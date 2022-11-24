ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New 1960s-Inspired Swirl Loungefly Mini Backpack at Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Resort has a groovy new Loungefly mini backpack to match the Spirit Jersey and ear headband released earlier this month. This 1960s-inspired back has a swirly pink, green, gold, and white pattern. The Disney Parks Loungefly plaque is on the front, above the small pocket. It has a pair...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: ‘Hey, Disney!’ Amazon Voice Assistant is Finally Being Installed at Disney World Hotels

A Walt Disney World resort hotel is finally installing Amazon Echo devices for the “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, still advertised publicly to be “coming soon”. This week, guests at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have been notified that cast members may enter their rooms to install these devices and that guests will be allowed to be the first to test the long-delayed service.
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Purple Road Signs Replaced on World Drive

Two more of the iconic Walt Disney World purple road signs have been replaced, this time on World Drive. Disney has been removing and replacing the classic signs throughout 2022 with updates like the addition of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the all-caps EPCOT name. These are the first signs to be replaced on World Drive, one of the major roads through Walt Disney World Resort.
WDW News Today

‘Bob Chapek, Master Ship Builder’ Sign Removed at Castaway Cay

Following last week’s sudden removal of former Disney CEO Bob Chapek, and re-installation of Bob Iger as CEO, effects of this transition are starting to be seen. At Disney’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay, signage that previously referenced Chapek has been totally removed. As you can...
WDW News Today

Disney Cruise Line Introduces New ‘Pearl’ Membership Tier for Castaway Club

What started with one ship, the Disney Magic, in 1998 has grown into a fleet of five cruise ships… and counting. As Disney is gearing up to celebrate its 25th anniversary next year, the company is introducing some special ways to celebrate the milestone, including a new membership tier, Pearl, for Castaway Club members.
ALASKA STATE
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Addresses Lake Nona Relocation at Cast Member Meeting

CEO Bob Iger is hosting a town hall meeting today to discuss the company’s future and addressed the Lake Nona relocation. At this time, Iger is not prepared to change the current plan. As it stands, the relocation of Imagineering to Lake Nona, Florida, has been delayed until 2026....
CALIFORNIA STATE
WDW News Today

UPDATE: Walt Disney World Reneges on Promise to Bring Back Parking Lot Trams at All Theme Parks This Year

Walt Disney World has walked back the promise to return parking trams to all theme parks this calendar year. On the Walt Disney World website, under “Trams,” it formerly stated, “Courtesy trams have returned to Magic Kingdom park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park – and they’ll return to other Walt Disney World theme parks throughout 2022. Where available, this convenient mode of transportation will whisk Guests from the theme park’s parking lot to its Main Entrance and back.”
WDW News Today

New Earl the Squirrel Lanyard and Socks Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort

We found two new items at Universal Studios Florida featuring everyone’s favorite holiday mascot: Earl the Squirrel!. This lanyard is double sided. One side is black and red checkered, with snowflakes, and reads “Universal Studios”. The other side is red, with Christmas lights, snow flakes, and Earl!
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Gingeraffe Cookie Returns to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

The “ginger-affe” (gingerbread giraffe) has returned to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge for the 2022 holiday season. With the life-size gingeraffe comes the return of the gingeraffe cookie, too. The gingeraffe (and a gingerbread zebra) can be seen in the Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge lobby. The gingeraffe...
WDW News Today

New ‘Strange World’ Photo Op Appears at Disneyland Park

Disney released an all-new movie last week, “Strange World.” Although the initial reports from the box office sales have looked bleak, guests visiting Disneyland Park can now stop and take a photo at this “Strange World” themed photo op!. “Strange World” Photo Op. This photo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy