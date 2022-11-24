ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mum divides opinion after refusing to pay niece for babysitting

A mum has divided opinion online after refusing to pay her niece, who she asked to babysit her son for a couple of hours. The mum took to Reddit to explain that she had a family emergency when her husband was involved in a car accident. Frantically, she began searching for someone to watch her son Max while she rushed to his bedside.
Mum terrified she's 'ruined Christmas' after three-year-old daughter saw present

One mum landed herself in a spot of bother and left worried she'd 'ruined Christmas' after her young daughter spotted one of her presents well ahead of the big day. For any children reading this, Santa Claus is definitely real and brings you presents but your parents also like to chip in and get you something to show how much they care.
