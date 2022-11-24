Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
Holiday Giving in the SCV
It’s the time of year to count our blessings. For many it’s also the time of year where many people seek to give back to the community and others. The Santa Clarita Valley has a wealth of giving opportunities available to enrich ourselves by donating time, money or resources to others.
KEYT
Snow N Glow lights up Ventura County Fairgrounds
VENTURA, Calif.- Snow N Glow opened on Sunday afternoon in Ventura. The holiday festival is said to be new and improved with a million glowing lights. There will also be fireworks on select nights. Visitors may rent igloos and visit a S'mores bar. And people are invited to bring unwrapped...
KTLA.com
Join KTLA for the ‘5 Live Food Drive’ at L.A. Live on Dec. 4th
The holidays are upon us, and many in Southern California are unfortunately suffering from food insecurity. “Los Angeles County is home to one of the largest populations of any county in the nation. We are also home to one of the largest accounts of hunger. It is estimated that 1 in 5 of our neighbors in Los Angeles County faces food insecurity,” the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank reports.
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Oxnard, CA
Oxnard, California, is a beach destination that is great for weekend and summer fun. It has several beaches since Oxnard is in Ventura County, California, which lies on the coast of the Pacific Ocean. Its location brings diverse animal species to the city’s numerous natural parks. Ordinary activities, including...
Antelope Valley Press
Snow is coming to Valley: County plans parks parties
SUN VILLAGE — The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation Parks After Dark programs will bring holiday cheer and 40 to 80 tons of snow to transform 34 LA County parks, including Jackie Robinson Park and Stephen Sorensen Park, into winter wonderlands during December. A “mega snow”...
Classes at Santa Paula High in Ventura County canceled through Tuesday due to fire
Classes at Santa Paula High School will be canceled through Tuesday due to a fire at the gym, school officials said Sunday. "This is one of the biggest fires we've had in the city of Santa Paula in about 50 years," said Ventura County firefighter Andy Van Sciver.According to officials, the Bryden Gym sustained major damage in the fire on Sunday morning. "Due to the structural damage and the schoolwide impact of the Bryden Gym fire, the Santa Paula Unified School District and Santa Paula High School Administration will be canceling school for Santa Paula High School students on Monday and Tuesday,...
theregistrysocal.com
Wilf Brothers Pay $40MM for Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village
While Southern California continues to see a trend of companies moving away from traditional office space, several properties in the region continue to trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Nov. 7 but only recently recorded, Minnesota Viking owners Zygmunt and Mark Wilf purchased the Village Green Office Park in Westlake Village for $40 million, or approximately $487 per square foot, according to public records.
foxla.com
VIDEO: A look inside Amazon's fulfillment center in Oxnard
OXNARD, Calif. - Cyber Monday is officially underway!. Dubbed the "Super Bowl" for the world's largest online retailer, Cyber Monday deals are offering discounts as steep as 50% off some items. You don't need to be a Prime member to shop Amazon's deals, but there are exclusive deals for Prime...
cohaitungchi.com
Willett Hot Springs – Ojai, California
Located outside of Ojai, California, Willett Hot Springs offers a relaxing, secluded oasis for those willing to make the nearly ten-mile hike from the trailhead. Situated in the heart of the Sespe Wilderness in Los Padres National Forest, Willet Hot Springs provides visitors with an unforgettable, primitive hot spring experience characterized by stunning mountain views.
Coroner releases autopsy findings in murder of Simi Valley mother
Rachel Castillo, a Simi Valley mother of two, was reported missing after her sister found a bloody scene at their home. Castillo's remains were later found in a remote location in the Antelope Valley.
Santa Clarita, November 27 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Citadel Outlets all-night shopping party continues into Black Friday
Shoppers are grabbing the deals this morning at the Citadel Outlets in Commerce. The shopping center is in the midst of its 27-hour shopping spree, with most stores opening last night, Thanksgiving, around 8 p.m. and keeping their doors open, overnight, until 11 p.m. this Black Friday. Early this morning lines were long, one customer called them Disneyland lines. Shopper Aleli Gita said it's her first Black Friday ever. "Im so happy, I even videoed some of the queue here and I told my friends it's longer than disney." The lines show it -- the National Retail Federation projected an 8 percent increase in retail sales this year. The Citadel Outlets offer extended hours through the weekend, with visits from Santa as well.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita completes Tesoro annexation, approves continued services for waste collection
Santa Clarita City Council approved Tuesday evening an agreement for the continuation rights for residential solid waste collection for the newly annexed area of Tesoro Del Valle. According to City Manager Ken Striplin, Tesoro Del Valle was official annexed into the city mid-November, which includes 820 residential units and 770...
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
pasadenanow.com
Burglars Ruin Thanksgiving for Local Family
Pasadena police said burglars stole a substantial amount of property Thanksgiving evening shortly before 8 p.m. from family not home at the time of the break-in. Pasadena police Lt. Rudy Lemos said the family found the windows of the rear door of their home in the 1100 block of Arden Road smashed in and reported seeing two men carrying what appeared to pillowcases filled with stolen items.
4kids.com
Best Places to See Holiday and Christmas Lights in Los Angeles with Kids
Get everyone together and celebrate the holiday season with a visit to some magical attractions and festive events to see dazzling Christmas lights in Los Angeles!. Christmas cheer comes alive when festive events and holiday lights start rising in almost every corner of Los Angeles. Nothing can put you in a holiday mood more than the glittering lights and twinkling trees that light up your spirits and smiles. And while Los Angeles may not have the winter weather charm, they do a fantastic job of making its sunny warm weather feel like having a white Christmas. Kids are undoubtedly excited to visit their favorite spot, wander through the dazzling displays of color, light, and sound, and have a mesmerizing experience this yuletide season!
BEST EATS: Bagels and pastrami sandwiches in Culver City
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The bagels offered at Wise Sons Jewish Deli are correctly made, given a bath in boiling water before baked. Some places simply steam before baking; that’s not a real bagel. Wise Sons, with multiple California locations (I visited the one in Culver City), offers an excellent salt and pepper bagel with […]
foxla.com
Santa Clarita mall briefly evacuated after apparent 'accidental' gunshot
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. - A mall in Santa Clarita was briefly evacuated Saturday night after a gunshot went off in the mall, according to authorities. Reports of a gunshot in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall came in just before 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies. As a precaution the mall was evacuated.
foxla.com
VIDEO: Man robbed of Rolex in LA; 2 arrested
LOS ANGELES - Two alleged robbery suspects were arrested after they were caught on camera robbing a man of his Rolex in Los Angeles, according to police. It happened on Nov. 26 at 12:30 p.m. in the area near 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. According to police, the two...
