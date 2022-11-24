Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
This contemporary home in San Francisco features a sculptural cast-glass staircase
Geddes Ulinskas Architects recently finished a stunning home in Cow Hollow, San Franciso, marked by an exquisite cast glass staircase. Occupying 12,000 square feet on a 0.26-acre lot, the home features abundant indoor-outdoor spaces and intricate stone detailing. And not to mention it looks out to the Golden Gate Bridge!
48hills.org
Under the Stars: The heady, poignant sounds of Oakland’s Maria BC
Under the Stars is a quasi-weekly column that presents new music releases, upcoming shows, opinions, and a number of other adjacent items. We keep moving with the changes, thinking outside the margins. SF JAZZ HOLIDAY SHOWS AT MINER AUDITORIUM, DECEMBER 1-4 We have one question for ya: Want to spend...
People We Meet: Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras
In the early 2000s, Dolores Ruiz and Vanessa Porras were two high-schoolers on the streets of San Francisco. “Growing up, tagging was a big thing. I was, um, engaging in all that,” says Ruiz. “That’s where I first saw her.”. “And you were a tagger too!”. Porras sidesteps...
californiaglobe.com
Union Square Robbery Saturday Renews SF Retailer Fears Of Another Crime Laden Holiday Season
A weekend robbery of a Leica store in San Francisco’s Union Square totaling $180,000 in stolen merchandise and $20,000 in damages raised new concerns for shoppers this week as promises to create a safer experience following a string of high-profile robberies last year by city lawmakers have begun to go unfulfilled.
Movie inspired by iconic Bay Area rap song 'Freaky Tales' filming in Oakland
A crew took over an old shoe store near Telegraph Avenue.
Advocate
Trans Activist Convicted in Murders of Lesbian Couple and Their Son
From left: Dana Rivers, Patricia Wright, Benny Toto Diambu-Wright, and Charlotte Reed. A transgender activist has been convicted of the 2016 murders of a lesbian couple and their son in Oakland, Calif. An Alameda County jury convicted Dana Rivers of San Jose November 17, The [San Jose] Mercury News reports....
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
SFist
Sunday Links: Comic-Con-Like Event Comes to San Francisco
This weekend saw tens of thousands of people flock to SF's Moscone Center for Fan Expo. The massive comic book and multi-genre entertainment event — which is produced by the largest comic convention production company in the country — descended on SF for the first time starting Friday; today, November 27, is the convention's last day; the Comic-Con international event — which attracts more than 150,000 people — will be held in late July of 2023 in San Diego. [CBS Bay Area]
The Bay Area night market where Hong Kong-style street food comes to life
"I am really in love with Chinese street food. It's a sensory overload."
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
calmatters.network
'Little Shop of Horrors' finds new meaning in San Francisco's Chinatown
Reviving the Broadway musical “Little Shop of Horrors,” TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is adding a twist to the production this holiday season; it’s transplanting the setting to San Francisco’s Chinatown, offering an updated, multicultural perspective about the human toll of capitalism. “It’s a satire and a cautionary...
San Francisco Examiner
The murder case that came back to haunt SF judge
None of Anthony Kline’s colleagues had ever seen it happen. The most senior justice on California’s First District Court of Appeal, Kline was asking to be transferred to the juvenile bench, at the advanced age of 83. Juvenile was the scrappy place you started a career, not the triumphant place you ended one. But after four decades in appeals, Kline was feeling estranged from real life. He wanted to spend a year in juvie before retiring.
48hills.org
SF cops want to let robots shoot people, but supes will be dubious
The Board of Supes will consider a long-debated plan allowing the police to use military-style weapons—and in the latest version, the cops want to allow robots to shoot people. Sup. Aaron Peskin has been working for months on developing a policy on police use of special military-style weapons, and...
sfstandard.com
SF Tourist Destinations: Which Ones to Visit and Which Ones to Skip
Whether you’ve lived in the Bay Area for two years or two decades, chances are there are a handful of San Francisco destinations you’ve never visited. During the holidays—when many of us have friends or family visiting from out of town—can be the ideal time to check out some of the places most people only ever see on postcards.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Boat hits Alcatraz rocks, stranding two people and dogs, California firefighters say
A boat slammed into rocks off Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay, stranding two people and three dogs, California firefighters reported. The San Francisco Fire Department and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescued the people and dogs from the vessel after the 9:55 a.m. mishap Saturday, Nov. 26, fire officials said on Twitter.
Ruth Bancroft Garden an electrified winter wonderland in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (BCN) — Despite Ruth Bancroft Garden celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, many still call the two-and-a-half succulent acres one of Walnut Creek’s hidden jewels. It will be much easier to find the next six weeks. Just look for the multicolored glow over Bancroft Road. It is the annual Garden D’Lights, the […]
Underdog Restaurants in the Bay Area You Need to Experience Now
Many know the mainstream restaurants that you find in common places such as plazas and malls. But every now and then, you find a gem, a hidden golden nugget underneath all the rubble. Here's a few of those gems found in the Bay Area.
Police ask for help identifying a foot found at Bay Area beach
Bay Area police are asking anyone with information about a foot found inside a running shoe to get in touch.
sfstandard.com
Killings in Both Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin Mark Friday and Saturday
Two people were killed this weekend in separate homicides in Diamond Heights and the Tenderloin, police said. The first incident occurred in Diamond Heights late Friday evening. At around 10:45 p.m., someone stabbed a victim in the chest near 5 Gold Mine Dr. The victim died at the scene, where police detained a suspect.
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
