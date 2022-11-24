ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page Six

Kim Kardashian reveals the exact dress she wore the night North West was conceived

By Eileen Reslen
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27fUNy_0jMiAOdm00

Kim Kardashian recalls the exact dress she wore the night she and Kanye West conceived their first-born child, North.

The Skims founder, 42, told her now-9-year-old daughter on the Season 2 finale of “The Kardashians” that West, 45, was gifted a “pretty blue dress” that she “got pregnant” in.

“You got in my belly the night I wore that dress,” she told her mini-me daughter.

Kardashian then quipped that Olivier Rousteing – the designer of the royal blue gown – might “have a little something to do” with North being “on this planet.”

North was born on June 15, 2013.

About eight months prior – on Oct. 22, 2012 – Kardashian was photographed wearing the blue dress on the red carpet of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Angel Ball in New York City.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVljU_0jMiAOdm00
Kardashian is seen here in the blue dress she wore the night she conceived North West with then-boyfriend Kanye West.
Dimitrios Kambouris

At the time, the reality star accessorized the low-cut, long-sleeve look with a fishtail braid, matching blue earrings, a large ring and black, pointy pumps.

West also attended the event by his then-girlfriend’s side, looking dapper in a tux.

Since the birth of their oldest daughter, the former couple welcomed three more children: Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

They were married for seven years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Jvdm_0jMiAOdm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knvdS_0jMiAOdm00

Following months of several failed public attempts on West’s part to win back his estranged wife, a judge declared the Yeezy CEO and “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum legally single in March 2022.

However, the divorce has not yet been completely finalized as the pair work through their custody issues regarding their four children.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cardi B narrowly avoids wearing ‘super see-through’ dress to family Thanksgiving

When Cardi B said “gobble me” she wasn’t talking about Thanksgiving dinner.  The “WAP” rapper narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction at the Thanksgiving dinner table.  “Notice my dress is super see-through before family start arriving ….GOD IS GOOD !” Cardi B, 30, quipped on Twitter. Rather than ditching the dress, Cardi made an adjustment, adding a black bra underneath that guaranteed she wouldn’t have a slip-up at the table. In the videos posted to her Instagram Story, she pairs the black and white Chanel dress with neon yellow nails, long curls and natural makeup. Cardi isn’t shy about showing off her famous curves, whether...
Page Six

North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits

The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
Page Six

Balenciaga campaign star Nicole Kidman slammed for silence on ad scandal

It looks like Nicole Kidman’s eyes are wide shut after all. The Oscar winner stars in Balenciaga’s spring 2023 campaign, posing in a polished office setting alongside the likes of Bella Hadid and Isabelle Huppert. Now, social media users are calling on Kidman to condemn another series of ads from the brand, which feature children toting bags shaped like teddy bears dressed in bondage gear. While Hadid, 26, scrubbed her Instagram of some (but not all) of her photos from the previous campaign amid the backlash, Kidman’s post is still up — and her followers have noticed. “This brand is attempting to indoctrinate the culture...
Page Six

Kim Kardashian slammed for hanging with Tristan for ‘Friendsgiving’

Nobody messes with the Kardashian family and gets away with it — except Tristan Thompson, it seems. Kim Kardashian came under fire for hanging out with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s cheating ex at a Thanksgiving celebration this week. The Skims founder, 42, posted on Instagram on Thursday that she and Thompson, 31, recently visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility to dine with young men ahead of the holiday. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she captioned a series of snaps from the event. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Kanye West on Balenciaga campaign scandal: ‘All celebrities are controlled’

From friend to foe. Kanye West — once one of Balenciaga’s biggest supporters and collaborators — is speaking out about the controversy surrounding the brand’s latest ad campaign, which features children modeling teddy bear-shaped bags with bondage accessories. Stopped by paparazzi after church on Saturday, West seemed to call on his fellow stars to denounce the luxury label, which cut ties with the rapper in October following his series of anti-Semitic remarks. “This just shows you all celebrities are controlled. You don’t see no celebrities talking about the Balenciaga situation,” West said, per TMZ. “All of these celebrities out here, don’t let them influence...
Page Six

