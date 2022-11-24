Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Crosses $367 Million at Domestic Box Office
With an estimated $64 million across five days, Disney’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the extended Thanksgiving weekend at the box office, exceeding expectations by a couple of million dollars. On the other hand, the House of Mouse’s latest animated release, the action-adventure Strange World bombed with just $18.6 million.
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Lupita Nyong'o Shares Behind-the-Scenes Images of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever came, and it conquered fans’ hearts. The movie successfully expands the MCU by introducing a new culture, and a myriad of new characters. Director Ryan Coogler seamlessly blends in old characters with new and has delivered another box office hit that pays homage to the OG Black Panther, late actor Chadwick Boseman, who we lost to cancer. Wakanda Forever still manages to be a celebration of the diverse cultures the sequel showcases. Actor Lupita Nyong’o shared some behind-the-scenes images on Instagram from the set of the sequel to give fans an extra dose of what transpired off-screen.
Antonio Banderas Says He Would Love To "Pass the Torch" to Tom Holland in a 'Zorro' Reboot
It's official, Antonio Banderas is open to seeing Don Diego de la Vega command a new era of justice in a Zorro reboot. Banderas starred in the legendary 1998 film The Mask of Zorro as the titular hero on his journey from thief to suave outlaw. Banderas also took on the masked mantle in the hit 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro opposite Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Will Smith Expects the Oscar Slap to Affect ‘Emancipation’s Reception
The world has seen its fair share of mind-boggling events since the advent of Hollywood and its megastars. There have been many spectacular highs and equally notorious falls, and one such event came in March 2022 when Will Smith walked to the stage of the Oscars and slapped presenter Chris Rock. Rock had made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, to which Smith had taken exception. The megastar goes on to win an Oscar for his role on King Richard, but as expected, a storm ensued soon after, and despite it being months since the incident, Smith is feeling apprehension as his next film, Emancipation nears a release.
Apple TV+ Unveils New "Offer" for Ryan Reynolds+ for Cyber Monday
For Cyber Monday this year, Apple TV+ has an exciting new "offer" for fans of Ryan Reynolds and his new Christmas movie Spirited. The streamer released a new promo that has the actor's co-stars Will Ferrell and Octavia Spencer showcasing a new, upgraded model of Reynolds referred to only as "The Ryan Reynolds+." This new update to the classic Reynolds has a slew of new features and expansions on his current abilities as well as some bug fixes to make him the perfect version of the beloved star. The new and improved Reynolds can, apparently, only be experienced with Apple TV+.
This Iconic 'Aladdin' Song Was Inspired by Christopher Reeve's 'Superman'
One of the most iconic songs from Disney's 1992 animated film Aladdin was inspired by the Man of Steel. In celebration of the film's 30th anniversary, Aladdin co-director John Musker spoke with Yahoo! Movies about the inspiration for the iconic song "A Whole New World." Musker co-directed Aladdin with Ron...
The Best Teen Drama Shows Streaming on HBO Max
Whether you’re the cool kid or an outsider, high school is an unforgettable time that undeniably leaves scars for better or for worse. A time for self-discovery, first love, and debauchery, teen drama television series have become a staple within the medium for the better part of the past 25 years and created some unforgettable characters in the process. Looking back on some of the best high school set dramas from the 2000s and beyond is a nostalgic time capsule for simpler times, and HBO Max is host to some of the greatest of all time. Whether you’re in the mood for backstabbing Upper East Siders or angst-filled superheroes, here’s your guide to the best teen dramas streaming on HBO Max right now.
Why 'Wednesday's Nevermore Academy Makes Us Want to Go Back to School
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday Season 1.Wednesday is a 2022 Netflix series created by Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, a new expansion to The Addams Family franchise by way of a supernatural high school murder mystery. The show follows the titular Wednesday Addams, brilliantly played by rising star Jenna Ortega, as she is sent to the hallowed halls of Nevermore Academy, a school for vampires, werewolves, psychics and all breeds of outcast.
James McAvoy on Where His 'X-Men' Franchise Went Wrong
Eleven years ago, filmmaker Matthew Vaughn managed to breathe new life into the X-Men franchise. He brought the world’s favorite group of mutants back to the silver screen on a prequel that quickly became massively popular: X-Men: First Class raked in over $300 million at the box office, and kicked off a new film series that went on to accumulate almost $2 billion across four films. However, the fan-favorite franchise ended up derailing rather quickly – especially in the last two installments. How did that happen? James McAvoy has an opinion about it.
