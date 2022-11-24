Hometown Holiday Helpers: Couple raises grandson while tackling health troubles

Read full article on original website
Tony Walls
4d ago
This is fantastic. God bless people that helps each other in need. That’s what’s it’s all about. I commend all y’all
Malisa Egnor
3d ago
I'm glad people like us are finally receiving praise. Me and my husband are on the 4th grandchild we are raising. with no help or assistance and I'm disabled too. It's hard.
Related
WDBJ7.com
Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help local organizations
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to help the organizations that pour in our hometowns. Southwest Wildlife Center of Roanoke Operations Manager Haley Olsen-Hodges wants to remind people that everyone can make a difference. “For a lot of animal non-profits, especially wildlife ones, there’s not a lot...
NRVNews
12/4: Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar
Come from near or far and join us at our first annual Deer Park Farm Holiday Bazaar. Event hosted by June Bug center. Entertainment provided by Virginia Hollow! Fat Bean Taco is ready to fill your bellies, while Sqeeze ‘um and Shake ‘um is there to quench your thirst with lemonade, hot chocolate or hot cider! The following vendors will be waiting on you…
WDBJ7.com
5 Points Music Foundation hosting benefit concert to buy building
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Leaders of a local non-profit aiming to make the arts more accessible for people with disabilities are asking for your help. At 5 Points Music Foundation sanctuary and fellowship are found in sound. The ability to hear is something we can take for granted. But for...
WSLS
Community Christmas Store helps families in need during the holidays
SALEM, Va. – The holiday season can be an especially hard time of year for families in need. The Roanoke Valley Community Christmas Store plans to let them shop for free, something they’ve done for nearly 30 years. “Our mission is to assist families that are needy. That...
WDBJ7.com
AARP helps provide caregivers with needed resources
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caregiving may be one of the most important, and challenging, roles you’ll ever take on. No matter where you are in your caregiving journey — starting to plan; taking care of a family member in your home, in a facility, or from a distance; or managing end-of-life caregiving responsibilities — having resources at your fingertips will make the process easier.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in McDowell, Greenbrier, and Mercer Counties will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Hunters for the Hungry feeds thousands in Virginia
THAXTON, Va. (WFXR) — The men lifted crate after crate of venison into the back of the pickup truck. “Five hundred pounds,” one said. “No, a thousand,” said another. Finally, a third chimed in, “Thirteen hundred pounds.” “I’ll take it all,” said Pastor David Burgess. Burgess runs the Christian Soldiers Food Pantry in southeast Roanoke. […]
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Symphony Orchestra sets Christmas performances
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The holiday season is in full swing, and lots of people across our hometowns enjoy listening to holiday music. David Stewart Wiley, conductor for the Roanoke Symphony Orchestra, stopped by 7@four to talk about opportunities to hear Christmas tunes live.
WDBJ7.com
Community Foundation of NRV gives grant money
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Foundation of the New River Valley gave out a record amount of grant money this fall. The organization has contributed over $200,000 to more than 70 organizations in the New River Valley and beyond. The funding from these grants goes to operational support for...
WDBJ7.com
Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Taylor dies at 88
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Former Roanoke First Lady Barbara Jean “BJ” Taylor has died at age 88. Taylor was married to Reverend Dr. Noel Taylor from 1955 until he died in 1999. He was Roanoke’s mayor from 1975-1992. Mrs. Taylor was born January 13, 1934, in Clifton...
cardinalnews.org
Montgomery County trailer park one of 80-plus now owned by Alden; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Barbara Jean Taylor, wife of Roanoke’s first Black mayor, dies at 88. — The Roanoke Times. Little appetite for Sen. Joe Manchin’s environmental permitting bill in lame-duck session; would pave way for construction...
NRVNews
Kidd, Sr., Richard Eddie
Richard “Dick” Eddie Kidd, Sr., 85, of Radford, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022. He graduated from both Bluefield College and VA Tech, followed by two years of service to his country in the U. S. Army. He was retired from Hercules where he was the H. R. Manager and was a faithful member of Grove United Methodist Church.
WDBJ7.com
Small businesses preparing for holiday season
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - New River Engraving in Christiansburg takes pride in being a local business. “We try to spend our money locally and work with other businesses in the area,” New River Engraving’s Executive Vice President Andrew Howery said. “We partner with so many other companies in the area.”
Roanoke citizens should be aware of the possibility of the sucker punch knockout game
d after being sucker punched.Photo byNew York Daily News. The dangerous knockout game may be taking place in Roanoke. During the summer there were several reports of the knockout game where young people would randomly sucker-punch older individuals and knock them to the ground. In August Daily Mail said that at least 20 individuals in New York had been hurt because of this violent "game." In one situation it led to the death of 61-year-old New York resident Victor Vega who was knocked cold with one punch. A video of the crime from New York Daily Mail at this link shows exactly what took place. This dangerous method of attack is now rumored to be in the Roanoke Valley.
wymt.com
Tazewell Co. deputy shares holiday shopping tips
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - As we move deeper into the holiday season, many want to make sure the season of giving doesn’t turn to the season of taking!. WVVA spoke with a Tazewell County deputy on Friday, who shared some tips on how to secure your belongings while out shopping.
You Can Stay In A Virginia Airbnb That Is A Remodeled Caboose
If you have a travel-related bucket list that includes stays at particularly quirky destinations, you may want to add this Airbnb in Virginia.
cardinalnews.org
Holiday events around Southwest and Southside Virginia
Here are some of the holiday events around the region. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Wytheville Concert Series presents holiday concert. The yearly Christmas Traditions concert by soprano Leslie Mabe and the Rainier Trio will take place at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3rd at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Wytheville.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Dog-grooming salon opens
A new pet grooming business at Smith Mountain Lake held a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 16. Bark, Bath and Beyond Dog Grooming, located at 13399 Booker T. Washington Highway in Hardy, held the event from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The dog-grooming salon joined forces with the Franklin...
wfxrtv.com
Pulaski County Joint Community Thanksgiving Worship held
PULASKI, Va. (WFXR)– For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the Pulaski County Community Thanksgiving Service held its first joint worship with the Town of Dublin ministries. Retired Pastor and member of The Pulaski Ministerial Association, Terrie Sternberg says the group has tried for many years...
WXII 12
Fire in Surry County on Thanksgiving
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Some firefighters spent Thanksgiving putting out a fire. A fire broke out in forestry in Dobson, North Carolina, on Thursday. This was on Ponderosa Pine Lane, near Highway 601. Local fire departments were unable to share details on damage or injuries, but our reporter on...
