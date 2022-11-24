ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
48hills.org

Under the Stars: The heady, poignant sounds of Oakland’s Maria BC

Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases, upcoming shows, opinions, and a number of other adjacent items. We keep moving with the changes, thinking outside the margins. SF JAZZ HOLIDAY SHOWS AT MINER AUDITORIUM, DECEMBER 1-4 We have one question for ya: Want to spend...
OAKLAND, CA
Mission Local

People We Meet: Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras

In the early 2000s, Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras were two high-schoolers on the streets of San Francisco. “Growing up, tagging was a big thing. I was, um, engaging in all that,” says Ruiz. “That’s where I first saw her.”. “And you were a tagger too!”. Porras sidesteps...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Advocate

Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son

From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
OAKLAND, CA
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Comic-Con-Like Event Comes to San Francisco

This weekend saw tens of thousands of people flock to SF's Moscone Center for Fan Expo. The massive comic book and multi-genre entertainment event — which is produced by the largest comic convention production company in the country — descended on SF for the first time starting Friday; today, November 27, is the convention's last day; the Comic-Con international event — which attracts more than 150,000 people — will be held in late July of 2023 in San Diego. [CBS Bay Area]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
calmatters.network

'Little Shop of Horrors' finds new meaning in San Francisco's Chinatown

Reviving the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is adding a twist to the production this holiday season; it’s transplanting the setting to San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an updated, multicultural perspective about the human toll of capitalism. “It’s a satire and a cautionary...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge

None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
OAKLAND, CA
48hills.org

SF cops want to let robots shoot people, but supes will be dubious

The Board of Supes will consider a long-debated plan allowing the police to use military-style weapons—and in the latest version, the cops want to allow robots to shoot people. Sup. Aaron Peskin has been working for months on developing a policy on police use of special military-style weapons, and...
sfstandard.com

SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip

Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Killings in Both Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin Mark Friday and Saturday

Two people were killed this weekend in separate homicides in Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin, police said. The first incident occurred in Diamond Heights late Friday evening. At around 10:45 p.m., someone stabbed a victim in the chest near 5 Gold Mine Dr. The victim died at the scene, where police detained a suspect.
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA