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Diego Luna Talks 'Andor’ Season Finale & How Season 2 Will Affect 'Rogue One' [Exclusive]
Six years ago, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story delivered one of the best stories in the Star Wars universe, so it’s no surprise that Tony Gilroy’s critically acclaimed series Andor has delivered more of the same soul-stirring storytelling about fighting back against authoritarian regimes and finding one's place in the heart of the rebellion.
James Cameron on 'Avatar's Connection With 'The Abyss'
James Cameron’s Avatar is a landmark in cinematic history for various reasons. The movie connected to viewers on so many levels that the director had to scrap scripts while making the sequel Avatar: The Way of Water in order to just match the vibe of the original movie. And as any good piece of cinema does, Avatar also made many fans wonder whether the theme in any way connects to the director’s previous work. Cameron especially has a track record of delivering box office blockbusters with underlying themes of colonization, climate change, and spirituality. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, when the auteur was inquired whether Avatar has any connection to his 1989 feature The Abyss, the filmmaker revealed how the themes connect.
The World of 'Willow' Explained: Everything You Need to Know Before the Disney+ Series
The fantasy genre is experiencing a new boom thanks to the success of streaming television shows like The Witcher, House of the Dragon, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Disney+ is officially entering the competition with a new series based on one of Lucasfilm’s earlier properties. The new series Willow picks up with a new generation of heroes in events that take place after the 1988 film of the same name.
'Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story': Ryan Murphy and the Cast Discuss the Series' Impact
Now that Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has established itself as one of the year’s most-watched series, discussions about why the true crime genre fascinates us so much have resurfaced. In order to talk about the series and its impact, Netflix sat series creator Ryan Murphy along with the cast members, and they had a lengthy conversation about production, their performances, and the anthology series’ reception.
Chris Pratt Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'
MCU has kicked off its holiday season with the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, in an offshoot adventure, Drax and Mantis decide to present Peter’s childhood hero Kevin Bacon, as a Christmas gift to him. In typical Guardians fashion, the new special is hilarious, with an overload of emotions at its core, and is filled with all the joy and cheer we need. To celebrate the release of the new special actor Chris Pratt shared some awesome behind-the-scenes footage from the filming.
‘Cape Fear’ Is Martin Scorsese at His Wildest
Martin Scorsese recently turned 80 and naturally, an avalanche of glowing tributes and "best of" pieces have popped up to commemorate the milestone occasion. The revered auteur was one of the driving creative forces throughout the Hollywood New Wave of the 60s and early 70s, and his many gritty urban crime flicks continue to routinely and deservedly whip up widespread international adoration. From Raging Bull to Goodfellas, there was seemingly no slowing the mob flick zeitgeist of the era. That is until Universal came calling, bearing a modernized version of the seminal 1962 neo-noir thriller Cape Fear in their clutches.
'Andor' Concept Art Highlights Key Moments from Season 1
Disney has released concept art from Andor following the conclusion of the show's first season. All of the images show key points from the story, in addition to providing an incredible attention to detail. Andor's entire first season can now be streamed on Disney+, with Season 2 just having begun production.
'Batman' DC Universe Animated Original Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)
As great as live-action Batman movies can be, there’s something special about his animated outings that just can’t be beaten. Whether that’s because animation can capture the spirit of comics in a way live-action rarely can, or simply because the talent involved in many of the animated films is so impressive, there’s no Batman quite like animated Batman. Batman’s animated outings span many different timelines and verses and while many of Batman’s earliest and arguably best-animated films were set in the universe of the Batman: The Animated Series television show, the majority (though certainly not all) of the films in the DC Universe Animated Original Movies line are either standalone stories or set in the DC Animated Movie Universe. Beginning in 2007, the DC Universe Animated Original Movies regularly release animated films based on DC Comics directly to streaming and DVD. A variety of actors from the late great Kevin Conroy, to Jason O’Mara, to Jensen Ackles have voiced the caped crusader in these films, each bringing their own unique take to the character.
Happy Wife, Happy Life? 9 Movies to Watch If You Liked 'Don't Worry, Darling'
When Don't Worry, Darling came out, it garnered many mixed reviews. Some viewers loved it, some didn't - but why might that be? For some people, movies that depict the simulation of a perfect life feel far too realistic; others might argue that selling a dream would be wrong in the first place, justifying realistic, although a bit depressing, endings.
