Manhattan, NY

WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66

Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SEATTLE, WA
MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68

Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58

Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago 114, Utah 107

Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117

Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47

TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
HOUSTON, TX
No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43

MAINE (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bornemann 1-3, Gallego 1-1, Rockwood 1-3, Christopher 1-3, Talon 1-2, Hodgson 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Gallego 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 3, Rockwood 3, Talon 3, Bornemann 2, Christopher 2, Gallego...
SPOKANE, WA
Denver 129, Houston 113

Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
DENVER, CO
ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55

Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101

Percentages: FG .370, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Pokusevski 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Dort 2-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, K.Williams 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6, Mann 1-7, Bazley 0-1, Giddey 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7, Giddey 3, Dort 2,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
SAN DIEGO 71, LONGWOOD 68

Percentages: FG .433, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund). Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. SAN...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115

Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60

Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
RENO, NV
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58

Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
STOCKTON, CA
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83

Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
MARTIN, TN
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, MOUNT MARTY 58

Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Lunday 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Becker 1-3, Allen 1-4, Stearns 1-4, Casey 1-5, Altenburg 0-3, Arlt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordre 2, Bowen). Turnovers: 11 (Lunday 4, Bowen 3, Casey 2, Altenburg, Furgeson). Steals: None. Technical...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41

S. DAKOTA ST. (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.786, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Selland 1-2, Timmer 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Vlastuin 1-3, Burckhard 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Byom 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 1, Timmer 1, Theisen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Selland 3, Theisen 3, Nelson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41

Bailey 0-3 0-0 0, Poag 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Koehler 1-7 0-0 2, Myart 1-4 0-0 2, Ja.Johnson 1-6 0-2 2, Ramey 0-4 0-0 0, McKenzie 4-5 0-0 10, Buhl 2-3 0-0 4, Shorter 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Godfrey 2-5 2-2 7, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-3 0-0 2, Presley 1-5 0-0 3, Castillo 1-1 0-0 3, Jo.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-65 2-4 41.
Amest Tribune

Athlete of the Week

Ballard junior Alliyah Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson had a huge game for the Class 4A No. 6 Ballard girls basketball team in a 54-27 rout over 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 at Huxley. She scored 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and a 9 of 10 effort from the line and also produced five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
Truong leads Gonzaga past Maine as Lady Zags crack top 25

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter...
SPOKANE, WA

