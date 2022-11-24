Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
New 1960s-Inspired Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack at Disneyland Resort
Disneyland Resort has a groovy new Loungefly mini backpack to match the Spirit Jersey and ear headband released earlier this month. This 1960s-inspired back has a swirly pink, green, gold, and white pattern. The Disney Parks Loungefly plaque is on the front, above the small pocket. It has a pair...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels
A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/21/22 (Ewok Christmas Stocking, New 1970s Magic Kingdom Map Tumbler, Roundup Rodeo BBQ Construction Update, & More)
Hey, howdy, hey! Welcome to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Join us around the theme park to find new merchandise, take in the holiday sights, and more. Holiday crowds are here! Genie+ was available today for $29. Yes, you read that correctly, $29. Daisy Duck was waving to her adoring fans...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 11/22/22 (Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Holiday Decor, Copper Creek Villas Refurbishment Completed, New Pins, & More)
Good morning from Walt Disney World! Today, we are making our way around Disney’s Wilderness Lodge before heading to Magic Kingdom, so let’s get started!. We stopped by the resort first thing to take a peek at the beautiful Christmas tree that is now up in the lobby! It’s one of our favorite trees.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive
Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today
‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed at Castaway Cay
Following last week’s sudden removal of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and re-installation of Bob Iger as CEO, effects of this transition are starting to be seen. At Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, signage that previously referenced Chapek has been totally removed. As you can...
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Iger & Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro to Discuss Future of Park Pass Reservation System
Today, during a Town Hall with Cast Members, Disney CEO Bob Iger discussed a wide-ranging number of topics including the planned hiring freeze and the speculation that Apple would possibly buy The Walt Disney Company. He was also asked about the future of the Disney Park Reservation system. Iger said...
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Introduces New ‘Pearl’ Membership Tier for Castaway Club
What started with one ship, the Disney Magic, in 1998 has grown into a fleet of five cruise ships… and counting. As Disney is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the company is introducing some special ways to celebrate the milestone, including a new membership tier, Pearl, for Castaway Club members.
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Bob Iger Discusses ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Backlash and Future of Inclusion
Since returning as CEO of The Walt Disney Company last week, Bob Iger wasted no time in holding a town hall with Cast Members to discuss a wide range of topics including the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. During the in-person and virtual town hall meeting, one Cast...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season’ Returns to 2022 EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays
“JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season” has returned to EPCOT this year for the 2022 International Festival of the Holidays. Joyful! A Celebration of the Season at EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. Experience the joy of Christmas and Kwanzaa with the uplifting Gospel, R&B, and holiday songs performed...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow Joins Returning Treats for Grinchmas at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Merry Grinchmas! It’s getting “Merry Merry” over in Seuss Landing, and Hop on Pop is serving up new treats for the season, including the Grinch’s Heart on a Pillow. Menu for 2022 Holiday Treats at Hop on Pop in Seuss Landing. Food:. Grinch Green Sugar Cookies...
WDW News Today
Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband & Star Wars Loungefly Mini Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
The force will be with you when wearing this Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband and Star Wars Loungefly Mini Backpack. We found these at the Emporium Shop on Main Street, U.S.A. in the Magic Kingdom. Ahsoka Tano Ear Headband for Adults – Star Wars – $29.99. Channel your inner...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting
CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year
Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today
REVIEW: San Francisco Pastry Co. Debuts 3 New Holiday Treats at Universal Studios Florida
There are three new holiday treats at the San Francisco Pastry Co. in Universal Studios Florida, and we stopped by to try them all. The San Francisco Pastry Co. is to the left of the entrance to Lombard’s Seafood Grille. Holiday Menu for San Francisco Pastry Co. at Universal...
WDW News Today
New ‘Ratatouille’ Handbag, Cookbook Stand, and Cutting Board Arrive at Disneyland Resort
Christmastime is here and many people are starting to buy gifts for loved ones. We found three new items at World of Disney in Disneyland that are perfect for fans of the hit Disney film, “Ratatouille”!. Remy and Emile Cheese Handbag — $24.99. This handbag is adorable!...
WDW News Today
New Earl the Squirrel Lanyard and Socks Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
We found two new items at Universal Studios Florida featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mascot: Earl the Squirrel!. This lanyard is double sided. One side is black and red checkered, with snowflakes, and reads “Universal Studios”. The other side is red, with Christmas lights, snow flakes, and Earl!
WDW News Today
Qui-Gon Jinn Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Arrives at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park
It was revealed at Star Wars Celebration earlier this year, that new Legacy Lightsaber hilts were coming to shopDisney and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. We finally spotted the Qui-Gon Jinn Legacy Lightsaber hilt in the wild at Disneyland Park!. Qui-Gon Jinn...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Gingeraffe Cookie Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge
The “ginger-affe” (gingerbread giraffe) has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge for the 2022 holiday season. With the life-size gingeraffe comes the return of the gingeraffe cookie, too. The gingeraffe (and a gingerbread zebra) can be seen in the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby. The gingeraffe...
WDW News Today
New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park
Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...
Comments / 0