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s twins steal the show at Thanksgiving parade

Moroccan and Monroe have stolen the show! see also Internet doesn’t hold back after Mariah Carey’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance Donning a massive pink dress with an umbrella, Mariah sang... Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon’s 11-year-old twins made an adorable cameo in their mom’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance on Thursday. As the Grammy winner sang “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” her preteens danced inside of open green presents. Monroe stunned in a white fairy outfit, featuring a tutu, wings and a tiara. Moroccan, for his part, sported a red sweatshirt and black pants, nearly matching the nutcrackers performing alongside Carey, 52. At the end of...
Page Six

‘RHODC’ alum claims she had month-long fling with Prince Harry

When reality meets royalty. Former “Real Housewives of D.C” star Catherine Ommanney claims that she had a passionate fling with Prince Harry when he was 21 and she was 34. The former Bravo star told The Sun over the weekend that she’s speaking out now because of doubts that she’ll be included in the Duke of Sussex’s upcoming memoir, “Spare.” “I doubt I will be in Harry’s book, as a prince can’t run off with a 34-year-old mother of two,” the 50-year-old explained. “It’s just not the done thing.” Ommanney — who was separated from her ex-husband, Stephen, at the time — said that...
Page Six

Shaunie Henderson is happy her ex Shaq admitted he was a ‘d–khead’

Shaunie Henderson is “happy” her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, is looking back and admitting his faults during their marriage. “I am happy that he’s able to share his truth of how he feels. I don’t really have an opinion on it. That was so long ago. I am in a new place in life. What he needs to share for his truth is his truth and it is what it is,” she told Page Six. Former Lakers star Shaq, 50, opened up about his marriage to Shaunie in People — saying he was the one at fault when it came to...
TEXAS STATE
Page Six

Collin Gosselin says he doesn’t have relationship with mom Kate: ‘It’s unfortunate’

Kate Gosselin’s estranged son, Collin, addressed his nonexistent relationship with his mom for the first time. The 18-year-old alleged in a new interview that his bond with the “Jon & Kate Plus 8” alum broke down after he was sent to an institution for behavioral issues in 2016. “Even before [being] there, I don’t think we had much of a relationship, and I think that just kept tearing it even more down,” Collin told “Entertainment Tonight” on Monday, blaming the distance on “TV and what being in the public eye does to a family.” The teen, who starred on his parents’ reality series...
Page Six

Chase Chrisley posts about people being ‘unexpectedly taken’ after parents’ sentencing

Chase Chrisley shared a story about making the most of your time with people a week after his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a collective 19 years in prison. The tale, titled “Make the Chili,” details a man encouraging his friend to make his wife’s favorite meal, despite it being an inconvenience, because life is short. The “Chrisley Knows Best” alum, 26, reposted it to his Instagram Story on Monday. “It took me a few minutes to realize we were no longer talking about dinner. It was about going out of your way to do something for someone you...
Page Six

Gwyneth Paltrow reunites with daughter in NYC after Apple starts college

Gwyneth Paltrow reunited with daughter Apple for a “great few days” in New York City over the weekend – two months after the 18-year-old started college. The duo bonded over shopping trips and restaurant outings, which the actress gave a glimpse of via Instagram Stories on Sunday. “Whoops,” Paltrow, 50, captioned a Bergdorf Goodman mirror selfie with her eldest child. The Goop creator also highlighted meals at Monkey Bar, 53 NYC and the “always perfect” Elio’s. Paltrow, who is also the mother of son Moses, 16, compared Apple moving out to “giving birth” when the teen started her freshman year in September. “I know this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian trolled over strange Instagram ad: ‘She just wanted the check’

Khloé Kardashian’s fans are trolling the reality star over a strange new Instagram ad. Kardashian, 38, posted a video on Sunday that shows her playing with a reflex boxing ball called the Boxbollen. “Boxbollen is absolutely the best. It’s so much fun,” the Good American co-founder says in the clip, which features her wearing a black workout set with black and white Nike Jordan sneakers and her hair slicked back into a ponytail. “You don’t want to miss out. This is a holiday must-have,” she adds. Followers immediately flocked to the comments section, ruthlessly theorizing why Kardashian — who reportedly has a net worth...
The Independent

