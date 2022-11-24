Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Barber Shop Closes Following Inappropriate Social Media Post Involving ChildBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of peopleMark StarNew York City, NY
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
SFGate
WASHINGTON 77, SEATTLE 66
Percentages: FG .329, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-40, .250 (Tyson 4-12, Grigsby 2-6, Rajkovic 2-7, Penn 1-1, Schumacher 1-8, Williamson 0-2, Lloyd 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Chatfield, Reiley, Williamson). Turnovers: 14 (Grigsby 3, Rajkovic 3, Reiley 3, Schumacher 2, Chatfield, Lloyd, Tyson). Steals: 5...
SFGate
MILWAUKEE 84, SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 68
Percentages: FG .355, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-34, .294 (Barnes 4-8, Smart 3-4, Larson 1-4, Russell 1-5, Harris 1-7, Gowins 0-1, Branson 0-2, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Clark 2, Mitchell 2, N.Johnson, Smart). Turnovers: 15 (Russell 4, Branson 3, Harris 2, Smart 2,...
SFGate
PITTSBURGH 87, NORTHWESTERN 58
Percentages: FG .481, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 14-22, .636 (Hinson 4-5, Cummings 3-4, Elliott 3-4, Sibande 3-6, Santos 1-1, Burton 0-1, J.Diaz Graham 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Federiko). Turnovers: 9 (Cummings 2, Hinson 2, Hugley 2, Burton, Elliott, G.Diaz Graham). Steals: 5 (Cummings, Federiko,...
SFGate
Chicago 114, Utah 107
Percentages: FG .462, FT .880. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (White 3-5, Williams 1-2, Dragic 1-3, LaVine 1-6, Caruso 0-1, DeRozan 0-1, Vucevic 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Caruso, Dragic, Green). Turnovers: 7 (Williams 2, Caruso, Dosunmu, Drummond, LaVine, Vucevic). Steals: 6 (DeRozan, Dragic, Drummond, LaVine,...
SFGate
Phoenix 122, Sacramento 117
Percentages: FG .532, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Lee 3-7, Shamet 2-5, Washington Jr. 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, Booker 1-6, Bridges 1-6). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Bridges 3, Biyombo 2, Landale, Washington Jr.). Turnovers: 17 (Booker 6, Biyombo 2, Bridges 2, Lee 2,...
SFGate
Mississippi 93, Texas Southern 47
TEXAS SOUTHERN (0-7) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 25.490, FT .773. 3-Point Goals: 4-25, .160 (Gray 2-8, Bates 1-1, Avent 1-12, Knight 0-1, Lawson 0-2, Hill 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Knight 3, Belton 1) Turnovers: 18 (Lawson 4, Belton 3, Bates 3, Compton 3, Thomas 2,...
SFGate
No. 23 Gonzaga 62, Maine 43
MAINE (3-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 34.694, FT .500. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Bornemann 1-3, Gallego 1-1, Rockwood 1-3, Christopher 1-3, Talon 1-2, Hodgson 0-7) Blocked Shots: 2 (Smith 1, Gallego 1) Turnovers: 15 (Hodgson 3, Rockwood 3, Talon 3, Bornemann 2, Christopher 2, Gallego...
SFGate
Denver 129, Houston 113
Percentages: FG .459, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 16-44, .364 (K.Porter Jr. 4-7, Smith Jr. 3-4, E.Gordon 3-7, Martin Jr. 2-5, Nix 1-2, Eason 1-3, Mathews 1-6, Ja.Green 1-7, Marjanovic 0-1, Sengun 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (K.Porter Jr., Marjanovic). Turnovers: 17 (Ja.Green 5, Sengun 4,...
SFGate
ALABAMA A&M 71, FISK 55
Percentages: FG .311, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (T.Thompson 3-7, Goodman 1-2, Davenport 0-1, McNelkan 0-1, Payne 0-1, Lockett 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Goodman). Turnovers: 24 (Reed 5, Lockett 4, T.Thompson 4, Jones 3, Ashley 2, Goodman 2, Rogers 2, Davenport, McNelkan). Steals:...
SFGate
New Orleans 105, Oklahoma City 101
Percentages: FG .370, FT .913. 3-Point Goals: 12-38, .316 (Pokusevski 3-5, Dieng 2-3, Dort 2-5, Robinson-Earl 2-5, K.Williams 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-6, Mann 1-7, Bazley 0-1, Giddey 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dieng 2, Jal.Williams, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander 7, Giddey 3, Dort 2,...
SFGate
SAN DIEGO 71, LONGWOOD 68
Percentages: FG .433, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Wade 5-8, Napper 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Granlund 0-4, Lliteras 0-6). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 12 (Napper 5, Wade 3, Christmas 2, Darden, Granlund). Steals: 6 (Granlund 2, Napper, Nkereuwem, Wade, Watson). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. SAN...
SFGate
Indiana 116, L.A. Lakers 115
Percentages: FG .410, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 17-49, .347 (Nembhard 4-7, Nesmith 4-7, Haliburton 3-7, Mathurin 3-8, Smith 1-3, Hield 1-6, Turner 1-7, Brissett 0-1, Johnson 0-1, McConnell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Turner 3, Nembhard 2, Haliburton, Jackson, McConnell, Nesmith, Smith). Turnovers: 9 (Mathurin...
SFGate
NEVADA 78, SAM HOUSTON STATE 60
Percentages: FG .340, FT .731. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Powers 2-4, May 1-1, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-3, Huefner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (May). Turnovers: 12 (Grant 3, Ray 3, Ezeagu 2, Huefner 2, May, Scroggins). Steals: 4 (Grant,...
SFGate
CAL POLY 62, PACIFIC 58
Percentages: FG .412, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Fleming 2-5, Stevenson 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Sanders 1-4, Hunter 1-5, Franklin 0-1, Koroma 0-1, Pierce 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Pierce). Turnovers: 13 (Hunter 3, Koroma 3, Sanders 3, Stevenson 2, Fleming, Taylor). Steals: 7 (Sanders...
SFGate
TENNESSEE-MARTIN 86, MCNEESE STATE 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .296. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (English 5-8, Berze 2-4, Francois 2-5, Shumate 1-1, Massie 1-3, Oday 0-1, R.Blackwell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (McMillan, Shumate, Thomas). Turnovers: 9 (English 2, Massie 2, Rhodes 2, R.Blackwell, Shumate, Thomas). Steals: 8 (English 2,...
SFGate
SOUTH DAKOTA 97, MOUNT MARTY 58
Percentages: FG .407, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Lunday 2-4, Bowen 1-1, Becker 1-3, Allen 1-4, Stearns 1-4, Casey 1-5, Altenburg 0-3, Arlt 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Jordre 2, Bowen). Turnovers: 11 (Lunday 4, Bowen 3, Casey 2, Altenburg, Furgeson). Steals: None. Technical...
SFGate
Washington St. 61, S. Dakota St. 41
S. DAKOTA ST. (4-3) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 26.786, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 4-13, .308 (Selland 1-2, Timmer 1-2, Gylten 1-2, Vlastuin 1-3, Burckhard 0-2, Nelson 0-1, Byom 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Nelson 1, Timmer 1, Theisen 1) Turnovers: 13 (Selland 3, Theisen 3, Nelson...
SFGate
Texas-Arlington 99, Howard Payne 41
Bailey 0-3 0-0 0, Poag 0-1 0-0 0, Brown 1-5 0-0 2, Koehler 1-7 0-0 2, Myart 1-4 0-0 2, Ja.Johnson 1-6 0-2 2, Ramey 0-4 0-0 0, McKenzie 4-5 0-0 10, Buhl 2-3 0-0 4, Shorter 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 0-3 0-0 0, Godfrey 2-5 2-2 7, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0, Ingram 1-3 0-0 2, Presley 1-5 0-0 3, Castillo 1-1 0-0 3, Jo.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Monroe 0-2 0-0 0, Hammonds 0-1 0-0 0, Jackson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 17-65 2-4 41.
Athlete of the Week
Ballard junior Alliyah Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson had a huge game for the Class 4A No. 6 Ballard girls basketball team in a 54-27 rout over 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 at Huxley. She scored 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and a 9 of 10 effort from the line and also produced five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week
SFGate
Truong leads Gonzaga past Maine as Lady Zags crack top 25
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 15 points, Brynna Maxwell scored 13 shooting 4 for 6 and No. 23 Gonzaga stifled Maine 62-43 on Monday just hours after breaking into the AP Top 25 poll. Gonzaga (6-1) outscored Maine 10-2 in the final 3:45 of the second quarter...
Comments / 0