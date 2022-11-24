Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Best Hiking Trails and State Parks in PeoriaTammy EminethPeoria, IL
WWEs Scarlett Bordeaux Has Drink Thrown On Her By Fan At WWE Live Event At The Peoria Illinois Civic CenterJason Morton
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
25newsnow.com
Suspicious vehicle leads to arrest in Normal
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Heavy police presence was seen at the Bloomington Target Monday afternoon. Officer Brad Park with Normal Police said officers were called to Target on Veterans Parkway for a report of a suspicious vehicle. One person ran from officers into the store and was taken into...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Armed subject situation resolved in Bloomington
UPDATE (3:54) p.m. – Bloomington Police have announced that the situation has been resolved and it is safe to return to the area. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is warning residents to steer clear of the area surrounding the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after a report of an armed subject Monday afternoon.
Effingham Radio
Man In Custody In Deadly Macon Co. Shooting
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting last week in Macon County. Authorities say deputies were called out Wednesday to a home in Warrensburg on a possible domestic situation. Tabitha Lourash was found shot to death and a man was discovered seriously wounded. He was taken to the...
25newsnow.com
Police responding to armed subject call in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - The Bloomington Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 3200 block of Eaglecrest Road after responding to a call of an armed subject. The police department is also asking the public to refrain from posting information that may negatively affect...
985theriver.com
BUSTED: Traffic stop ends in drug bust, Washington Police say
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — A normal Friday night turned into a large drug bust for the Washington Police Department late last week. On November 25 around 10:30 p.m., officers say they pulled over a car near Meridian Street on E National Highway. During the stop, a Daviess County Sheriff’s...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police arrested 5 during directed patrol
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested five individuals during a directed patrol Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, in addition to the arrests, officers conducted 13 vehicle stops, issued two tickets, recovered three handguns, and impounded one vehicle. Police reported two major incidents during...
1470 WMBD
Resident injured and several pets dead or missing in North Pekin fire
PEKIN, Ill. — One person was hospitalized and several pets reportedly died as the result of a house fire in North Pekin over the weekend. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at a home along Elm Street. 25 News reports that one person had to be hospitalized for smoke...
WAND TV
Donation funds set up for woman killed in suspected domestic violence shooting
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - A GoFundMe and donation fund have been set up for the family of the Warrensburg woman killed on Wednesday. According to the Village Of Warrensburg Facebook page, an account is set up at the Buena Vista National Bank in Warrensburg. The account, “Lourash Family Assistance” fund, will accept donations to assist the four children impacted by the shooting death of Tabitha Lourash.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police arrest suspect in ‘accidental’ shooting of 2-year old child
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have arrested a man after authorities say a two-year old child was accidentally shot Thanksgiving evening. Police said Friday they arrested Jordan Parker for endangering the life and health of a child. The shooting happened in a home in the 400 block of...
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Two-year-old injured in accidental shooting, man arrested
PEORIA, Ill. – A young child is being treated for injuries following what was reported as an accidental shooting in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day, and a man was taken into custody. Peoria Police say it happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on East Archer Avenue off of Knoxville...
Central Illinois Proud
FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?
Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, …. Prep Sports Recap: Normal West boys wins Intercity, Peoria High girls roar against Manual. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies …. 20th annual Stuff-the-Bus raises crucial supplies for at. Peoria County Auditor’s Office to remain funded as …. Peoria County...
1470 WMBD
Unattended cooking leads to weekend apartment fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters are still issuing warnings in the post-Thanksgiving period about cooking fires, after one early yesterday caused $20,000 in damage to an apartment building. Firefighters were called just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday to a two-story apartment building on North Great Oak Road. The fire was...
Correctional officers attacked in Pontiac prison
PONTIAC, Ill. (WCIA) — Two correctional officers are recovering after they were attacked by an inmate on Wednesday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Department of Corrections, confirmed that a Sergeant and an Officer were attacked with a homemade weapon, resulting in both being hurt. The facility was placed on lockdown as a […]
25newsnow.com
Correctional Sergeant assaulted, flown to OSF after homemade weapon attack at Pontiac Correctional Center, says IDOC
PONTIAC (25 News Now) - A sergeant at the Pontiac Correctional Center was flown to OSF in Peoria and an officer is out of the hospital after allegedly being attacked by an inmate at the Pontiac Correctional Center Wednesday. The Illinois Department of Corrections says the alleged assaults happened with...
Central Illinois Proud
New judge appointed in Illinois Tenth Judicial Circuit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Illinois Supreme Court and Justice Lisa Holder announced the appointment of a new judge to the Tenth Judicial Circuit Monday. According to a press release, Associate Judge Frank Ierulli has been appointed an At-Large Circuit Court Judge in the Tenth Judicial Circuit. He will replace Judge Michael D. Risinger, who is retiring on Nov. 30.
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized, several pets dead after Pekin house fire
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A weekend house fire in North Pekin sent one person to the hospital and left several pets dead. According to the North Pekin Fire Department, firefighters were called to Elm Street Saturday around 1:00 a.m. One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and burns. Two cats were found dead, with another taken to an animal hospital for treatment. A dog was also known to reside there, but was not recovered.
1470 WMBD
Police report adds details to city’s 23rd homicide
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police may still be looking for suspects related to the city’s 23rd homicide of the year, despite a teenager being arrested on Murder and Aggravated Battery charges. 25 News has obtained a redacted version of the police report into the November 7th shooting near...
1470 WMBD
Fire destroys South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. – A home in South Peoria was deemed a total loss after a mid-afternoon fire Friday. Peoria Fire crews were called to a home near Arago and Starr around 1:30 p.m., learning while en route that four people were able to evacuate safely. Flames and smoke were...
25newsnow.com
2-year-old shot on Thanksgiving Day in what police say was an accident
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 2-year-old child was rushed to the hospital in Peoria on Thanksgiving Day after being shot. Peoria Police confirming it happened around 6:15 in the 400 Block of East Archer Street and is being considered an ‘accidental shooting.’. The child was taken by private...
25newsnow.com
2nd Annual ‘Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD’ toy drive expecting to serve 1,200 kids
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas is around the corner and with inflation, more families are struggling to put gifts under the tree. One group is working to meet some of those needs again this year. The Yani Collective along with Peoria Councilman Andre W. Allen, Product of the Project...
Comments / 0