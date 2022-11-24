Feeding those who need it most: Knoxville nonprofits serve up Thanksgiving meal

The sun shined through the stained-glass window in the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries chapel on Thursday morning, but the room wasn't set up for a regular church service.

Instead, nearly 120 men and women sat together in rows of circular tables for Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries' annual Thanksgiving meal for those struggling with homelessness, mental illness, addiction or poverty.

It's the 35th year Knoxville Area Rescue Ministries has served up a Thanksgiving meal for one of Knoxville's most vulnerable populations, many of whom gather near Fifth Avenue and North Broadway near KARM and other homeless services. This year, the organization estimates serving upward of 300 people throughout the day.

"We all are just a paycheck away from being where some of these people are," KARM volunteer Trula Blackmon told Knox News. "Coming out of a pandemic, we have an opportunity to give God praise and thanks as we give back to others."

Meanwhile, Love Kitchen, another Knoxville nonprofit, served to-go Thanksgiving meals for people and families in need.

Martin Riggins, who's led Love Kitchen since his brother unexpectedly passed in December 2021, said he and his team have been serving meals to anyone who passed by at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Parham Street on the edge of the Five Points and Park City neighborhoods.

The organization, started by twin sisters Helen Ashe and Ellen Turner, has been serving meals, clothing and emergency food packages for anyone who needs it since 1986.

