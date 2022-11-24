Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo texts Piers Morgan from the locker room straight after Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay to say he DID touch Bruno Fernandes' cross for opening goal, Alexi Lalas reveals
Alexi Lalas has revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo immediately texted Piers Morgan from the locker room right after Portugal's 2-0 over Uruguay to claim that he did in fact touch Bruno Fernandes' cross to open the scoring. 'The breaking new is the Cristiano Ronaldo did not score despite his claims that...
Football rumours: Christian Pulisic puts clubs on alert with World Cup displays
What the papers sayChristian Pulisic’s performances in the World Cup have reportedly put a host of clubs, including the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, on alert for a potential transfer swoop for the Chelsea winger. However, any move seems would have to be permanent with the Blues unlikely to accept a loan offer for the United States star, 24, in the January transfer window, according to the Daily Mail.Staying at the World Cup, and The Times reports that England manager Gareth Southgate is set to recall midfielder Jordan Henderson and defender Kyle Walker to the starting line-up for...
Kudus scores 2, Ghana beats South Korea 3-2 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar — Mohammed Kudus said there wasn’t much difference between the way Ghana played in its opening World Cup match ag
USA vs Iran prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out?
USA play Iran in a Group B decider at the Qatar World Cup with both nations buoyed by their last games in the tournament. The United States defended admirably to hold England to a goalless draw to sit on two points from two matches. While Iran moved up to second in the group after a thrilling victory over Wales, with both goals in the 2-0 win coming in stoppage time.“Make no mistake about it, this is a knockout game for both teams, so it’s going to be a high-level intensity,” head coach Gregg Berhalter said. “I love what Iran’s...
Mick Beale is a cosy appointment when Rangers need a ruthless rebuild | Ewan Murray
The self-aggrandising fuss Steven Gerrard’s former assistant created when knocking back Wolves means QPR fans are entitled to snort with laughter
How the Premier League feel about potential Saudi Arabia bids for Man Utd & Liverpool
The Premier League's stance on Saudi Arabian bids for Man Utd & Liverpool has been revealed.
Hansi Flick speaks on Germany's late draw with Spain
Hansi Flick has spoken following Germany's late draw against Spain.
Lionel Scaloni provides update on Lionel Messi after missed training session
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni explains why Lionel Messi missed a training session.
Belgium 0-2 Morocco: Player ratings as Sabiri & Aboukhlal shock Red Devils
Here's how we rated every player in the World Cup Group F clash between Belgium and Morocco.
Brazil 1-0 Switzerland: Player ratings as Selecao book place in knockout stages
Match report & player ratings from Brazil 1-0 Switzerland at the World Cup.
Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia: Player ratings as Lewandowski scores first World Cup goal
Match report and player ratings from Poland's World Cup group game against Saudi Arabia
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay
Portugal star suffers injury ahead of World Cup clash with Uruguay.
Argentina predicted lineup vs Poland - World Cup
Predicting how Argentina could line up against Poland in the World Cup on Wednesday.
World Cup day 9 - LIVE: Brazil face Switzerland; Ghana win; Cameroon & Serbia entertain, Portugal to play
Live text updates of day 9 of the 2022 World Cup.
Hansi Flick: Germany out to avoid more tournament humiliation against Spain
Hansi Flick admits Germany need to treat the Spain game like a final to avoid more humiliation.
FIFA issues response over World Cup stadium capacity confusion
FIFA attempt to clarify the capacity and attendance of stadiums at the World Cup after recent confusion.
CF Montreal & CanMNT defender Alistair Johnston responds to Celtic links
CF Montreal defender Alistair Johnston has admitted he would take the opportunity to move to Europe amid intensifying Celtic links. It's understood the Scottish champions have come to an agreement with Montreal over the permanent transfer of the Canada international, with only a few small details left to be agreed upon by all parties.
Gareth Southgate's justification for Phil Foden decision is an insult to England supporters
Gareth Southgate's decision not to bring on Phil Foden against the USA was baffling, but his explanation was even worse.
How can Argentina qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
A look at how Argentina can qualify for the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup
Who could France face in the World Cup knockout stages?
A look at who France could come up against in the knockout stages of the 2022 World Cup.
