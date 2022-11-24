Read full article on original website
Ringing In The Christmas Spirit In Sonora
Sonora, CA — Holiday cheer filled the air as thousands of spectators lined Washington Street for last night’s 39th annual Historic Downtown Sonora Christmas parade. Mild temperatures were attributed to bringing out the huge audience for the parade, which is always held on the Friday after Thanksgiving. A record-breaking 80-plus entries wowed the crowd. Rolling down the street were plenty of colorful floats, lit-up marching bands, flags, dancers, horses, dogs, cars, and trains, all to the delight of the young and young at heart. Many of the entries were crafted by local businesses, non-profits, fire agencies, non-profits, school bands, and sports teams. One float featured all of the Summerville and Sonora football players and cheerleaders who will be participating in today’s sectional championship games.
Sue Arrrouzet Annual Toy Drive Set For December 3rd
Sonora, CA– CAL FIRE in partnership with the Tuolumne County Fire Department is inviting the public to join them for their annual toy drive. This toy drive is dedicated to CAL FIRE Captain Sue Arrouzet who was injured in the line of duty in November 2011. In 2011 she was helping other firefighters with a housefire in Copperopolis when part of the structure collapsed and caused a serious back injury.
Nancy’s Hope Picked For Irving J. Symons Award
Sonora, CA — The non-profit organization Nancy’s Hope has received the prestigious Irving J. Symons Award from the Sonora Area Foundation. The foundation board selected Nancy’s Hope at a meeting earlier this month and surprised the organization’s founder, Nancy Scott, with a $25,000 check last week.
Caltrans and Calaveras County Host Free Dump Days
Calaveras, CA– Caltrans District 10 and Clean California are partnering with Calaveras County to hold a Free Dump Day event for area residents. The event will take place on Saturday, December 10th, from 8:00 AM to 12 PM at the Calaveras County Government Center, located at 891 Mountain Ranch Road, San Andreas.
Local Man And Woman Allegedly Caught Burglarizing Home
Jamestown, CA – Carrying bags full of allegedly stolen goods, deputies arrested a man and woman for burglary in Jamestown. Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Jim Brady Road near Seco Street for a report of a burglary in progress after a neighbor checked on a vacant home. The man discovered that two subjects had broken into the house via a side door and remained inside.
Winter Storm Watch Issued For The Sierra Nevada
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Watch for the Central San Joaquin Valley on Wednesday morning from 2 AM through 8 AM. Expect sub-freezing temperatures ranging from twenty-eight to thirty-two degrees expected. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and could possibly damage unprotected...
New Details On Friday’s Deadly Bike Versus Car Crash
Tuolumne County, CA – The CHP has released new details about yesterday morning’s bicycle versus vehicle crash on Highway 108/120 in Tuolumne County. As reported here, on Friday morning around 10:40 a.m., a 67-year-old male from Modesto was riding a bicycle on the south eastbound shoulder of the highway, west of Tulloch Dam Road, between Knights Ferry and Keystone. Approaching the rider was 22-year-old Leanda Lopez of Oakdale, driving a 2005 Subaru at about 55–60 mph in the number 2 eastbound lane. CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado recounts, “The rider turned left from the shoulder directly into the path of Lopez’s vehicle. She swerved to the right to avoid the collision, while the rider swerved back to the right, and the two collided.
Sonora And Summerville Football Both Went Down To The Wire
Sonora, CA — The Sonora High Wildcats were playing for the CIF Sac Joaquin Division Five championship, and Summerville for the Division Six title. Summerville fell 14-13 this afternoon against Hughson at Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Bears missed a two point conversion attempt with about 10 seconds to go in the fourth quarter. The Bears finished the season with a very successful 11-2 record.
Sonora Vs. Escalon Recap: Wildcats One Point Short
Stockton, CA — The Sonora Wildcats football season came to an end Saturday night, falling to the Escalon Cougars 35-34 in the CIF Sac Joaquin Division 5 section championship. Escalon received the opening kickoff and wasted no time putting points on the board. After a couple of running plays...
Summerville Vs. Hughson Recap: Bears Fall 14-13
Stockton, CA — The outstanding season for the Summerville Bears came to a halt one play short of a storybook ending when the Hughson Huskies topped the Bears 14 to 13 to win the Sac-Joaquin Section D-6 championship. As the score indicates, this was a real battle in the...
