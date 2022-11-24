Diontae Johnson's pleas to get more targets might be granted when Steelers face Colts

It stood to reason that when the Pittsburgh Steelers traded Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, it would open up more opportunities for the pass catchers who remained.

For some players, such as tight end Pat Freiermuth and rookie receiver George Pickens, that notion has held true to a certain extent.

For No. 1 receiver Diontae Johnson, though, the opposite has transpired.

Johnson’s targets, not to mention his receptions, have dropped in the two games the Steelers have played since Claypool was traded for a 2023 second-round draft pick.

Johnson expressed his frustrations after the Steelers’ 37-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, a game in which he was held to four catches for 21 yards. Coaches apparently are listening.

Johnson said Thursday after practice that plans are in place to get him more targets when the Steelers face the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“Coaches have been dialing up a plan so they can move me around to different spots,” Johnson said. “No big deal. I’m going to keep playing.”

As the team’s top receiver — and one coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance — Johnson expected to draw more attention from opposing cornerbacks and safeties this season. The awareness has increased since the trade of Claypool left the Steelers without their second-most experienced wide receiver.

Johnson has been targeted five times in each of the past two games, his fewest of the season save for Week 4 against the New York Jets when his complaints at halftime preceded the switch in quarterback from veteran Mitch Trubisky to rookie Kenny Pickett.

“You see it, but what can I do?” Johnson said. “What can I do differently out there? What can coaches do differently as far as getting me in different spots? Those are a few things we’ve been talking about this week.”

Johnson also has talked to Pickett about getting more targets. Pickett has developed a rapport with Pickens, a fellow rookie, that hasn’t manifested yet with Johnson.

“Just having that one-on-one with him and seeing what I can do,” Johnson said. “Try to get in his vision more or get him to look my way more. I’m not saying it’s a bad thing him not looking my way more. I’m just trying to get more opportunities, trying to build our relationship more. That is going to continue to grow over time.”

For his part, Pickett said he understands Johnson’s plight, but he’s also trying to find the best matchup on the field he can exploit. That has resulted in more plays for Freiermuth, who had eight catches on 12 targets against Cincinnati, and Pickens, who caught his second touchdown pass and had 83 receiving yards in the loss.

“The defense really dictates where I’m going to throw the football,” Pickett said. “If they’re going two-on-one with Diontae, it’s tough to get him the football. If you move him around, that’s when you get to see more possibilities of him being one-on-one, and then we can get a shot at him.”

Johnson’s belief is he has been open more than perhaps what Pickett sees on the field, and he has the stats to prove it. ESPN’s analytics track wide receivers and their ability to get open. Despite his struggles, Johnson remains tied for the No. 4 receiver in the NFL in terms of getting open, trailing A.J. Brown, Darius Slayton and Tyler Lockett. Tied with Johnson is Tyreek Hill, the NFL leader with 84 receptions and 1,148 yards.

Johnson, meantime, has 51 catches for 456 yards and, more eye-popping, zero touchdowns.

“Keep getting open, and something is going to happen,” Johnson said. “They are going to see you eventually. You never know when the ball is going to come to you. If you’re not locked in and ready for the moment, something bad can happen. You’ve always got be ready and stay locked in. You can’t worry about not getting the ball and just keep playing.”

That echoes the advice Johnson has received from coach Mike Tomlin.

“Just go out and be yourself,” he said. “Try not to press. The more you do that, the more you’re not really playing for the team. It’s more for yourself. I don’t want to go down that road. I want to be all in with my guys. If stuff is not going my way, continue to show I’m continuously getting open. It’s trying to get open and help the team any way I can and not complain about it.

“That’s the tough part: not complaining about it.”