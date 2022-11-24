On an unusually chilly and windy day in Las Vegas, eight active-duty service members competed in the USO’s Salute to Service Showdown gaming competition. Playing from the comfort of the USO/NFL mobile gaming trailer, the competitors battled it out not only for branch bragging rights but the ultimate fan’s prize; two tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona. This event marked the second year the USO and the NFL have joined forces to offer a gaming tournament exclusively for active-duty service members.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO