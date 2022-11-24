Ballard junior Alliyah Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson had a huge game for the Class 4A No. 6 Ballard girls basketball team in a 54-27 rout over 3A No. 14 Clear Lake Nov. 22 at Huxley. She scored 25 points on 7 of 11 shooting from the field and a 9 of 10 effort from the line and also produced five rebounds, four steals, two assists and two blocks. This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Athlete of the Week

