It all comes down to a United Kingdom finale in Group B. England and Wales will face off in their third and final group stage game for all of the marbles. The Three Lions began their 2022 FIFA World Cup journey with a 6-2 thrashing against Iran before coming down to earth in a 0-0 tie with the U.S. The Red Dragons, meanwhile, also tied with the USMNT 1-1 in their opener before conceding two late goals in a 2-0 defeat to Iran.

12 HOURS AGO