuit of the postseason may face its biggest potential roadblock when they welcome the reigning AFC East division-champion Buffalo Bills for a highly-anticipated Week 13 matchup. Though the health of some key starters already provides adequate adversity for the Pats on Thursday night,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Deshaun Watson Reinstatement Coming up as the Browns Quarterback Approaches First Start
Deshaun Watson is set to return to practice on Monday for the Cleveland Browns with full starter reps. According to the NFL, Watson is on schedule to be fully reinstated Monday, all stipulations have been met. As part of the 11-game suspension, Watson had to undergo league-advised counseling. The Browns...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doug Pederson: Travis Etienne Has a Foot Sprain, Should Play vs. Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is still on track to play in Week 13 vs. the Detroit Lions after sustaining a foot injury on Sunday. Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson described Etienne's injury, which occurred after five plays and two carries in a 28-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, as a foot sprain. He said it occurred on the same surgically repaired foot that Etienne injured last season as a rookie, but he is still set to play vs. the Lions in six days.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Najee Harris Leaves Colts Game With Injury
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are dealing with an injury to their star running back as Najee Harris exited the first half early in Week 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. Harris headed to the locker room early prior to halftime after some injury trouble. He was limited in the second...
Steelers notes: Pickens’ stunner, key injury vs Colts, draft impact
It’s almost getting to be a bit too common. George Pickens, master of doing things with his human body that makes you wonder about that ‘human’ part, did it again. That and more in our postgame notes from the Steelers’ win over the Colts.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Two Titans Lead Fan Voting for Pro Bowl Games
NASHVILLE – Ryan Stonehouse quickly has made a name for himself in the NFL. The Tennessee Titans’ rookie is the top vote-getter among AFC punters in the early stages of the Pro Bowl Games fan voting. The NFL released the first round of results Monday afternoon, and Stonehouse had 24,761 votes, which was well short of the NFC’s top punter. Johnny Hekker of Carolina (40,669 votes). Hekker is an 11-year veteran and a four-time Pro Bowler.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
King: ‘Extremely Surprising’ if Broncos Don’t Fire Hackett at Season’s End
At this point, with the 3-8 Denver Broncos officially scraping rock bottom, it's become a matter of when — not if — that in-over-his-head rookie coach Nathaniel Hackett is held to account for the historic disappointment. The "when" could have come as early as Monday, after Denver dropped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
From Service to Super Bowl : USO Partners With the NFL for the Second Year to Bring the Salute to Service Showdown- Madden NFL Tournament.
On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major Injury Update on Bucs’ All-Pro Tackle Tristan Wirfs
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers let the game vs. the Cleveland Browns get away from them late in the 4th quarter, allowing the Browns to tie the game up at 17 and force overtime. In overtime, the Bucs found it difficult once again to get much going on offense and ultimately weren't able to stop the Browns from scoring as they lost 23-17. However, during overtime it seemed like losing the game wasn't the biggest loss they would face as All-Pro offensive tackle, Tristan Wirfs, went down with what originally seemed like season-ending injury. Luckily, after further evaluation, it came to light that Wirfs injury may not be as serious as originally thought.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Players Consider Team A Few Trades Away From Contention?
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to think that the team could be a title contender again... with some clever front office decisions, of course. Sources inform the well-connected Dave McMenamin of ESPN that "leaders in the Lakers' locker room" believe the team could be transformed into a Western Conference powerhouse once again, but that it may take more than one trade for that to happen.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Twitter Reacts to LeBron James After Ohio State Loss
As one of the most prominent athletes of all time, LeBron James seems to always be the target of jokes on social media. Basketball fans and Twitter users find endless ways to poke fun at him no matter the occasion. The latest example was James reacting to Ohio State’s blowout loss against Michigan.
Comments / 0