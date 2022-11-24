Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Tri-City Herald
Two damning issues for Seahawks’ defense: not tough enough, and getting out-coached
The music wasn’t blaring. The Seahawks locker room that had walls shaking from bangin’ bass immediately following four straight wins from October into November? Empty churches are louder than what Seattle’s room with more than 60 players in it was at Lumen Field late Sunday afternoon. The...
Tri-City Herald
Bears’ Nathan Peterman Will Start vs. Jets After Trevor Siemian Suffers Pregame Injury
With less than an hour to go before kickoff at MetLife Stadium, the Bears lost another quarterback to an injury. Trevor Siemian hurt his oblique while warming up before Sunday's game against the Jets, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Siemien was set to fill in for starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is working back from a left shoulder injury.
Tri-City Herald
Inactive Lists: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers kickoff at 1 p.m. on CBS in week 12 action. Both teams will have some impact players out on the inactive list. Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game for the Cleveland Browns after suffering a concussion in practice just before the Buffalo Bills game. Newsome should return to action against the Houston Texans next week.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Injury Report For Pacers-L.A.
After spending their last week on the road, your Los Angeles Lakers are looking mostly healthy ahead of their return to Crypto.com Arena, where they will do battle with Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and the rest of the Indiana Pacers who are not being considered as trade candidates for L.A. this season.
Tri-City Herald
From Service to Super Bowl : USO Partners With the NFL for the Second Year to Bring the Salute to Service Showdown- Madden NFL Tournament.
On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Brevin Allen, EDGE, Campbell Fighting Camels
Tri-City Herald
Packers at Eagles: Three Reasons for Hope
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2016, the Green Bay Packers had won only four games with six games remaining when they played at the Philadelphia Eagles under the primetime lights. The Packers earned an upset victory, kicking off the run-the-table sweep to get into the playoffs. In 2022, the...
Tri-City Herald
Luke Maile Signs With Another Ohio Club
Luke Maile isn't coming back to the Cleveland Guardians, but he isn't leaving the state of Ohio either. The catcher has agreed to a one-year deal with the Cincinnati Reds and will be the team's backup catcher in 2023. The Guardians have a lot of question marks at catcher for...
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Rally Late to Earn Primetime Win Over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Pittsburgh Steelers jumped out in front early, but had to survive a furious second half rally from the Indianapolis Colts to secure their first road win since the season opener. Despite an injury to Najee Harris, the Steelers ran for 116 yards and scored twice on the ground.
Tri-City Herald
AFC Playoff Race: Where Patriots Stand After Loss to Vikings
Thursday night's 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings caused the New England Patriots to fall down the conference standings, slipping from sixth place to eighth place in the wild card race. Of course, only the top seven teams in the conference make the postseason. That means if the season ended...
Tri-City Herald
Atlanta Hawks’ Key Player Remains Out vs. 76ers on Monday
The Philadelphia 76ers won’t get much of a break after laying a beatdown on the Orlando Magic on Sunday night. Shortly after closing out the blowout win in Orlando, the Sixers boarded a flight back home and started preparing for their Monday night outing in South Philly. The Atlanta...
Tri-City Herald
Watch: Hayden Hurst Caps Best Bengals Outing With Huge Block
CINCINNATI — Former NFL offensive lineman AQ Shipley loved what he saw from tight end Hayden Hurst in the Bengals' run game during Sunday's 20-16 win over Tennessee. Hurst was a key outlet for Joe Burrow throughout the game and went down the line in the fourth quarter to lay the smack down while run-blocking Titans defensive end Bud Dupree.
Tri-City Herald
Football Poll Watching Week 14: Frogs Move Up To No. 3
The TCU Horned Frogs (12-0, 9-0) moved up to the No. 3 spot in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week. It's the highest the Frogs have been ranked since Week 6 of the 2015 season. On Saturday, the Frogs took care of business, defeating Iowa...
Tri-City Herald
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
Tri-City Herald
Burns Sets New Career High in Panthers Win
Records - both single-season and career - were set during the Panthers' 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Long snapper JJ Jansen tied John Kasay for the most games played in a Panthers uniform (221) and defensive end Brian Burns notched two sacks on the day, giving him a new career high for sacks in a single season (10).
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys ‘Full Steam Ahead’ in Pursuit of OBJ, Says McCarthy
Any worries about the Dallas Cowboys pulling out of the race to sign free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. have been vanquished. ... which doesn't mean there aren't other reasons to worry. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday that the Cowboys have not changed their high level of interest...
Tri-City Herald
Jim Moore: Gloomy about the Seahawks loss? Don’t worry, it’s still a good year to be so-so
At the beginning of the season, Seahawks’ fans would have been thrilled if you told them their favorite team would be 6-5 after 11 games. But expectations rose after a 6-3 start. Sunday’s 40-34 overtime loss to the Raiders doused optimism and made the Seahawks look like an ordinary...
