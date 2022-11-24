ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solano County, CA

KTVU FOX 2

CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend

BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery. They say they found the suspect armed with a gun near Central Way and Pittman Road. A sheriff's deputy used...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Botched Antioch robbery turns fatal, 1 dead, suspect at large

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly killed a convenience store worker after a robbery went wrong in Antioch. Police say they received a call just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday claiming an employee of a Chevron gas station convenience store was shot in the head.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fire breaks out at San Francisco YMCA

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A one-alarm fire broke out at a San Francisco YMCA on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Officials say the one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m at the YMCA on Buchanan St. The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery

Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island

The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island. SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man arrested for allegedly killing 1 in SF's Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. Joe Walls, 28, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday for murder committed that morning near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Robbers steal from camera store in San Francisco's Union Square

SAN FRANCISCO - Robbers walked off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a camera store in San Francisco's Union Square. The lucrative theft occurred at the Leica Store on Saturday, just a few hours from closing time and hours after hundreds of people gathered for a FIFA World Cup watch party in the middle of a busy shopping weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
KTVU FOX 2

Honoring Harvey Milk, George Moscone

A candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza honored Supervisor Milk and Mayor George Moscone 44 years after they were killed inside their offices at San Francisco City Hall. Elissa Harrington reports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF boutique highlights work made by people with disabilities during holiday shopping season

The boutique is part of The Helper’s Community, a San Francisco based grant-giving non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. The shop opened in 2019 and has been filled with beautiful handcrafted gifts since. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from ornaments, jams and jellies to candles and art-work. Everything is made by artisans with developmental disabilities.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF watches World Cup action

SAN FRANCISCO - The World Cup Tournament is underway, and the excitement is gripping the city of San Francisco. The US took on Wales Monday in their first game of the World Cup. The game ended in a draw, and fans are already looking ahead to the next game. Hundreds turned out to watch the action in San Francisco at the Old Temporary Transbay Terminal.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

