Body found in lake at apartment complex west of Boynton

BOYNTON BEACH — A body was found floating in a lake Thursday morning at an apartment complex west of the city, police said.

A caller to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reported a drowning at about 11 a.m. Thursday in the 5000 block of Ashley Lake Drive, which is in the Ashley Lake Park apartment complex west of Military Trail and north of Woolbright Road in suburban Boynton Beach.

Palm Beach County sheriff's detectives, who are investigating the incident, were at the scene Thursday afternoon awaiting removal of the body from the lake. The Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Officials had no further information about the gender or age of the person, or how long the body had been in the lake.