Jennifer Lopez says split from Ben Affleck in 2004 was the ‘biggest heartbreak’ of her life

Jennifer Lopez has spoken out about her first split from now-husband Ben Affleck, calling it the “biggest heartbreak” of her life.The 53-year-old reflected on her relationship with the actor during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday. The interview came after she announced that she’ll be releasing a new album,This Is Me...Now, a follow up to her 2002 album, This Is Me...Then.During her interview with Lowe, Lopez reflected on her 2004 breakup with Affleck and how that “heartbreak” ultimately affected her career. They pair was briefly engaged in the early 2000s before calling the nuptials off.“Dude, I...
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first pic of daughter Eloise with grandpa Arnold

Katherine Schwarzenegger posted rare family photos while celebrating Thanksgiving — including a sweet snap of daughter Eloise with Arnold Schwarzenegger. The self-help author documented her “weekend of yummy food, lots of love, a baptism, first holiday season and family” via Instagram Sunday. “I am so grateful and thankful for these memories ♥️,” she captioned the slideshow. While Katherine kept Eloise’s face out of the pictures, she did give a glimpse of the 6-month-old wearing a knit hat in her car seat. She also showed the little one sporting a white dress while getting cuddles from her grandpa, 75, at what appeared to be her...
Page Six

Tish Cyrus debuts Dominic Purcell relationship after ex Billy Ray’s engagement

It appears Tish Cyrus has a new man in her life. The talent manager posted a sweet photo of herself cuddled up to actor Dominic Purcell on Sunday, seemingly confirming their relationship. “Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Cyrus, 55, captioned the poolside PDA snap on her Instagram Story. She also tagged the “Prison Break” star, 52, in the social media upload and added a red heart emoji. Page Six has reached out to reps for Cyrus and Purcell for comment. The “Flash” alum’s youngest daughter, Lily, posted another picture from the same day showing her dad and Cyrus arm-in-arm. “Cute,” the 19-year-old captioned the outdoor...
Page Six

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds hold hands after date night

Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds seemingly confirmed their romance while out for a walk in Los Angeles on Sunday. The “Friday Night Lights” alum, 42, was photographed letting Reynolds, 35, take her hand and hold it close to his chest as they went for a stroll together. Kelly looked happy as could be, smiling from ear to ear and laughing with the “Believer” singer, who also looked content as he stayed close to her. The “Euphoria” star looked comfortable in a loose black Wild Card Boxing Club tank top, matching leggings, gray tennis shoes and a straw cowboy hat to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Mariah Carey brings Christmas spirit to Thanksgiving Day Parade in tiara, ballgown

The “Queen of Christmas” is coming for Thanksgiving, too. Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday by welcoming in the holiday spirit with a performance of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” — and her outfit was certainly festive. The singer, 52, wore a tulle Cristian Siriano gown with a pencil skirt and dramatic mermaid silhouette in a very appropriate bright red hue. She accessorized the look with a beaded and bedazzled umbrella and sparkling tiara. Fans were loving Carey’s over-the-top look for the performance, which officially kicked off the Christmas season. “Omg she looks soooooo gorgeous...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney celebrate ‘joyful’ son Malcolm’s 1st birthday: pics

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s first year of parenthood is in the books! The couple’s son, Malcolm, turned 1 on Thursday. “Just got back from celebrating ONE YEAR of the most joyful baby being in this world and in our lives,” the actress, 42, captioned an Instagram slideshow three days later. “My son, my joy,” she continued on Sunday. “Happiest Birthday Malcolm Hiệp! I love you so so so much.” In the social media upload, the little one ate cake while wearing a homemade crown, courtesy of Munn’s mom. Kim Munn got “impatient” in one of the party videos as Malcolm considered his cake...
Page Six

‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer Irene Cara dead at 63

“Flashdance” singer Irene Cara has died, her publicist, Judith Moose, announced on the late performer’s website on Saturday. She was 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” the statement read. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available.” The statement continued, “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. “She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films. Funeral services are...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Page Six

157K+
Followers
18K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy