Read full article on original website
Related
KTVU FOX 2
CHP investigate I-80 shooting amid busy holiday travel weekend
BERKELEY, Calif. - Westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near University Ave. in Berkeley were temporarily shut down on Saturday at around 11:30 P.M. as CHP investigated a shooting on the freeway. Officers say one car was involved, but that no one was injured. Several bullet holes were visible on the...
KTVU FOX 2
Hijacked Muni bus drives erratically through the Mission
Video shows a hijacked Muni bus careening through San Francisco Mission streets and hitting cars before the suspect was caught near 18th and Guerrero. SFPD say the suspect hit at least 10 cars. The Muni driver was able to exit before the wild ride.
KTVU FOX 2
2 people hospitalized after being bitten inside SF home
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries on Saturday night after being bitten inside a San Francisco home, according to SFPD. Police say they received a call about a possible stabbing on the unit block of Juanita Way just after 7:00 p.m....
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect hijacks Muni bus, assaults driver before hitting 10 vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - San Francisco Police said a suspect carjacked a Muni bus in San Francisco early Saturday morning. Police say the bus was traveling on Cortland and Mission Streets, when the suspect assaulted the driver and then drove the bus away. There were no passengers on board and...
KTVU FOX 2
Man killed in Solano County officer-involved shooting
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A man was shot and killed by law enforcement in Fairfield early Sunday morning. Officials say at approximately 3:00 a.m. they responded to reports of a robbery. They say they found the suspect armed with a gun near Central Way and Pittman Road. A sheriff's deputy used...
KTVU FOX 2
Botched Antioch robbery turns fatal, 1 dead, suspect at large
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly killed a convenience store worker after a robbery went wrong in Antioch. Police say they received a call just after 2:00 a.m. on Saturday claiming an employee of a Chevron gas station convenience store was shot in the head.
KTVU FOX 2
Fire breaks out at San Francisco YMCA
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - A one-alarm fire broke out at a San Francisco YMCA on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. Officials say the one-alarm fire started around 1 p.m at the YMCA on Buchanan St. The fire was quickly contained. No injuries were reported. The cause of...
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area air district offers buy-back program for older, high polluting vehicles
SAN FRANCISCO - Bay Area residents with a vehicle made before 1999 can receive up to $1,200 as part of a buy-back program to improve local air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District announced Monday. : Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk.
KTVU FOX 2
Mysterious white powder found in neighborhoods near Martinez Refinery
Contra Costa County Health officials are working to determine the source of a white powdery substance, found in neighborhoods near the Martinez Refining Company on Pacheco Boulevard Friday morning. "It was on my car, it was on my house, in my boat, and in my gazebo. Everywhere," said Martinez resident...
KTVU FOX 2
One dead after shooting in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco are looking for a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. According to police, at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Saturday, officers observed the shooting near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim was rushed to the hospital where...
KTVU FOX 2
Coast guard rescues boat from Alcatraz Island
The U.S. Coast Guard and San Francisco Fire Department rescued a boat, with people and dogs onboard, after it was crashed into rocks near Alcatraz Island. SFFD says they received the rescue call just before 10:00 a.m. Officials say the boat was "hard up on the rocks" on the west side of the island, also known as Little Alcatraz.
KTVU FOX 2
Camera store robbed days after SF Mayor, police chief promise retail theft crackdown
SAN FRANCISCO - Merchants are sounding the alarm after another smash-and-grab robbery in San Francisco just days after the mayor and police chief vowed a crackdown on retail theft. At a jewelry store in Union Square, the display cases are empty because of a late-night break-in two years ago. "They...
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested for allegedly killing 1 in SF's Tenderloin
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a man in the Tenderloin. Joe Walls, 28, of San Francisco was arrested Saturday for murder committed that morning near the 100 block of Leavenworth Street. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed...
KTVU FOX 2
Caltrain hits, kills person in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A Caltrain commuter train fatally struck an individual on the tracks in San Francisco Saturday morning. According to Caltrain, the incident occurred at approximately 8:58 a.m. when northbound Caltrain #221 fatally struck the person, who was trespassing on the tracks in Tunnel 3. A Caltrain official said...
KTVU FOX 2
Robbers steal from camera store in San Francisco's Union Square
SAN FRANCISCO - Robbers walked off with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment from a camera store in San Francisco's Union Square. The lucrative theft occurred at the Leica Store on Saturday, just a few hours from closing time and hours after hundreds of people gathered for a FIFA World Cup watch party in the middle of a busy shopping weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Children's medicine missing from Bay Area pharmacy shelves
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - An overwhelming demand for children’s fever-reducing medicines like Tylenol and Motrin this season has left store shelves empty and created frustration among parents. Several pharmacies in the Bay Area and across the state said they are expecting limited shipments this week as an increasing number...
KTVU FOX 2
Honoring Harvey Milk, George Moscone
A candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza honored Supervisor Milk and Mayor George Moscone 44 years after they were killed inside their offices at San Francisco City Hall. Elissa Harrington reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Honoring the legacy of slain San Francisco leaders Harvey Milk, George Moscone
SAN FRANCISCO - A candlelight vigil at San Francisco’s Harvey Milk Plaza honored Supervisor Milk and Mayor George Moscone 44 years after they were killed inside their offices at San Francisco City Hall. It was then-president of the Board of Supervisors Dianne Feinstein who made the shocking announcement back...
KTVU FOX 2
SF boutique highlights work made by people with disabilities during holiday shopping season
The boutique is part of The Helper’s Community, a San Francisco based grant-giving non-profit dedicated to helping adults with special needs. The shop opened in 2019 and has been filled with beautiful handcrafted gifts since. The shop sells a variety of items, ranging from ornaments, jams and jellies to candles and art-work. Everything is made by artisans with developmental disabilities.
KTVU FOX 2
SF watches World Cup action
SAN FRANCISCO - The World Cup Tournament is underway, and the excitement is gripping the city of San Francisco. The US took on Wales Monday in their first game of the World Cup. The game ended in a draw, and fans are already looking ahead to the next game. Hundreds turned out to watch the action in San Francisco at the Old Temporary Transbay Terminal.
Comments / 0