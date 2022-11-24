10 Canada Lynx find new home at Colville Indian Reservation

COLVILLE, Wash. — Ten Canada Lynx now call the Colville Indian Reservation “home.”

Canada Lynx are listed as a federally-threatened species in Washington, but not in Canada. Wildlife biologists trap, sedate and tag lynx with a DPS satellite tracker and take them to the kettle range.

Through tracking, wildlife biologists say these lynx tend to find homes along the backbone of the Kettle Crest, with most of them staying south of Boulder Pass. Some have even returned to Canada.

The goal is to relocate at least 50 Canada lynx to the reservation over the next five years.

READ: Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.