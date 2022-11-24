ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colville, WA

10 Canada Lynx find new home at Colville Indian Reservation

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LsLMS_0jMiGxAH00

COLVILLE, Wash. — Ten Canada Lynx now call the Colville Indian Reservation “home.”

Canada Lynx are listed as a federally-threatened species in Washington, but not in Canada. Wildlife biologists trap, sedate and tag lynx with a DPS satellite tracker and take them to the kettle range.

Through tracking, wildlife biologists say these lynx tend to find homes along the backbone of the Kettle Crest, with most of them staying south of Boulder Pass. Some have even returned to Canada.

The goal is to relocate at least 50 Canada lynx to the reservation over the next five years.

READ: Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 9

Related
spokanepublicradio.org

National Weather Service: Season’s first big winter storm expected this week

The last day of November will bring winter’s first big snowstorm to the Inland Northwest, weather forecasters said Monday. In a media briefing, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Spokane office said heavy snow and gusty winds will arrive in the region in the very early hours of Wednesday morning, blanketing northeastern Washington and north Idaho.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Springdale water boiling notice lifted

SPRINGDALE, Wash.— A water boiling notice has been lifted for the City of Springdale. People who live in Springdale were required to boil their water before using it. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said Springdale issued a notice for people who use their water system. SCSO said to bring your water to a rolling boil for one minute before using...
SPRINGDALE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy