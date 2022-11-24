Read full article on original website
Related
Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
Tri-City Herald
From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to ‘Firefly Lane’! Katherine Heigl’s Transformation Over the Years
While Katherine Heigl is best known for her role as Izzie Stevens on Grey’s Anatomy, the Washington, D.C., native actually began working in Hollywood in the ’90s. Some of Katherine’s earliest projects include That Night, King of the Hill and Wish Upon a Star. In 1999, the...
Tri-City Herald
High Roller! ‘Firefly Lane’ Actress Katherine Heigl’s Net Worth Is Seriously Insane
Cash money! Katherine Heigl has starred in some of the most popular television shows and movies over the course of her decades-long career, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that her net worth is truly out of this world. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Katherine Heigl’s net worth, how she makes her money and more.
Tri-City Herald
Queen Elizabeth’s friend says ‘The Crown’ is a ‘complete fantasy’
A lifelong friend of Queen Elizabeth II slammed “The Crown” as an “unfair” and inaccurate portrayal of the British monarchy. “(It’s) so unfair on members of the Royal Family,” Lady Anne Glenconner, a maid of honor at the late monarch’s coronation, told BBC Radio 4′s Woman’s Hour.
‘I pulled his ass’: Billie Eilish discusses how she ‘locked down’ boyfriend Jesse Rutherford
Billie Eilish gave some insight into her relationship with Jesse Rutherford in a new interview.The musicians made their first red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles earlier this month.The “Bad Guy” singer waxed lyrical about Rutherford during her sixth annual Vanity Fair video interview, released Monday (28 November).“I managed to get my way to a point in my life where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f***ing f***er alive, but pulled his ass,” Eilish said.Clapping, the singer continued: “Jesse Rutherford, everyone! I...
Comments / 0